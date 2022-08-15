ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
graftoncommon.com

Feedback Earth seeks TIF for company expansion

Feedback Earth hopes to sign a TIF with Grafton to help with the expansion of their Creeper Hill company, which creates high-quality animal feed out of food waste. Approaching the Select Board Tuesday night, CEO Alison Greenlee and COO David Jenicek said the company has addressed its notorious odor issues and has ceased producing products with the soy byproducts determined to be the cause of the noxious smell. Back in June, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection assessed a $9,520 penalty to the Creeper Hill company for violations of the air pollution control and solid waste regulations in late 2021 and earlier this year.
GRAFTON, MA
Chief’s Column: Why is my neighbor calling me about credit card payments?

QUESTION: We have been receiving numerous scam calls which are setup to look like calls coming in on our phone caller ID display showing “Grafton Town of 508-839-XXXX.” The message left states that we are eligible for a reduced interest rate on our credit cards or some other promotional gimmick. Can you shed any light on how these companies can phony up the caller ID information to look like it is coming from a local source? I would think this should be illegal to do.
