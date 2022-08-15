ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Tom Brady, Gisele Rumor Not True: NFL World Reacts

With Tom Brady taking an extended leave from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many in the NFL world were naturally left to wonder if his absence had something to do with his marriage. Is everything OK with Brady and his family? Is something going on in Brady's marriage to supermodel Gisele?...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Browns reportedly make decision on Jimmy Garoppolo

Now that the NFL has announced they will suspend Deshaun Watson for 11 games this upcoming season, it was assumed by many that the Cleveland Browns would trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, according to reports, the Browns aren’t interested in making a deal. Jonathan Jones...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Independent

Cameron Norrie delighted with ‘unbelievable’ Cincinnati win over Carlos Alcaraz

Cameron Norrie admitted he lost focus before battling his way back from the brink of defeat to book a place in the semi-finals of the Western and Southern Open.Trailing 3-1 to Spanish third seed Carlos Alcaraz in the decisive third set, the Briton refused to succumb and eventually ground out a 7-6(4) 6-7(4) 6-4 victory to set up a last-four showdown with Borna Coric in Cincinnati.Norrie, who had led 4-1 in the second set having taken the first, told the ATP Tour’s official website: “That was unbelievable. Credit to Carlos. I was up a set and a break, 4-1, and...
CINCINNATI, OH

