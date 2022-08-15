WATCH: Players blown away as UF unveils new football facility
A project six years in the making, The James W. “Bill” Heavener Football Training Center opened its doors for the first time Sunday.
Players assembled at the stadium with Florida coach Billy Napier before taking a five-minute hike to the new headquarters of the UF football program.
Once they walked inside, it marked their first time seeing the building in five months.
“Walking in, all I could do was smile,” Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson told FloridaGators.com. “I’ve been thinking about it for a while and finally got to see it. It’s amazing, honestly.”
The area that drew the most reaction from players was the team’s dazzling state-of-the-art locker room. The lockers feature zero-gravity reclining chairs, Jordan-brand signage, a wireless charging station, and lighted graphics above each stall featuring their uniform number, picture and a helmet.
“I know a lot of Gator alumni and people who have been part of this program have waited on this facility for a very long time, and for me to be part of the first group to step in here, it’s a phenomenal experience,” outside linebacker Chief Borders said. “You want to be the best you can possibly be, and I know this facility is going to bleed nothing but Orange & Blue and do that for us.”
Check out the photos and videos below from Florida’s move-in day.
In other Florida football news
- The Heavener Football Training Center provides the wow factor and a “50-year fix”.
- Gators Online Intel from Florida’s first scrimmage of fall training camp on Saturday.
UF recruiting roundup
- The Gators’ 2023 recruiting class soars into the top-10 after another busy week.
- FILM REVIEW: Dissecting the skill set of top-50 overall prospect Myles Graham.
- Elite linebacker Myles Graham becomes UF’s first commitment in the 2024 class.
- FILM ROOM: Dissecting the skill set of top-25 overall recruit Kamran James, per On3.
- SOCIAL SLANT: Reaction to James’ massive pledge, both literally and figuratively.
- The Gators continued to roll Sunday, hauling in highly-coveted DL Kamran James.
- FILM ROOM: Dissecting the skill set of new UF defensive line commit Will Norman.
- SOCIAL SLANT: Florida adds another Saturday commit in four-star DL Will Norman.
- Another IMG Academy recruit, Will Norman, makes the call for the Florida Gators.
- FILM ROOM: Dissecting the skill set of new UF defensive line commit Kelby Collins.
- SOCIAL SLANT: Major buzz on Twitter following Kelby Collins’ pledge to the Gators.
- Top-100 DL Kelby Collins commits to Florida over Alabama: “I want to be different.”
Gators sports roundup
- Gator Great Shane Matthews joins Gators Sports Network as UF football color analyst.
