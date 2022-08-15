ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 3

Michael Apples
4d ago

I absolutely agree 100% , no child should be groomed, influenced, taught, exposed to a life threatening medical situation , once started its a very difficult mental and physically for the individual and there is no going back.. I believe if your 21 and a adult whom makes a bad choice then that's on you but miners well it would ne the parents the guardian, and the doctors whom shall be held accountable for allowing the child to act as an adult...

Daphnie Sevenn
4d ago

LEAVE OUR CHILDREN ALONE, PERVERTS😤. ignoring your birthright and mutilating your body is something you choose to do 21 or older... NOT PAID by government nor citizen taxes.🤔😲

usf.edu

Florida doctors sign letter urging health companies to stop donating to anti-abortion politicians

The letter, sent to companies including United Healthcare, Florida Hospital Association and Florida Blue, says companies need to make a choice between a responsibility to patients and politicians who have "put reproductive health care at risk." The advocacy group Floridians for Reproductive Freedom says state-based corporations, including health care companies,...
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Trio of suits target Florida 'woke' law pushed by DeSantis

The lawsuit claims the law amounts to “racially motivated censorship” that will act to “stifle widespread demands to discuss, study and address systemic inequalities” in society. A trio of lawsuits target a Florida law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts race-based conversation and analysis...
FLORIDA STATE
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
usf.edu

Florida prosecutor sues DeSantis over removal over abortion, transgender rights

Suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren took Gov. Ron DeSantis to federal court Wednesday in an attempt to get his job back. After filing a lawsuit in the federal Northern District of Florida, Warren, a Democrat, said he also wants to test the governor’s ability to remove elected officials from office over policy differences.
FLORIDA STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
fox4now.com

2 Florida Department of Law Enforcement appointments announced after staff shake-up

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Following a staff shake-up at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, state officials announced two new appointments, Friday. The governor's office said Derek Miller would be moving from legislative affairs director at the Department of Elder Affairs to take the same position at FDLE. Matt Walsh...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Garbage bags used to store cooked noodles,’ dead fly in customer’s drink: 6 South Florida restaurants shut last week

Six South Florida restaurants were ordered shut last week by state inspectors on account of issues including one dead fly in a customer’s beverage, cockroaches crawling on a Boba tea station, and rodent droppings found under a prep table. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida Gov. DeSantis’ press secretary resigns, joins DeSantis reelection team

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s press secretary, Christina Pushaw, tendered her resignation, effective immediately, on Friday, announcing she will be joining DeSantis’ re-election campaign as Director of Rapid Response. Pushaw, who has made headlines in the past for her outspoken and controversial statements and tweets...
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

New Tropical System, Southwest Of Florida, Expected To Enter Gulf

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a new tropical system forming in the southwest Caribbean and it is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico. It poses no threat, at least in early forecasts, to Florida. National Hurricane Center Meteorologists issued this advisory […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list

Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Boy, 10, Loses Part of Leg in Florida Keys Shark Attack: Family

A 10-year-old boy was airlifted to a Miami hospital where he had part of his leg amputated after he was attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys over the weekend, family members said. Jameson Reeder Jr. and his family were snorkeling along a shallow reef Saturday when he was...
MIAMI, FL

