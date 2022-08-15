Read full article on original website
New Principal At Ranch View Welcomes First Day
As kids lined up on the blacktop on Wednesday to start the school year at District 203’s Ranch View Elementary, a new face greeted them. “I’m just excited to be a part of the Ranch View school community”. Erin Casey has taken over as the new principal at...
Police Participate in 'Cop on a Rooftop' for Special Olympics Illinois
Police departments throughout Kane County will be taking part in the "Cop on a Rooftop" event, scheduled for August 19. This is a statewide effort by law enforcement to raise money for Illinois Special Olympics. Some of the police departments in Kane County that will participate at the following Dunkin...
Broadway Street in Aurora in Line For a $3,000,000 Facelift
Broadway Street in downtown Aurora is among 50 commercial corridors and main streets throughout Illinois to benefit from a $215 million capital revitalization program. Aurora was awarded $3 million dollars from the Rebuild Illinois (RBI) Downtowns and Main Streets Capital program for corridor street and streetscape improvements along Broadway St. in the downtown area.
3 men charged after public indecency sweep of forest preserves
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three men, including one from Rockford, have been arrested in a public indecency sweep at local forest preserves. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Thomas Titock, 60, of Maple Park, Richard Wince, 67, of Kirkland, and Tommy Mercer, 68, of Rockford, were arrested during the week of August 8th after […]
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
LTHS agrees to pay family $158,500 after April attack
Lyons Township High School has agreed to pay up to $158,500 to the family of a girl who was injured by another female student during a reported racially motivated attack in a South Campus hallway in April. The District 204 Board of Education voted 6 to 1 on Aug. 15...
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville police asking motorists to be aware ahead of the start of school
Police in Yorkville are reminding the public to be aware of school starting back up next week. District 115 starts on Thursday next week. Deputy Chief Behr Pfizenmaier says to especially watch out on Game Farm Road where there are several school buildings. Your browser does not support the audio...
A Beautiful Day For a Groundbreaking in Kane County
The Kane County Division of Transportation (KDOT), along with the County Board, celebrated the realignment project underway at Fabyan Parkway, Main Street and Bliss Roads with a groundbreaking ceremony at the construction site in Blackberry Township. The project is over a decade in the making and will align Bliss Road...
Mercy Hospital in Aurora Adds State-of-the-Art Emergency Department
Ascension Mercy Medical Center in Aurora recently cut the ribbon on the first phase of its new state-of-the-art emergency department. According to the City of Aurora, the 20,000 sq. ft renovation will ultimately include 27 state-of-the-art rooms running 24/7. Renovations include rooms and hallways equipped with the latest in technology,...
WSPY NEWS
St. Charles man dead after serious crash in Kane County
A St. Charles man is dead as a result of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in unincorporated St. Charles Township in Kane County. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says that nineteen-year-old Kevin White passed away while at a hospital late Tuesday night. The sheriff's office says the crash happened at...
Students Ride For Free on Monday
Pace is providing free bus, On Demand, and ADA paratransit rides to all Chicago and suburban elementary and high school students, as well an accompanying adult, on Monday, August 22, which is the first day of the school year for most local schools. CTA and Metra are also offering free rides to students and accompanying adults on this same day.
Darien, IL USA
Our mom made us walk a very long time and we were very upset but we made it to the dog park. After that we were walking back, we walked pretty hard and my mom had to carry my brother Sam. Then we stumbled upon the heart. It made us feel very fuzzy inside. Well done finding a good place for the heart. – Joseph (8)
2022 Naperville Jaycees Last Fling is set for Sept. 2-5
Above / Carnival rides along the Jackson Avenue midway will attract kids of all ages during 2022 Naperville Jaycees Last Fling!. The 2022 Last Fling will take place Labor Day Weekend, from Fri., Sept. 2, through Mon.,. Sept. 5, as an end-of-summer block party-style event along Jackson Avenue in downtown...
Fox Valley Therapy Dog Club makes a big difference
The evening news recently carried stories of tragic events, with follow-up stories of Therapy Dogs and sometimes other trained therapy animals visiting the afflicted area. For the past 20 years the Fox Valley Therapy Dog Club (FVTDC) has had team members answer the call when tragedy strikes. The canine/human teams make regular visits to spread cheer to hospital patients staff members, nursing homes, schools, and reading events at libraries.
Suburban Chicago school districts fill positions with subs, retirees amid ongoing teacher shortage
JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) — The ongoing Illinois teacher shortage is top-of-mind throughout Chicago area districts as they kick off the new school year. Superintendents around the area say the main problem they are encountering is that they simply don’t have enough qualified people applying for the positions they have open, most of which appear to be special ed, bilingual and dual-language teachers.
5 Perfect Illinois Road Trips for the End of Summer
Summer turning into fall is my favorite time of the year, with good vibes for sun-worshippers and exciting new colors for inspiring leaf-peeping road trips. 5 Perfect Illinois Road Trips for the End of Summer. You have time available on your calendar and you're itching to take a quick trip...
Woman seriously injured when struck by Metra train in Highland Park
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - A woman suffered serious injuries Thursday evening after being struck by a Metra train in Highland Park. The train was traveling outbound from Chicago when the woman, whose age is unknown, was hit about 5:40 p.m. just north of downtown Highland Park near Elm Place, according to Metra officials.
District U-46's Bartlett High School kicks off new school year in style
On their first day of school, students arriving at Bartlett High School in District U-46 were greeted by cheerleaders and administrators and walked through the mouth of an inflated hawk head to enter school.
You Won’t Believe Why This IL Man Was Arrested At Movie Theater
If you don't want to get arrested at a movie theater in Illinois, then avoid being like this guy. I believe most people have acted obnoxious in a movie theater at least once in their life. Probably when they were teenagers. I will admit that I definitely acted like an idiot during a film several times. That's a thing my friends and I did in our teens. I'm not proud of it but we were young and dumb.
Glen Ellyn man charged in drug overdose death of his girlfriend
DUPAGE COUNTY - A Glen Ellyn man is being held on a $500,000 bond after allegedly giving fentanyl to his girlfriend, which caused her death. On Nov. 5, 2021, the DuPage County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an unresponsive woman in unincorporated Clarendon Hills. The woman was transported...
Not everything is guaranteed to be true or accurate that is carved in stone
“Carved in stone” means that something is permanent or not able to be changed. However, in the case of Joseph Naper’s grave marker, this definition does not apply. About 15 years ago, when I was in the earliest stage of researching the members of Euclid Lodge No. 65, I traveled to the Warrenville Public Library to see what I could find about Hiram E. Leonard, a Warrenville merchant and one of the earliest members of the Lodge.
