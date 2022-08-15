Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whdh.com
‘Double fatal shooting’ under investigation in Wareham
WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are investigating two shooting deaths in the town of Wareham, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. The DA announced the investigation was underway Friday evening, with the twitter account of DA Timothy J. Cruz describing how Wareham Police had contacted State Police about the shooting around 5 p.m.
whdh.com
WATCH: Numerous boats, vehicles and buildings destroyed in massive fire at Mattapoisett Boatyard
MATTAPOISETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A number of buildings, boats and vehicles were destroyed by flames at the Mattapoisett Boat and Yacht Club Friday afternoon. Sky7 aerial footage showed fire crews on the scene off of Ned’s Point Road as a parking lot’s worth of boats and other vehicles were consumed by the massive fire. Officials have said many of the buildings on the premise have burned to the ground, as well.
whdh.com
I-495 reopens after deadly wrong-way crash
HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - I-495 North has reopened after one person was killed and another injured in a wrong-way crash Wednesday morning. State Police said it was just after midnight when a 2018 Ford Transit SUV heading south on the northbound side of the highway crashed head-on into a car. Police have since identified the wrong-way driver as 29-year-old Devin Arroyo of Taunton.
whdh.com
Woman jumps into seal tank at Woods Hole Aquarium
WOODS HOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman hopped the safety barrier to take a swim with the seals while visiting the Woods Hole Science Aquarium. “Got off her bike, went around the edge, and boom, in the water,” described witness Ken Watson. Witnesses said the incident unfolded Wednesday morning...
Comments / 0