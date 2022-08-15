Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Dodge County detainees to be housed in Olmsted County Adult Detention Center
(ABC 6 News) - The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners held a packed meeting Tuesday afternoon, where they approved a resolution allowing people arrested in Dodge County to be held in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. Dodge County doesn't have its own full-scale detention center. Detainees usually get sent...
Fillmore County Journal
Solar panels coming to Houston Schools
The Houston School Board made the decision to move forward with the installation of two solar panels, at their August 4 meeting. Originally, the plan was to put one on the elementary building and one on the high school. When the elementary roof was deemed incapable of supporting the panels, a decision was made to put both panels at the high school. On inspection, it was determined the high school building could only have one. With the August 15 deadline looming near, a third option of placing one near the bus garage was presented to the board. The area was chosen because it was close to a major power source. The same area is used for parking for football games, which led to concerns from some of the board.
Lawsuit Over Partially Built SW Rochester Luxury Home Dismissed
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A push by Rochester Township to force the demolition of an unfinished multi-million-dollar home has been dropped for the time being. The Rochester Township Board recently voted to dismiss the legal action against the owners of the property at 2630 Wild Rose Lane Southwest. Township Clerk/Treasurer Randy Staver says the resolution approved by the board indicates the lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice, which means it could be reinstated in the future.
Olmsted County Entering Negotiations With Titan For Seneca Site
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Board has decided to move forward and enter into negotiations with Titan Development concerning the Rochester company's proposal for a development on the former Seneca Foods site. The vote was 5-2 to authorize staff to begin negotiations on a potential development agreement...
KAAL-TV
Former Diocese of Winona-Rochester priest faces criminal charges
(ABC 6 News) - Ubaldo Roque Huerta, a former priest with the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, has been charged with 5th-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct of an adult. According to the Diocese, the alleged offense took place in Winona County in December of 2020. Mr. Roque Huerta was ordained a priest for...
winonapost.com
Another fish kill vexes public
As the investigation into a fish kill on one of Winona County’s premier trout streams continues, local residents expressed their frustrations at last week’s County Board meeting. It is the third major fish kill in the county since 2015, and some residents criticized the state and county for failing to identify the causes or hold anyone accountable for past fish kills, while others said the government needs to do more to prevent the next fish kill. Also last week, state agencies announced they are contacting over 100 neighboring landowners as part of the investigation.
Two Southern Minnesota Residents Killed in Head-On Crash
The State Patrol has released the names of the two people who were killed in a crash yesterday in the Hutchinson area. The deadly head-on collision occurred on a rural highway near the town of Silver Lake, about 5 miles east of Hutchinson. The State Patrol says a car traveling west on the roadway crossed the centerline and collided with an eastbound SUV.
Charges Brought in Two Rochester Check Forgery Cases
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors brought charges Wednesday in two different check forgery cases. 29-year-old Joseph Gehring of Ashland City, TN is accused of cashing a $2,475.10 check on the account of Hiller’s Flooring America that was intended to go to a supplier. Surveillance video from Sterling State Bank in Rochester shows Gehring cashing the check at the bank on Dec. 23, 2021. The bank also shared a copy of a photo ID Gehring used to cash the check, the complaint states.
Adorable Baby Wolves Spotted Just 20 Minutes From Rochester
A secret has been kept in Southeast Minnesota but it is now out! Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo in Byron, Minnesota have a few new babies. Here's the even better news - they are ready to meet you!. Adorable Baby Wolves Spotted Just 20 Minutes From Rochester, Minnesota. I know...
KIMT
Fraud cases continue to hit the elderly in SE Minnesota
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A rash of fraud cases targeting the elderly continues in Olmsted County. Police said a 69-year-old Rochester woman received a voicemail claiming to be from Spectrum about lowering her monthly bill. They claimed she needed to send gift cards in order to get a deal on lower...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Goodhue County sheriff reports
Erin Ganrud reported on Aug. 8 that her vehicle was entered overnight while parked outside her residence in Pine Island. Ganrud thought her vehicle was locked but there was no forced entry. Taken was a backpack and contents, which included a computer, Apple watch and other items (value estimate: $1,430).
KAAL-TV
Plainview man sentenced to 5 years probation in burglary case
(ABC 6 News) - A Plainview man received 5 years of probation Thursday, after pleading guilty to stealing firearms and electronics from his brother in Rochester. Zachary Koetz was arrested May 17 and accused of taking three guns and an X-Box from his brother’s home in Rochester. Koetz will...
KAAL-TV
Charges dismissed for Perham man in coma
(ABC 6 News) - Olmsted County dropped all charges against a Perham man who remains in a coma after a car crash on July 29. The court dismissed three cases against 31-year-old Avey Larson, including charges of 5th-degree assault during an alleged brawl in front of a Holiday gas station in June.
UPDATE: La Crosse County inmate hospitalized from suicide attempt has died
A 31-year-old man who attempted suicide while in custody at La Crosse County jail has died.
WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse County Jail inmate dies in hospital
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse County Jail inmate died in a hospital due to self-inflicted injuries, according to the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office. In a release Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said that 31-year-old John Koskovich of Mindoro attempted to commit suicide on Sunday at the jail.
KAAL-TV
Crews respond to hay bale fires in Pine Island
(ABC 6 News) - Emergency crews responded to hay bale fires early Friday morning in Pine Island. The fires were being reported in Pine Island at 25075 525th St. A deputy with the Dodge County Sheriff's office tells ABC 6 News the call came in at 6:41 a.m. from a person living at a nearby residence.
WEAU-TV 13
1 arrested on suspicion of thefts in Vernon County
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is arrested on the suspicion of thefts in Vernon County. According to a media release from Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, authorities have arrested 33-year-old David Meboe of Muscoda, Wis. on suspicion of several retail thefts occurring in the Village of La Farge and Ontario since Aug. 15.
Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested
A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
fox9.com
15 years later: Historic flooding devastates southeast Minnesota
(FOX 9) - This weekend marks 15 years since historic flash flooding devastated southeastern Minnesota, with Rushford being the hardest hit. A series of thunderstorms stalled in parts of Minnesota on Aug. 18, 2007, dumping more than a foot of rain in some southeastern areas of the state. The heaviest rainfall reports came from Winona, Fillmore, and Houston counties, where 36-hour totals exceeded 14 inches. The largest multi-day rainfall was reported at 18.7 inches in northern Houston County, according to the Minnesota DNR's Climate Journal.
