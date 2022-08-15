Read full article on original website
Related
nd.gov
ND-founded multi-state cyber command expands
North Dakota State Chief Information Officer Shawn Riley today announced additional state governments have signed memorandums of understanding (MOUs) to join the Joint-Cybersecurity Operations Command Center (J-CSOC), nearing a total of 20% of states in the nation agreeing to participate in this endeavor. The J-CSOC, founded by North Dakota, is the first in the country to establish, facilitate and accommodate direct state-to-state sharing of cyber threat intelligence.
nd.gov
Burgum creates Red Tape Reduction Working Group to reduce burdens, lower costs of regulation
BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today issued an executive order creating a Red Tape Reduction Working Group to bolster ongoing efforts to identify antiquated, unnecessary and burdensome regulations, rules and policies that could be changed or eliminated to reduce burdens and lower costs for North Dakota citizens and the private sector and make state government more efficient, effective and nimble.
nd.gov
Morrissette Nationally Recognized for Outstanding Work in State Government
North Dakota Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Joe Morrissette was recognized by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) with the 2022 Outstanding CPA in Government Impact Award at the state level. “During Joe's more than four years as OMB director, he has led the department with...
Comments / 0