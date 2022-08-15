Read full article on original website
BREAKING NEWS: Fargo School Board votes to once again reinstate the Pledge of Allegiance
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In a 8-1 vote, the School Board has reinstated the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of their board meetings. Many comments were given, most of which condemned the hateful messages sent by people who opposed their August 9th decision, but conceded that the controversy was not worth the distraction and damage it was causing. Almost all of the ‘yes’ votes were justified on the grounds that the decision was causing undue stress and harm to the board members and their ability to do their jobs.
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
Intense Backlash Leads To Pledge Reversal In Fargo North Dakota
Turns Out The Fargo School Board Poked The Wrong Bear. Before I do the same, I'm playing it safe and opening this article with the Pledge of Allegiance. I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
Fargo School Board member Robin Nelson talks Pledge, special meeting
(Fargo, ND) -- Ahead of their special meeting Thursday evening, one member of the Fargo School Board is speaking out on the topic of the Pledge of Allegiance involving board meetings. Robin Nelson, the only board member who ran for re-election successfully this past June, says her decision to vote...
A look at Bismarck Public School’s Pledge of Allegiance rules
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, the Fargo School Board decided to stop saying the Pledge of Allegiance before meetings. The move has lots of people in North Dakota concerned about a patriotic tradition in public schools. “I pledge allegiance to the flag...” If you grew up in Bismarck, you...
It’s The FINAL Weekend Of North Dakota’s Renaissance Fair!
Good Sirs and Good Ladies, I implore you not to miss this most amazing weekend. Frankly, I think this will help you wrap your head around North Dakota's First Annual Rennaisance Faire! Let's hear from Salamander... “Today, I’m in charge of the maze of wonders. We have a dragon in...
One extra school cost that parents may have forgotten about
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While parents budget for school supplies, the West Fargo school district wants to remind them to remember budget school lunches this year. Over the last couple of years, students have been receiving free lunches due to the pandemic. The West Fargo public schools have had waivers that allowed them to serve these free lunches to all students in the district.
Fargo School District recruits Florida teachers upset with DeSantis’ parental rights law
FARGO (FOX) – A letter circulating on social media shows members of the Fargo Public School District recruiting Florida teachers who object to a recently-passed parental rights bill in the state. “You don’t know us, so we’ll start with this important statement: we are way OK with saying gay...
Popular West Fargo Restaurant Expecting To Reopen This Week After Fire Aug. 6
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A popular restaurant in West Fargo remains closed after a fire more than a week ago. But there is good new for fans of Spitfire. According to a social media post, the restaurant is expecting to reopen sometime this week. They are continuing the...
Fargo Police mum on heavy presence in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- We're still waiting for more information on a heavy police presence in South Fargo Wednesday evening. Fargo Police have said to this point they responded to a medical incident near the area of Pacific Drive South and 27th avenue south. Neighbors in the area saying authorities were...
Lake Park Man Charged With Hate Crime In Fargo Found Not Guilty
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A jury in Fargo finds a Lake Park, Minnesota man not guilty of a hate crime. The simple assault misdemeanor was filed against 35-year-old Kirk Jensen last December and he entered a not guilty plea in February. Jensen was accused of punching a gay man...
Geese clogging West Fargo’s Charleswood neighborhood, attracted by residential feeding, neighbors upset
WEST FARGO (KFGO) – A number of residents in West Fargo’s Charleswood area are dealing with a big problem — geese that have flocked there in fast-growing numbers. There’s a neighborhood pond there but residents say it’s property owners who are feeding the geese that are causing the issue. Upset residents have asked the city to crack down on the wildlife feeding within city limits.
Before Heading To Nashville For Solo Career, Gina Powers To Play Last Fargo Gig With Band
The Gina Powers Band, who have been a popular staple on the local Fargo-Moorhead music scene for the past 10+ years will play their last show together as a band this Friday, August 19th. The band is the featured performer at the Broadway Square Bash, the Fargo Park District’s end-of-summer celebration at the downtown park.
We’re Excited For These Developments! And you should be as well.
There are a lot of great things happening in the Fargo-Moorhead area to be excited about, and the plethora of real estate development is a big part of that. The list below is by no means comprehensive or a “best of” list, and we encourage you to look for more development highlights in future issues. However, the following developments are certainly ones we should all be excited about!
Fargo Police ID Stabbing Suspect, Victim Remains In Critical Condition
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police identify the man arrested in a stabbing last night near Exxon along 13th Avenue South as 41-year-old Christopher Kane. Police say Kane has no permanent address. He was taken into custody for attempted murder and preventing arrest. Officers responded to the scene just...
Fargo police working to ID deceased male
Fargo police are awaiting autopsy results after finding the body of a male in the downtown on Sunday. Authorities say the individual was located on the east side of a structure on the 50 block of North Broadway. The identity of the deceased male has not been released. Police have not indicated whether foul play is suspected.
Teen Injured In Otter Tail County Roll-Over Accident
A Little Falls man was injured in a two vehicle accident Friday in Otter Tail County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Nathaniel James Becker, 19, was injured when the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving was struck by a 2011 Jeep Wrangler driven by Patrick Daniel Howard Wrigley, 19, of Bismarck, North Dakota.
Mandan Native “Nobody Takes The Time To Look” (GALLERY)
About 8 years ago I lived in Fargo, and for about 3 months I lived in Moorhead, MN with a roommate named Matt Sorum. At that time he was just getting into photography. He took his camera and just explored the outdoors, learning so many things as he went along. As he continued his hobby, his talents became obvious - In 2015 Share the Experience Photo Contest first recognized his work and he won an award for his amazing picture of a Bison out at Yellowstone. The following year he won another award - You can check out the page yourself at nationalparks.org.
Cass County sobriety checkpoint and saturation patrol
As of Monday, there have been 52 fatalities on North Dakota roadways. Nine of the fatalities have been related to crashes involving alcohol.
Investigation underway into death of man found in downtown Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found downtown just before 9 a.m. Sunday. First responders were sent to a medical assist call in the 50 block of north Broadway when they found the man’s body by a structure. Police...
