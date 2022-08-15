If you don't want to get arrested at a movie theater in Illinois, then avoid being like this guy. I believe most people have acted obnoxious in a movie theater at least once in their life. Probably when they were teenagers. I will admit that I definitely acted like an idiot during a film several times. That's a thing my friends and I did in our teens. I'm not proud of it but we were young and dumb.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO