MATTAPOISETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A number of buildings, boats and vehicles were destroyed by flames at the Mattapoisett Boat and Yacht Club Friday afternoon. Sky7 aerial footage showed fire crews on the scene off of Ned’s Point Road as a parking lot’s worth of boats and other vehicles were consumed by the massive fire. Officials have said many of the buildings on the premise have burned to the ground, as well.

MATTAPOISETT, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO