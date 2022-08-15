SUTHERLAND, Neb.-Three boat ramps at Sutherland Reservoir and Enders state recreation areas will reopen to the public Nov. 29 after several improvements were completed. At Sutherland, the erosion under the Hershey Beach boat ramp has been repaired, and rock riprap has been placed along both sides of the ramp to prevent future erosion from occurring. Other improvements include restoring rock riprap and the walking surface to the breakwater structure, as well as installing lighting in the parking area.

