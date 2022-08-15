ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

secretatlanta.co

7 Best Places In Atlanta For Sneaker Head Lovers

We all know Atlanta is a city known for it’s unique and diverse take on fashion, but one thing we don’t play about are our shoes! Whether you’re apart of the three stripe nation or the swoosh and everything in-between, Atlanta is the perfect city to get the latest and greatest. Let’s take a look below on where to go. But shhhhh don’t tell anyone. 🤫
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY: Whatcha Cookin’ Baby

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Whatca Cookin’ Baby is this week’s featured food truck on Wake Up Atlanta. The food truck is family-owned and operated and authors authentic Creole/Cajun food. Watch the full interview above.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Big Boi to headline ‘Wednesday Wind Down in the Point,’ free concert series

Atlanta native and hip-hop icon, Big Boi is set to headline the finale of “Wednesday Wind Down in the Point.” Fans will not only be able to enjoy Big Boi’s performance but also performances by fellow Atlanta rappers such as Pastor Troy, Atlanta rap group Young Bloodz, Houston rapper Raheem The Dream and more. The music isn’t the only thing you’re in store for – there will also be a number of food trucks and vendors you’ll be able to purchase from.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Goodie Mob and Sleepy Brown at The Eastern, tickets on sale Friday

If you’re looking to get tickets, get those credit cards ready because it’s almost time. Goodie Mob, Sleepy Brown, Mr. Collipark and DJ Bad will be hitting the stage at The Eastern this November and tickets go on sale tomorrow. The event is being put on as a musical celebration of all things Atlanta. This sounds like the perfect pregame for the Thanksgiving holiday to me! Yes, we are already talking Thanksgiving.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Angry Crab Shack Opening First Atlanta Location

Angry Crab Shack, an Asian-Cajun cuisine restaurant, is set to open its first location in Georgia. The eatery has been ramping up expansion plans since the pandemic subsided. The New Atlanta restaurant will be run by owners Mia Scott, and Darlene and Gregory Morris. Mia is Darlene’s daughter and Gregory is Darlene’s nephew.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Looking For The Best Beignets In Atlanta? We’ve Got Them

Leave it up to the beignet gang to spot any servings not up to par: Is it a true beignet or just something dumped in powder?. Otherwise, it’s just a funnel cake. No, an award-winning beignet is fluffy, dumpling shaped and has a perky characteristic to it. These three...
ATLANTA, GA
celebsbar.com

James Warren Jackson and An Earlier Atlanta Black Gay Life

The Atlanta Committee, The Rose Room & Morehouse College (Before Loretta’s) This is the third article from “Reclaiming Our Time: A History of Atlanta’s Black LGBTQIA Life,” a series of editorials that presents vivid and personal accounts of one of the city’s most definitive communities. James Warren Jackson is a Black gay man born in Atlanta in 1946.
ATLANTA, GA
fox40jackson.com

Well-known rapper robbed at gunpoint, kidnapped and shot near his Atlanta brewery

Hip-hop artist Fish Scales is recovering after he was kidnapped outside a brewery he owns in Atlanta and subsequently shot, representatives for the rapper confirmed Thursday. “In response to the unfortunate incidents on the evening of Aug. 17 at Atlantucky Brewery, the members of Nappy Roots and the Atlantucky Brewery team are announcing that rapper Scales (Melvin Adams) is in stable condition following an armed robbery and gunshot wound,” Rhythm Communications said in a press release provided to Fox News Digital.
ATLANTA, GA
discoveratlanta.com

Free Things to Do on Your Birthday in Atlanta

Happy Birthday to ya. Get ready to reap the rewards of turning another year older with this list of free things to do on your birthday around Atlanta. Things to do range from free museum admission to coffee, cakes, doughnuts and more. Who doesn’t love birthday perks?. Free Admission...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 of the best waterfront restaurants to visit Labor Day weekend in Georgia

Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and take some time to relax, even if it’s just for a special meal. Whether you’re seeking a memorable dining experience along a river, lake or beach, we’ve highlighted 10 excellent waterfront restaurants around Georgia worth checking out.
GAINESVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta woman named America’s Biggest Cheapskate

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It may sound like an insult, but for Atlanta’s Cynthia Johnson being called America’s Biggest Cheapskate is an honor she wears proudly. “I understand the assignment” Cynthia joked. Johnson recently won the title of America’s Biggest Cheapskate by Bargain Outlet Ollie’s, beating out...
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller

Last week Chet Fuller passed away at the age of 72. An author and journalist, Fuller, who I always called “Mr. Fuller, impacted an innumerable number of Black reporters and editors in Atlanta during his illustrious and award-winning career.  For me, the impact that Mr. Fuller had on my career could be summed up by […] The post Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

All of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time, and enjoying a pizza together it's definitely a pleasant activity. If you also love to take your loved ones to nice restaurants, then you are in the right place because today we are talking about three amazing pizza places in Georgia that serve food so good that they will make you want to come back again and again. If you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them next time you have the chance.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Burglars break into Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta home

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs police confirm to Channel 2 Action News that they are investigating a break-in at superstar Mariah Carey’s home. Last month, Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne was the first to report about police investigating gangs targeting celebrities, including a real housewives star in Sandy Springs.
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: August 15 - August 21

Up for a trip back in time at North Point Mall, or maybe one through outer space at the Illuminarium?. Those events and a few free ones are happening in metro Atlanta this week. Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Metro...
ATLANTA, GA

