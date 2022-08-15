North Dakota State Chief Information Officer Shawn Riley today announced additional state governments have signed memorandums of understanding (MOUs) to join the Joint-Cybersecurity Operations Command Center (J-CSOC), nearing a total of 20% of states in the nation agreeing to participate in this endeavor. The J-CSOC, founded by North Dakota, is the first in the country to establish, facilitate and accommodate direct state-to-state sharing of cyber threat intelligence.

