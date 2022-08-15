Read full article on original website
Related
hot1079fortwayne.com
Bicyclist and car collide on Pufferbelly Trail near Wallen Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police say that a bicyclist had to be hospitalized after she was hit by a car near the Pufferbelly Trail by Wallen Road and Hunters Knoll Run. Officials say she has life-threatening injuries. Officers responded to the crash around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.
hot1079fortwayne.com
Humane FW opens doors to 25 beagles from mass breeding facility
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Humane Fort Wayne is receiving 25 beagles at its shelter in Fort Wayne, Indiana as part of the group of beagles to be removed from a mass-breeding facility riddled with animal welfare concerns. The Humane Society of the United States is coordinating the removal of approximately 4,000 beagles housed at an Envigo RMS LLC facility in Cumberland, VA which bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation.
hot1079fortwayne.com
Mayor Henry leads annual downtown Fort Wayne business walk
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Mayor Tom Henry checked in on local businesses in downtown Fort Wayne on Wednesday. He led his annual business walk in downtown Fort Wayne. The walk served as an opportunity for Mayor Henry and City of Fort Wayne staff members to talk to and get feedback from several businesses.
hot1079fortwayne.com
Two responses come in for bulk collection contract in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne has received two bids for a new bulk collection contract. GFL Environmental, the city’s current residential trash and recycling hauler, and Republic Services of Indiana each submitted proposals on Thursday. The two responses were submitted to the City...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hot1079fortwayne.com
Alliance Health Centers adding OB-GYN care
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Beginning Aug. 30, Alliance Health Centers is adding OB-GYN services, including prenatal and postpartum care for pregnancy, as well as general gynecological care and screenings. Representatives say that the additional services will improve access to OB-GYN care in southeast Fort Wayne, with the goal of improving overall maternal and infant health for the community.
hot1079fortwayne.com
OPSB approves solar energy facilities in Van Wert, Harrison counties
COLUMBUS, Ohio (ADAMS) – On Thursday, the Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) approved applications filed by Wild Grains Solar, LLC and Nottingham Solar LLC to construct solar‑powered electric generating facilities in Van Wert and Harrison counties, respectively. The 150 megawatt (MW) Wild Grains Solar facility will occupy 818...
Comments / 0