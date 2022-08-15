Read full article on original website
i100rocks.com
Price skyrockets for green facilities project in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The price to reduce greenhouse gasses is ballooning. Phase one of the Green Facilities Capital Project in Tompkins County was approved last year for $7.3 million. The cost has now nearly doubled. County Administrator Lisa Holmes says the project is crucial to finish. On Thursday,...
i100rocks.com
TCAT GM: Service reductions are temporary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The head of TCAT says a decision to reduce service starting Sunday was a tough one to make. General Manager Scot Vanderpool addressed Wednesday’s decision from TCAT’s Board of Directors on Thursday’s edition of Ithaca’s Morning News. The changes will affect...
i100rocks.com
Cortland Police receive grant to purchase new K9 officer
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A grant recently received by the Cortland Elks Lodge is going to the city’s police force. Elks Lodge members decided to donate four thousand of their six-thousand-dollar grant to the Cortland Police Department K9 program, and the rest to Cortland PD’s annual Shop with a Cop event around Christmas.
i100rocks.com
Man indicted in Tompkins County fatal vehicle crash
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Elmira man has been indicted for his role in a fatal vehicle crash in the Town of Newfield earlier this year. Authorities say 32-year-old Jonathon Roberts fled the scene of a vehicle collision on Route 13 in the early hours of March 19th. Reports say his car was found at the scene, he was located on foot some time later. The man he allegedly struck, 49-year-old Leon Arguello, died as a result of his injuries. Arguello was reportedly in Ithaca for an extended visit with his children.
i100rocks.com
Three charged in Broome County shooting
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WHCU) — Three Broome County men are charged with attempted murder. State Police say an unnamed 40-year-old man was shot in the chest last month in the town of Union. His injuries were not life threatening. 40-year-old Keith Harris, 38-year-old Alex Shoga, and 31-year-old Tavin Wilson are...
i100rocks.com
Man rescued from gorge in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A “college-aged” man was transported to a trauma center early this morning in Ithaca. Tompkins County 911 received a call just after 1:30 am that a man had fallen into Cascadilla Gorge. The Ithaca Fire Department, Bangs Ambulance, Cornell Police, Cornell EMS, Cornell Environmental Health and Safety, and the Ithaca Police Department all responded. The victim was located, assessed, secured and lifted in a basket out of the gorge behind Cornell’s Cascadilla Hall. He was taken by ambulance to receive care. Ithaca Police say the man is expected to survive and the fall appears to be accidental at this time.
i100rocks.com
IPD: Delivery driver stabbed on North Meadow Street
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are investigating the stabbing of a delivery driver. Authorities say the victim was stabbed once in the shoulder around 6:20 last evening in the 400 block of North Meadow Street. The suspect is described as a young Black male, either in his late teens or early 20s. He had no facial hair, a thin build, and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and pants. He was last seen headed toward Fulton Street.
i100rocks.com
Public input sought for Downtown Ithaca grant application
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Downtown Ithaca Alliance and city government seeking public input. They’re preparing the application for New York State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant program. If chosen, Ithaca would receive $10 million dollars for infrastructure projects that will “transform the area.” There will be just one winner in each of the state’s ten regions. The meeting happens at the Tompkins County Public Library in the Borg Warner Room on August 31st, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
i100rocks.com
Arrival of new TCAT buses could be delayed
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – New battery-electric buses are coming to TCAT. But when?. The company announced over 8 million dollars in grants this week as part of the Federal DOT’s Low or No Emissions program. TCAT GM Scot Vanderpool says what’s next. Vanderpool said this situation, however,...
i100rocks.com
TCAT Board approves fall service cuts
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Reductions in TCAT service have been approved. The transit company’s board of directors gave the green light Wednesday to planned cuts for the fall schedule, which starts on Sunday. They include reducing the frequency of trips to Cornell, hourly service instead of stops every half hour for Ithaca College, South Hill, and the Commons, and cutting Sunday trips to Enfield. However, two Cornell routes will see extended service.
