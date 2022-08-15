Read full article on original website
With a push from Kirby Smart, Broderick Jones wants to be the best left tackle and leader for Georgia football
ATHENS — This time a year ago, Broderick Jones was trying to push his way into the Georgia starting lineup. The former 5-star prospect was one of the more intriguing players in fall camp, and his upside could help improve an offensive line that struggled at a time in 2020.
ESPN expert predicts Alabama postseason sweep over Georgia, but improved Stetson Bennett could make a difference
ATHENS — Georgia and Alabama are the overwhelming favorites to win their respective divisions and meet in the SEC Championship Game. Most every respectable college football fans knows that, and certainly all those between Tuscaloosa and Athens. Team captain Jordan Davis led a quick recovery, however, as the defense...
Brock Bowers on his touchdown in the national championship win: ‘I thought I was going to get whacked’
Georgia scored a touchdown on its final offensive play of the 2021 season. It helped give them an eight-point cushion over Alabama with 3:33 remaining in the game. Everyone knows Kelee Ringo scored the game’s final points with his now iconic Pick-6. But in the moment, it felt fitting...
Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction
Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
Plans for Athens film studio are expanding
A new film and television studio under construction here in the Hollywood of the South -- just got bigger. Athena Studios announced it purchased an additional 65 acres in Athens, next to the original 45-acre site. The additional land will give immediate additional back-lot acreage for the stage space currently...
10 of the best waterfront restaurants to visit Labor Day weekend in Georgia
Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and take some time to relax, even if it’s just for a special meal. Whether you’re seeking a memorable dining experience along a river, lake or beach, we’ve highlighted 10 excellent waterfront restaurants around Georgia worth checking out.
3 Great Burger Places in Georgia
While it is true that's is not recommended to eat fast food on a regular basis, it's perfectly ok to have some nice, crispy fries and a good burger, from time to time. It's truly all about balance. So if you are eating mostly healthy food, and are looking for good burger spots in Georgia where you can go out with your friends occasionally, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you love a good burger. All of these places are known to serve delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to check them out.
Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta home hit by burglars
Mariah Carey became one of the latest victims in a string of home burglaries in Sandy Springs going back to last October. Carey’s home was burglarized on July 27 while the Grammy-winning artist was on vacation at a mansion in the Hamptons, authorities said. The Sandy Springs Police Department confirmed Monday that the burglary was […] The post Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta home hit by burglars appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Sharpton puts spotlight on Georgia woman’s patrol car fall
ATLANTA (AP) — The Rev. Al Sharpton demanded a full accounting of how a Georgia woman fell from a moving patrol car after her arrest, saying at her funeral Thursday that he would seek a Justice Department review of her case if the family didn’t get answers. Brianna...
Update: District Lifts 'Administrative Hold' at Clarke Schools
According to an from the Clarke County School District an ‘Administrative Hold’ placed on Clarke Central High School and Clarke Middle School has been lifted. The purpose of this letter is to inform you of an incident that took place at Clarke Central High School today, which resulted in an administrative hold.
2 Clarke County schools placed on 'administrative hold' after weapon found on campus
ATHENS, Ga. - Two Clarke County schools were placed on "administrative hold" after administrators say a weapon was found on one of the campuses. A letter sent home to parents says the incident took place around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Clarke High School. Administrators say the weapon was found after a search prompted by a fight. The student who had the weapon ran from the area.
PHOTOS: Stockbridge welcomes Fantasia and Johnny Gill
Grammy-award winning vocalist Fantasia headlined back-to-back shows at the downtown Stockbridge Amphitheater at 4650 North Henry Boulevard on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug 14. The R&B line-up also featured singer and songwriter Johnny Gill.
Gwinnett County Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Trafficking a 14-Year-Old Victim
Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Devonta Alexander Williams has pleaded guilty to two counts of human trafficking in a case involving a 14-year-old female victim. A Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge accepted the plea on Aug. 12, 2022, and sentenced the defendant to 25 years, including 15 years to be served in prison. Williams will also be listed on the sex offender registry.
Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s daughter arrested on suspicion of DUI, underage drinking
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter, Ariana Biermann, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and other charges in Forsyth County this weekend. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said they responded to reports of an accident early...
200 South DeKalb residents receive county assistance after facing eviction
Residents of the Forest at Columbia apartment complex in Decatur no longer have to leave their homes at the end of August. The residents had their leases terminated without notice for renovations after Meridian Management Group took over the public housing complex three months ago. The county set up wraparound services to assist residents with jobs and possible relocations.
