Browns QB Jacoby Brissett on starting role: 'I just have to be myself'
With Deshaun Watson's 11-game suspension official, the Cleveland Browns are setting forth toward the regular season with veteran Jacoby Brissett in line to start the bulk of the campaign. "I just have to be myself," Brissett said on Friday, via the Akron Beacon Journal. "I don't really kinda try and...
2022 NFL season: Eleven one-year contracts that will pay off
The NFL is a prove-it league. No job is safe, and every player is one bad hit or unlucky step away from fighting for his career. Certain players enter each season in a much more contractual prove-it situation. Whether due to an injury, inconsistent play or age, some settle for a one-year contract. The plan is -- it's always the plan -- to perform well on that single-year contract in hopes of cashing in the following offseason.
NFL Hosts Third Annual HBCU Open House
The NFL is hosting the third annual NFL x HBCU Open House, bringing together stakeholders across Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) and football landscapes to discuss NFL initiatives, areas of opportunity, and an aim to further strengthen relationships. Participants from the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), Southwestern Athletic Conference...
Move the Sticks: Deshaun Watson's suspension & pivotal rookies with Lance Zierlein
Bucky Brooks is back with a new episode of Move the Sticks and is joined by NFL Media's Lance Zierlein. To start off, the guys react to the news of the NFL and NFLPA agreeing to an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Then for the rest of the show, Lance goes through his pivotal rookies in each division.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow ramping up activity in practice, looks to regain weight after appendectomy
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's appendix needed to be addressed immediately. The timing certainly wasn't great, nor were the effects of the appendectomy Burrow underwent on July 26. Now that he's back on the practice field, Burrow's not rushing himself. And after losing an unspecified amount of weight while following doctor's...
Evolution of EVERY teams' logo (and helmet!) | NFL Explained
Do you know which 2 teams have a "different" logo on each side of their helmet? Do you know the story behind logos like "Brownie the Elf" or "Steely McBeam"? How about the mystery behind the NFL shield? It's time for another NFL Explained history lesson. See how all 32 team's logos have evolved over the years as well as how each teams' modern helmets have changed.
Rams QB Matthew Stafford 'right on track' for season after dealing with elbow tendinitis
Matthew Stafford will be ready for the Rams' season opener despite the elbow tendinitis he's been dealing with throughout training camp. The Rams quarterback told reporters Wednesday that he "felt good" the day following an intrasquad scrimmage where he participated in full, which is notable considering the team has been closely monitoring his workload for the past month.
Three keys to Eagles meeting lofty expectations; why Ravens' historic preseason win streak matters
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. The topics of this edition include:. -- The importance of the Ravens' unbelievable preseason win streak. -- Trend watch! One route that's causing major problems for defenses league-wide. But...
Cardinals to induct former owner Bill Bidwill into Ring of Honor during Week 1 game vs. Chiefs
The Arizona Cardinals will induct former owner Bill Bidwill into their Ring of Honor during halftime of their Week 1 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 11. Bidwill, the father of current Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill, died in 2019 at the age of 88. Bill Bidwill's father, Charles...
Chargers safety Derwin James signs four-year, $76.5 million extension
Do-it-all safety Derwin James is getting paid like one. James signed a four-year, $76.5 million extension with the Chargers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday. The team later officially announced the multi-year extension. The deal makes James the highest-paid safety in NFL history at an average of $19.1...
'Hard Knocks': Malcolm Rodriguez wows at training camp practice
In this segment of "Hard Knocks: Detroit Lions," linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez impresses coaches at practice. Watch full episodes of "Hard Knocks" following the Lions on HBO and HBO Max at 10 p.m. ET Tuesdays.
Marcus Mariota a willing mentor to Desmond Ridder: 'It's ultimately going to make your team better'
Brett Favre once famously said his contract didn't require him to prepare Aaron Rodgers to play in the NFL. That's not the track Atlanta Falcons veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota is taking with rookie Desmond Ridder. Mariota, who's slated to start the season in Atlanta, has been a willing mentor for...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games, fined $5 million following settlement between NFL, NFLPA
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended for 11 games during the 2022 NFL season and fined $5 million for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy per the terms of a settlement reached between the league and the NFL Players Association, the league announced on Thursday. Additionally, Watson must commit...
Former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer returns to FOX as college football analyst
Seven months following his dismissal as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach, Urban Meyer is returning to the college football world as a member of FOX's Big Noon Kickoff cast, the network announced Friday. Meyer will return to reform the show's original cast, which also features host Rob Stone along with former...
Panthers, Patriots frustrated by fights derailing joint practices for second straight day
Joint practices between the Panthers and Patriots have not gone smoothly this week. Fights have peppered both sessions, with multiple players being ejected the past two days. On Wednesday, the conflict sprang up once more when Panthers safety Kenny Robinson flattened Patriots returner Kristian Wilkerson in what was supposed to be a "thud" (not full contact) drill. Robinson stood over Wilkerson, who was in visible distress, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported, sparking a fracas.
T.J. Watt says it's too early for comparisons with older brother J.J. Watt's 'unstoppable' prime
Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt earned the Defensive Player of the Year award last season while tying the NFL's all-time sack record of 22.5. But Watt doesn't view himself as the best player in his own family just yet. Asked on the Pivot Podcast, who is the better player,...
Lions RB D'Andre Swift believes he can generate 1,000-1,000 season
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift knows only three men before him have generated 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in a single season -- Roger Craig in 1985, Marshall Faulk in 1999 and Christian McCaffrey in 2019. Despite the rarity of the feat, Swift believes he can hit...
Jaguars expect RB James Robinson to play Week 1 vs. Commanders
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson took part in team sessions during practice this week, keeping him on target to return in Week 1 after suffering an Achilles injury in December. Coach Doug Pederson said Thursday the club expects the top back to return by the season opener against the...
Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy impressed by rookie RB Isiah Pacheco's work ethic
The hype surrounding Kansas City Chiefs seventh-round running back Isiah Pacheco continues to build as we get closer to the regular season. The rookie has seen his reps with the starting offense increase, including a brief but impressive outing in the first preseason game. On Wednesday, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric...
Todd Bowles focused on leading Bucs, elevating minority coaches during second stint in the big chair
TAMPA, Fla. -- On a cold night at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, Todd Bowles ran into some old acquaintances from New York. Bowles was preparing for his fourth season as the defensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a job that had brought him acclaim, his first Super Bowl ring as a coach (he also won one as a starting safety for Washington in 1987 and as a member of Green Bay's personnel department in 1996), but not a promotion. The NFL's annual tilt-a-whirl of a hiring season had already spun to a halt by that night, and Bowles had not been hired for any of the nine head-coach openings.
