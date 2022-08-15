WATCH: Players blown away as UF unveils new football facility

Florida outside linebacker Chief Borders. (UAA Photo)

A project six years in the making, The James W. “Bill” Heavener Football Training Center opened its doors for the first time Sunday.

Players assembled at the stadium with Florida coach Billy Napier before taking a five-minute hike to the new headquarters of the UF football program.

Once they walked inside, it marked their first time seeing the building in five months.

“Walking in, all I could do was smile,” Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson told FloridaGators.com. “I’ve been thinking about it for a while and finally got to see it. It’s amazing, honestly.”

The area that drew the most reaction from players was the team’s dazzling state-of-the-art locker room. The lockers feature zero-gravity reclining chairs, Jordan-brand signage, a wireless charging station, and lighted graphics above each stall featuring their uniform number, picture and a helmet.

“I know a lot of Gator alumni and people who have been part of this program have waited on this facility for a very long time, and for me to be part of the first group to step in here, it’s a phenomenal experience,” outside linebacker Chief Borders said. “You want to be the best you can possibly be, and I know this facility is going to bleed nothing but Orange & Blue and do that for us.”

Check out the photos and videos below from Florida’s move-in day.

Gator Great Shane Matthews joins Gators Sports Network as UF football color analyst.

