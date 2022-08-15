Tidbits: Another in-state LSU target to announce decision

Lately LSU’s had some pretty solid production out of guys who join a recruiting class late in the process. The two best recent examples are Justin Jefferson, who has only become one of the best wide receivers in the world, and Lloyd Cushenberry who helped LSU win the Joe Moore Award in 2019 and has been the starting center for the Denver Broncos since he got to the franchise.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO