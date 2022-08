TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are looking for a suspect who they say led police officers on a chase and shot at a house. According to TPD, units were dispatched to the 500 block of Durango Drive on a warrant service. When they arrived, officers approached and observed Daniel Delgado, 38, sitting in his vehicle in a driveway with the car running.

HOLLAND, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO