The Houston School Board made the decision to move forward with the installation of two solar panels, at their August 4 meeting. Originally, the plan was to put one on the elementary building and one on the high school. When the elementary roof was deemed incapable of supporting the panels, a decision was made to put both panels at the high school. On inspection, it was determined the high school building could only have one. With the August 15 deadline looming near, a third option of placing one near the bus garage was presented to the board. The area was chosen because it was close to a major power source. The same area is used for parking for football games, which led to concerns from some of the board.

HOUSTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO