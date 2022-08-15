Read full article on original website
North Platte police issue 32 citations during seatbelt enforcement campaign
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The North Platte Police Department participated in the "Buckle Up, Every Trip, Every Time" seatbelt enforcement campaign over Thanksgiving weekend. The campaign, which ran from Nov. 23-27, is part of a national campaign to encourage the use of seatbelts and is made possible by a grant. During the...
Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland, two ramps at Enders to reopen
SUTHERLAND, Neb.-Three boat ramps at Sutherland Reservoir and Enders state recreation areas will reopen to the public Nov. 29 after several improvements were completed. At Sutherland, the erosion under the Hershey Beach boat ramp has been repaired, and rock riprap has been placed along both sides of the ramp to prevent future erosion from occurring. Other improvements include restoring rock riprap and the walking surface to the breakwater structure, as well as installing lighting in the parking area.
2 Kearney residents arrested on drugs, weapons allegations
On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at approximately 8:15 am, Kearney Police Department and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol and Homeland Security Investigations, FBI, Tri-Cities Drug Enforcement Team (TRIDENT) served a search warrant at Valley View Trailer Park #273. Kearney Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol had...
North Platte Comm. College hosting open auditions for Spring play
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The North Platte Community College theater department will have open auditions for its rendition of the Thornton Wilder play, “The Skin of Our Teeth,” at 6 p.m. Dec. 15 and Dec. 19. There are parts for six men and six women ages 16 and older. There...
Winter weather possible for southwest Neb., panhandle Monday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Old Man Winter may make an appearance to get the work week started. Forecasters with the National Weather Service are predicting snowfall Monday night into Tuesday. Snow is expected to develop behind a cold front, with snow accumulations of one to three inches possible in Western and North...
Great Plains Health expands access to robotic procedure to treat urologic condition
Dr. Millie Erickson, board-certified urologist at Great Plains Health Urology, has completed the first Aquablation therapy treatment in North Platte. Aquablation is an innovative, robotic procedure that treats bothersome urinary symptoms in men as a result of an enlarged prostate, a condition known as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Great Plains...
