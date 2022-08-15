Read full article on original website
whcuradio.com
Man indicted in Tompkins County fatal vehicle crash
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Elmira man has been indicted for his role in a fatal vehicle crash in the Town of Newfield earlier this year. Authorities say 32-year-old Jonathon Roberts fled the scene of a vehicle collision on Route 13 in the early hours of March 19th. Reports say his car was found at the scene, he was located on foot some time later. The man he allegedly struck, 49-year-old Leon Arguello, died as a result of his injuries. Arguello was reportedly in Ithaca for an extended visit with his children.
Cortland woman arrested for leaving infant alone in car
On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff's Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check.
Broome DA Reviewing Facts in Deadly Vestal Parkway Head-On Crash
Authorities say no charges have been filed in connection with a head-on collision on the Vestal Parkway that left a Johnson City husband and wife dead. Vestal police say the investigation into the August 8 crash is continuing and no additional information can be released at this time. 57-year-old Alfred...
Binghamton Woman Dies in Afton Motorcycle Crash
A motorcyclist who collided with a passenger vehicle in Afton Sunday, August 14 has died. Authorities have confirmed to News Channel 34 that 53-year-old Julie Lawton of Binghamton was killed when her motorcycle hit a Jeep Grand Cherokee on Route 7. The driver of the Jeep was not injured. New...
Driver Arrested in May Crash in Davenport that Killed Meredith Woman
An arrest has been made after a months-long investigation into a fatal crash that happened in May. The New York State Police based at the Oneonta barracks and the NYSP's Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) say that the driver of the passenger vehicle involved in the incident, 39-year-old Adam S. Bright of East Meredith, New York, was arrested on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida County Sheriff charge two in camper theft
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that two men have been charged in connection to the theft of a camper after an investigation that started back on August 9th. Around 7:00 am on Tuesday, August 9th, deputies arrived at the site of an...
Man arrested after police pursuit in stolen car, crashing, injuring person, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 19-year-old was arrested after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen Honda Civic, crashing, and injuring a person on Sunday, police said. Angelio Jeffers, 19, was driving a stolen grey 2012 Honda Civic with Massachusetts license plates at 3:23 p.m., police said in a criminal complaint filed in city court.
Gillett man charged with lighting gas-soaked bed on fire
WELLS TWP, Pa. (WETM) – Police in Bradford County have charged a Gillett man for setting fire to a bed doused with gasoline while a woman was in the bed. Jason Pangburn, 32, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police out of Towanda on August 8 in connection to the case. The criminal complaint filed against […]
localsyr.com
Newly hired police deputy arrested after planting camera in woman’s home
(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has shared that a newly hired police deputy was arrested on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, after a domestic incident at a home in Brewerton. The deputy, 29-year-old Brandon Coogan of Syracuse, is accused of secretly placing a camera recording device in...
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County Deputy charged with unlawful surveillance after secretly recording woman
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — According to the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office, a newly hired Onondaga County Police deputy was arrested Wednesday after a domestic incident on Tuesday, August 16 at a home in Brewerton. 29-year-old deputy Brandon Coogan of Syracuse was charged with unlawful surveillance. According to the Sheriff’s...
Another delivery driver stabbed in Ithaca
Another delivery driver has sustained non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed in downtown Ithaca.
Fatal motorcycle crash on Route 7 in Afton
Yesterday, at approximately 5:44 p.m., law enforcement responded a fatal motorcycle crash on State Route 7 in the Village of Afton.
Man in custody after slashing woman at Viewmont Mall
DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after police say he slashed a woman with a knife at the Viewmont Mall. Police and crews responded to the Viewmont mall Thursday night for a call of a female being assaulted with a knife. Police tell Eyewitness News, that a female employee of […]
Motorcycle pursuit ends with arrest in Broome County
The Chenango County Sheriff's Office was involved in a vehicle pursuit with a motorcycle yesterday, August 15th, that travelled across county lines.
FL Radio Group
Man Shot in Ithaca Wednesday Morning
A man was listed in stable condition after being shot Wednesday morning in the city of Ithaca. Police were notified of the shooting after the victim walked into a gas station on West State Street at around 6:30 suffering from gunshot wounds. An investigation determined the shooting took place on the 300 block of West Seneca Street near the intersection with North Plain.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Old Grossinger’s burns
LIBERTY – Fire erupted at the old Grossinger’s Hotel in the Town of Liberty Tuesday evening. Several Sullivan County fire departments were called the scene with tankers to provide water to extinguish the fire. County fire investigators responded to the scene to look into the cause of the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Local Residents Receive Prison Sentences for Robbery and Grand Larceny Charges
Two local residents will spend time in state prison after robbery and grand larceny charges. According to the Broome County District Attorney's Office, 34-year-old Douglas Holton of Binghamton, entered a guilty plea to the charge of Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree, after the office says he was shoplifting at Walmart in the Village of Johnson City in June 2022, and then proceeded to threaten to stab employees with a box cutter when confronted.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Gunfire in Monticello brings out large police response
MONTICELLO – Back-to-back incidents of gunfire during the day on Tuesday, August 9 and Wednesday, August 10 led to a massive police response in Monticello Wednesday evening. Approximately 40 law enforcement officers descended on 10 York Avenue in the village after a suspect who allegedly fired a handgun was seen fleeing into an apartment at that location.
wxhc.com
Homeless Man Breaks Into Business Steals $5,400 Dollars in Electronics
Early Monday morning around 4:20, 41 year old John C. Delaney broke into the ARC of Cortland at 16 Crawford St. in the city. Delaney forced himself into the building by breaking open a metal exterior door, which resulted in about $700 dollars in damage to the door. He proceeded to enter the building and stole a variety of electronics including laptops, chrome books, and tablets that had an overall value of nearly $5,400 dollars.
