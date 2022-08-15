Read full article on original website
The Weekender: Clearwater Rodeo, Common Roots and More!
ST. CLOUD -- There is plenty to see and do this weekend throughout central Minnesota. Live music will hit downtown St. Cloud with the annual Common Roots Festival, the 42nd Annual Clearwater Rodeo returns, check out the Katha Dance Theatre performing at the Paramount, see some classic cars at the Pantowner Car Show and catch the final Music in the Gardens concert series. Read more in The Weekender!
Let’s Make The “Toaster Tree” Minnesota’s #1 Attraction
You have to admit, there is so much to see in Minnesota. The abundance of beautiful lakes, beautiful Lake Superior, Paul Bunyan Statue, the world famous Mall of America, Target Field, US Bank Stadium and isn't the famous giant ball of twine somewhere in Minnesota? So much to see, it's difficult to choose.
Win Your Way Into Counting Crows and The Wallflowers at the State Fair
It's a Winning Weekend with 96.7 The River! We have tickets to see Counting Crows and The Wallflowers in the Grand Stand at the Minnesota State Fair. The show is happening Friday, August 26th. Download the River Mobile App to your phone, and listen for code word Friday, August 19th...
[Photos]L.A. “White Box” House Design Comes to Minnesota for only $6M
It's fun to look at houses that are so out of my price range that it will "never happen". Like ever. But, it's fun to look and think "what if". Like what if I win the lottery? I still don't think I would buy this house, but imagine if you could...that would be cool. Maybe rent it out as a luxury VRBO. That's an idea.
Sign Of Fall: Royalton Pumpkin Patch Announces Opening Date
The sun is setting earlier, the Vikings will play their second preseason game Saturday and the temperature struggling to reach 80... all signs that fall is on the way. Another major signal the seasons are changing? Triple S Pumpkins has announced the opening date for their popular patch. The Royalton company has announced September 24th as the big day.
Stars Like Confetti! These Northern Minnesota Domes Offer Up Unique Stay
Life is a journey, and along the way, we get to experience some pretty cool things. If you have a bucket list item that includes waking up under a bed of stars or staying the nights/week in a unique structure you might want to look into a stay at Klarhet near Lutsen this fall.
Weather Outlook for Autumn Looks Pretty Good for Minnesota
UNDATED -- It looks like overall we're in for a pretty nice fall season here in Minnesota. The Climate Prediction Center has just released its three-month outlook for the months of September, October, and November. The temperature forecast is looking to be slightly above normal for much of Minnesota. The...
Little Falls Company One of Five Businesses Awarded DEED Funding
LITTLE FALLS -- A Little Falls business is one of five in the state to get some major funding. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has awarded $4.3-million to the five businesses through the Minnesota Job Creation Fund and the Minnesota Investment Fund. Lakeshirt LLC in Little Falls...
A Minnesota Kid Is A Finalist For U.S. Mullet Championship- Voting Ends Friday
We are in the midst of one of the most important contests of all time. The Mullet Championships are underway, and a Minnesota kid is a top contender. You can learn about the Mullet Championship by visiting www.mulletchamp.com. VOTE NOW!. Minnesota's own Callen Steinbrink from Austin, Minnesota is pictured above...
Spooky! This ‘Haunted’ Forest Is Just An Hour From Saint Cloud!
Chalk this one under the category of never hearing about this before. Apparently about an hour south and west of Saint Cloud, in the town of East Bethel, there sits a park known as 'Bethel Haunted Forest'. It's real you can look it up, but is it really haunted?. The...
Some Campers Are Overstaying Their Welcome At MN Campground
If you've ever been to Beltrami Island State Forest located in Lake of the Woods, Beltrami County, it's a beautiful place and great for camping. In fact it's so beautiful, you may find yourself saying "I could stay here forever". Of course, you wouldn't but it's a nice thought. Well,...
Most Haunted Cemetery is in Minnesota With “Smiling Jack”
I know people who drive by cemeteries and get an uneasy feeling just because they are driving by a bunch of dead bodies. I live very near a cemetery, and it's really never creeped me out. I've even walked through and looked at some of the really old gravestones and noticed the ages. Some of these people died very young. Then I wonder what they could have died from, and think that it's sort of sad that they didn't have a very long life. But at that time, a lot of people died fairly young. Disease, child birth, and other things that time has taken care of, and those things don't happen nearly as much as they used to.
What Was Your First Job?- Central Minnesotans Share Their Answers
We recently asked Central Minnesotans what their very first job was, and how old were they at that time. We had a ton of responses, and being out in the middle of the Midwest, it's not surprising that a lot of our listeners had their first jobs on a farm.
Minnesota Found! A Scuba Diving Blue Ox Looks Like Its Ready For Adventure
It's not like you need another reason to get out and explore here in Central Minnesota. There is just about anything you need around you, biking trails, a swimming hole in an old quarry, the Soo Line Trail, theaters, and great food can be found just about anywhere you look. But there is one special place here in Central Minnesota that might be worth the drive as it's something you don't see every day...a blue ox ready to scuba dive.
St. Cloud Summer Tourism Back To Pre-Pandemic Levels
ST. CLOUD -- It was a strong summer travel season for local tourism in St. Cloud. Rachel Thompson is the Executive Director of Visit Greater St. Cloud. She says June was the first time St. Cloud tourism reached pre-pandemic levels. When we talk about dollars spent, visitor to resident ratio,...
Discount Days, Tickets & Ways to Save at the Minnesota State Fair
I know that when I say "How to save money at the Minnesota State Fair" there is going to be "that guy" who says "easy, don't go". That is obviously not what I'm talking about. I'm talking about people who plan on going to the state fair and don't want to break the bank, or at least want to stay on a budget and still have a great time at the Great Minnesota Get-together.
Looking For Specialty Ice Cream, Treats & More? Welcome To ‘The Purple Parlor’
The Purple Parlor, located at 1140 Sinclair Lewis Avenue, #4, in Sauk Centre, Minnesota is a brand new year-round ice cream parlor, that offers 16+ flavors of premium ice cream, specialty sweets and treats, frappes, cookies, smoothies and so much more! They are located about 1/2 mile from the city center in the Kan Do Mall and Lake Wobegon Trail.
Registration Open for 3rd Annual Amazing-est Race Event
ST. CLOUD -- Get ready to run, jump, eat and draw your way through downtown St. Cloud later this month. Registration is open for the United Way of Central Minnesota's 3rd annual Amazing-est Race event. Inspired by the hit TV show, teams of two or four will endure of series...
Minnesota McDonald’s Needs to Bring Back this Food Item…NOW
In a full disclosure, I am not a fast food eater. It is VERY rare that I eat any sort of fast food. I can actually count on one hand the amount of times I have eaten fast food... in the last 15-20 years. There will be the occasional sub sandwich from Subway or a cup of soup from Kwik Trip, but that is really about it.
Conditions Much Better For Waterfowl Hunting This Year
Last August Central Minnesota was dealing with severe drought conditions. Those conditions made it difficult for the habitat of waterfowl in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. The DNR does estimations on breeding duck populations and Schmitt says results show numbers are down a bit this year. He says the number down is in the range of 15% to 25% depending on the species.
