Afton, NY

whcuradio.com

Man indicted in Tompkins County fatal vehicle crash

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Elmira man has been indicted for his role in a fatal vehicle crash in the Town of Newfield earlier this year. Authorities say 32-year-old Jonathon Roberts fled the scene of a vehicle collision on Route 13 in the early hours of March 19th. Reports say his car was found at the scene, he was located on foot some time later. The man he allegedly struck, 49-year-old Leon Arguello, died as a result of his injuries. Arguello was reportedly in Ithaca for an extended visit with his children.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Mystery solved: Human remains of woman found in Upstate NY identified

Otsego County, N.Y. — Human remains found in a remote part of Upstate New York have been identified, troopers announced Friday. The woman was identified as 38-year-old Laura L. Rous of Otego in Otsego County, according to a news release by State Police. Otego is a town of 3,100 people southwest of Oneonta.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

One person rescued from gorge early Friday morning

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca police have announced that one person was rescued around 1:45 a.m. Friday morning from a gorge in Ithaca. The person is expected to survive. Police Sgt. Jacob Allard said they responded to reports of a “college aged person” who had fallen into the gorge near the 100 block of Highland Place.
ITHACA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Oneida County Sheriff charge two in camper theft

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that two men have been charged in connection to the theft of a camper after an investigation that started back on August 9th. Around 7:00 am on Tuesday, August 9th, deputies arrived at the site of an...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Binghamton Woman Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Afton, NY

A motorcycle crash claims the life of a Broome County woman. The New York State Police says troopers were called to State Route 7 in Afton, New York at approximately 5:44pm on Sunday, August 14, 2022 after receiving a call from Chenango County 911 about a two-vehicle crash. According to...
AFTON, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City Police: Man arrested on warrant for stealing bike

A Cortland man was recently arrested after he stole a bicycle last month, according to a city police report. The report states that back on July 18, Patrick M. Duffy, 39, cut a metal cable bicycle lock and stole a Nishika Pueblo 21 speed mountain bicycle just outside of Marketplace Mall on Main Street in the city.
CORTLAND, NY
FL Radio Group

Man Shot in Ithaca Wednesday Morning

A man was listed in stable condition after being shot Wednesday morning in the city of Ithaca. Police were notified of the shooting after the victim walked into a gas station on West State Street at around 6:30 suffering from gunshot wounds. An investigation determined the shooting took place on the 300 block of West Seneca Street near the intersection with North Plain.
ITHACA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Oneida County Sheriff looking for missing person

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing man from Boonville. 48-year-old David A. Talerico is a white male 5’7” tall, weighing around 180 lbs., bald with a brown mustache and beard. It is unclear...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
