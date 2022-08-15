ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WATCH: Players blown away as UF unveils new football facility

By Zach Abolverdi about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CDNLd_0hHhs4V500
Florida outside linebacker Chief Borders. (UAA Photo)

Florida Gators football is the No. 1 topic in Good Morning Gators every day — but we cover news, notes and analysis from across the Gators sports world. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything in the world of Florida football, UF recruiting, Gators basketball, Florida baseball and more.

A project six years in the making, The James W. “Bill” Heavener Football Training Center opened its doors for the first time Sunday.

Players assembled at the stadium with Florida coach Billy Napier before taking a five-minute hike to the new headquarters of the UF football program.

Once they walked inside, it marked their first time seeing the building in five months.

“Walking in, all I could do was smile,” Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson told FloridaGators.com. “I’ve been thinking about it for a while and finally got to see it. It’s amazing, honestly.”

The area that drew the most reaction from players was the team’s dazzling state-of-the-art locker room. The lockers feature zero-gravity reclining chairs, Jordan-brand signage, a wireless charging station, and lighted graphics above each stall featuring their uniform number, picture and a helmet.

“I know a lot of Gator alumni and people who have been part of this program have waited on this facility for a very long time, and for me to be part of the first group to step in here, it’s a phenomenal experience,” outside linebacker Chief Borders said. “You want to be the best you can possibly be, and I know this facility is going to bleed nothing but Orange & Blue and do that for us.”

Check out the photos and videos below from Florida’s move-in day.

In other Florida football news

UF recruiting roundup

Gators sports roundup

Let’s keep talking

Want to keep the conversation going? Head over to our Florida message board, Swamp Talk. Sign up here and join the discussion.

Also, you can sign up for Gators Online’s FREE Newsletter to have the latest in Gators sports sent directly to your mailbox every day.

Gators Twitter updates

  • Quarterback Anthony Richardson on the new digs:
  • Gator Great Chris Doering on the football facility:
  • Motivational speaker Eric Thomas spoke to the team:

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
suncoastnews.com

FOOTBALL: The Villages takes KO Classic over Wesley Chapel

WESLEY CHAPEL—The 2022 high school football season officially got underway Thursday night at a few locations throughout the Tampa Bay area. One local Kickoff Classic preseason game took place at Wesley Chapel High, where the host Wildcats fell to The Villages Charter, 21-8. As is customary during many Kickoff...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
Click10.com

WILD FLORIDA: Massive gator devours smaller gator

OCALA, Fla. – Survival of the fittest was taken to another level at a Florida state park last week. Tammy Shaw was riding on her paddleboard at Silver Springs State Park near Ocala, when she came across a massive alligator with another smaller gator in its jaws. Shaw would...
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Duke Energy powers up Micanopy battery site

Duke Energy announced the launch of two new battery sites in Alachua and Hamilton counties aimed at increasing reliability across the grid. The Alachua County site features a 8.25-megawatt lithium-ion battery in Micanopy. The battery began operations on Aug. 5 and has an expected lifespan of more than 10 years. The battery will help Duke Energy manage peak usage times and improve energy security.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Shane Matthews
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators Football#Football Training#Img Academy#American Football#College Football#Uf#Floridagators Com
First Coast News

Bradford County deputy resigns after traffic stop of Jacksonville mother was captured on camera by her children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Bradford County Sheriff's deputy has resigned after video of a woman being handcuffed during a traffic stop was posted to social media on Wednesday. The Bradford County Sheriff's Office said they saw the video on social media, leading them to pull the dashcam video of the incident. Law enforcement reviewed the video and determined the incident was inappropriate and did not follow their policies.
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

FCSO: Suspect Caught In Swamp After Fleeing Traffic Stop

BUNNELL, FL – Sharp-eyed deputies with helicopter assistance pulled a 23-year-old Gainesville resident out of a swamp and placed him in handcuffs after he fled from a traffic stop in Bunnell, crashed into a ditch and tried to hide himself in a pond. Alunzo Devon Peoples is now out...
BUNNELL, FL
ocala-news.com

Big Man’s Cafe opens in northeast Ocala

Big Man’s Cafe, a restaurant offering “southern food with soul,” recently celebrated its grand opening in northeast Ocala. The restaurant, which serves a wide variety of breakfast and lunch items, opened its doors last month at 1011 NE 14th Street in Ocala. Morning diners have their choice...
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WCJB

Ocala gas station offers gas at reduced price for one hour

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers lined up to get gas at a reduced price at one gas station in Ocala on Tuesday morning. The Marathon Gas Station on South Pine Avenue in Ocala partnered with Americans for Prosperity to offer the reduced price of $2.38 per gallon, which is the approximate national average for mid-January 2021.
OCALA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Cars from many decades to attend 25th anniversary Car Cruise In

Rain in June put the brakes on celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Villages Classic Car Cruise In, so the event is getting back on the road again this month. “Because it was such a huge milestone, we felt it was suitable to reschedule,” said Chalsi Cox, special events manager at The Villages Entertainment, which hosts the shows. “We definitely want to celebrate a big milestone.”
THE VILLAGES, FL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
66K+
Followers
64K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy