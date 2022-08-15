Read full article on original website
Delaware County Man Charged Close to 3 Months After Fatal Crash
New York State Police say an East Meredith man is now facing vehicular homicide and other counts in connection with a May 26th crash on Route 23 in the Town of Davenport in Delaware County that left a woman dead. State Police say 39-year-old Adam Bright was arrested Wednesday, August...
Six people - including three children - reported injured in Tully crash
Update: CNY driver suffers medical emergency before crashing into other car, sending 6 to hospital. Tully, N.Y. — Six people, including three children, were reported to be injured in a crash in Tully Thursday morning, according to dispatches. Deputies were dispatched at 9:21 a.m. to the intersection of Route...
CNY driver suffers medical emergency before crashing into other car, sending 6 to hospital
Tully, N.Y. — A driver had a medical emergency Thursday morning before his vehicle ran a red light in Tully and crashed into another vehicle, deputies said. The two vehicles crashed at about 9:21 a.m. near the intersection of Route 80 (Elm Street) and Route 281, according to the Onondaga County 911 Center. The intersection is near Interstate 81.
Man indicted in Tompkins County fatal vehicle crash
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Elmira man has been indicted for his role in a fatal vehicle crash in the Town of Newfield earlier this year. Authorities say 32-year-old Jonathon Roberts fled the scene of a vehicle collision on Route 13 in the early hours of March 19th. Reports say his car was found at the scene, he was located on foot some time later. The man he allegedly struck, 49-year-old Leon Arguello, died as a result of his injuries. Arguello was reportedly in Ithaca for an extended visit with his children.
Broome DA Reviewing Facts in Deadly Vestal Parkway Head-On Crash
Authorities say no charges have been filed in connection with a head-on collision on the Vestal Parkway that left a Johnson City husband and wife dead. Vestal police say the investigation into the August 8 crash is continuing and no additional information can be released at this time. 57-year-old Alfred...
Cortland woman arrested for leaving infant alone in car
On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff's Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check.
Driver charged with aggravated vehicular homicide following crash in Delaware County
DAVENPORT, N.Y. – A driver involved in a fatal crash in Delaware County this past May has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide after New York State Police say he was driving while impaired by drugs. Police responded to a head-on collision on State Route 23 in Davenport between...
Windsor man arrested for motorcycle theft
A 37-year-old Windsor man was arrested for motorcycle theft on August 15th.
Troopers locate missing elderly woman in Delaware County
On August 12th, New York State Troopers were dispatched to Huckleberry Hill Road in the Town of Middletown for a report of a missing 79-year-old woman with dementia.
Mystery solved: Human remains of woman found in Upstate NY identified
Otsego County, N.Y. — Human remains found in a remote part of Upstate New York have been identified, troopers announced Friday. The woman was identified as 38-year-old Laura L. Rous of Otego in Otsego County, according to a news release by State Police. Otego is a town of 3,100 people southwest of Oneonta.
One person rescued from gorge early Friday morning
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca police have announced that one person was rescued around 1:45 a.m. Friday morning from a gorge in Ithaca. The person is expected to survive. Police Sgt. Jacob Allard said they responded to reports of a “college aged person” who had fallen into the gorge near the 100 block of Highland Place.
Oneida County Sheriff charge two in camper theft
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that two men have been charged in connection to the theft of a camper after an investigation that started back on August 9th. Around 7:00 am on Tuesday, August 9th, deputies arrived at the site of an...
Binghamton Woman Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Afton, NY
A motorcycle crash claims the life of a Broome County woman. The New York State Police says troopers were called to State Route 7 in Afton, New York at approximately 5:44pm on Sunday, August 14, 2022 after receiving a call from Chenango County 911 about a two-vehicle crash. According to...
Man arrested after police pursuit in stolen car, crashing, injuring person, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 19-year-old was arrested after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen Honda Civic, crashing, and injuring a person on Sunday, police said. Angelio Jeffers, 19, was driving a stolen grey 2012 Honda Civic with Massachusetts license plates at 3:23 p.m., police said in a criminal complaint filed in city court.
City Police: Man arrested on warrant for stealing bike
A Cortland man was recently arrested after he stole a bicycle last month, according to a city police report. The report states that back on July 18, Patrick M. Duffy, 39, cut a metal cable bicycle lock and stole a Nishika Pueblo 21 speed mountain bicycle just outside of Marketplace Mall on Main Street in the city.
Newly hired police deputy arrested after planting camera in woman’s home
(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has shared that a newly hired police deputy was arrested on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, after a domestic incident at a home in Brewerton. The deputy, 29-year-old Brandon Coogan of Syracuse, is accused of secretly placing a camera recording device in...
Fatal motorcycle crash on Route 7 in Afton
Yesterday, at approximately 5:44 p.m., law enforcement responded a fatal motorcycle crash on State Route 7 in the Village of Afton.
Newly Hired Onondaga County Sheriff Deputy Arrested For Spying On A Woman
Brewerton, N.Y. - A newly hired Onondaga County Sheriffs Deputy has been arrested following a domestic incident. 29 year old Brandon Coogan of Syracuse, was charged yesterday after a former female companion said he secretly placed a camera recording device in the her Brewerton home. She discovered the device and...
Man Shot in Ithaca Wednesday Morning
A man was listed in stable condition after being shot Wednesday morning in the city of Ithaca. Police were notified of the shooting after the victim walked into a gas station on West State Street at around 6:30 suffering from gunshot wounds. An investigation determined the shooting took place on the 300 block of West Seneca Street near the intersection with North Plain.
Oneida County Sheriff looking for missing person
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing man from Boonville. 48-year-old David A. Talerico is a white male 5’7” tall, weighing around 180 lbs., bald with a brown mustache and beard. It is unclear...
