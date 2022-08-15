ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Number of 'lonely, single' men is on the rise as women with higher dating standards look for partners who are are 'emotionally available, good communicators, and share similar values', says psychologist

By Jessica Green For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Men are lonelier than ever as they struggle to meet the higher dating standards of modern women, according to a psychologist.

American psychologist Greg Matos wrote in a recent Psychology Today article that the current state of young and middle-aged men's love lives shows they need to 'address a skills deficit'.

He said: 'I hear recurring dating themes from women between the ages of 25 and 45: They prefer men who are emotionally available, good communicators, and share similar values'.

Yet, he claimed he's found that modern men's biggest problem is communication, which is 'the lifeblood of healthy, long-term love'.

It comes as data shows dating apps are overrun with men - who represent 62 per cent of users - and figures collected in the US in 2019 showed more men than women were single.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dqAx4_0hHiMUTb00
Men are lonelier than ever as they struggle to meet the higher dating standards of modern women, according to a psychologist (stock photo)

Dr Matos said society fails to teach young boys the importance of communication, which has resulted in growing numbers of unintentionally single men.

'Over the last 30 years, men have become a larger portion of that growing group of long-term single people,' explained the psychologist.

'And while you don’t actually need to be in a relationship to be happy, men typically are happier and healthier when partnered.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qKXRU_0hHiMUTb00
American psychologist Greg Matos wrote in a recent Psychology Today article that the current state of young and middle-aged men's love lives shows they need to 'address a skills deficit' (stock photo)

He also said the overwhelming number of online dating options has led to both men and women becoming 'increasingly selective', and competition is fierce.

Single men are statistically less happy, more likely to be unemployed and financially unstable.

Data points to societal changes that have taken place even in just the past few decades which allows lots more women to make informed choices about their relationships.

Comments / 1778

Kent Glatz
4d ago

Lol, who’s lonely? I surely am not. This works both ways, I have not met a mentally stable woman in a very long time.

Reply(106)
687
michael robertson
4d ago

men have raised their standards too. they don't want these tiktok bouncy houses they want real down to earth women to be a partner in life with.

Reply(19)
374
AP_000368.378f578099a74c23adb5d04ed9ce27f1.1817
4d ago

Date foreign women, they’re less likely to be spoiled entitled little princess who highly overrate themselves. I married a Filipina. We’ve been together for 13 years. Her family loves me and she loves me. She also can’t stand American women. Not worth it.

Reply(141)
303
Comments / 0

