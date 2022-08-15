Read full article on original website
Related
Fillmore County Journal
Solar panels coming to Houston Schools
The Houston School Board made the decision to move forward with the installation of two solar panels, at their August 4 meeting. Originally, the plan was to put one on the elementary building and one on the high school. When the elementary roof was deemed incapable of supporting the panels, a decision was made to put both panels at the high school. On inspection, it was determined the high school building could only have one. With the August 15 deadline looming near, a third option of placing one near the bus garage was presented to the board. The area was chosen because it was close to a major power source. The same area is used for parking for football games, which led to concerns from some of the board.
Cresco Times
Good Times bar destroyed by fire
CRESCO - The Cresco community has been anxiously awaiting the opening of the Good Times Grill, formerly of Decorah, since September 2021. The business was set to open around Labor Day, but the wait will be a little longer. “For those who haven't heard yet, there was a fire at...
'It's repugnant': Minneapolis school district is slammed by former Republican candidate for governor who says the policy to oust white teachers over black harks back to the discrimination of the 50s and 60s
A former candidate for Minnesota governor compared the deal between the Minneapolis public schools and teachers union - which promotes laying off white teachers ahead of those of color - to racist Jim Crow-era laws. Former Republican candidate Kendall Qualls called the deal 'repugnant' on Fox and Friends this morning,...
willmarradio.com
North Dakotans to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana
(Bismarck, ND) -- There will be a referendum this November in neighboring North Dakota on legalizing recreational marijuana for those 21 and older. The group New Approach North Dakota submitted well over the required roughly 16-thousand valid signatures to put the measure on the ballot this fall. Spokesman David Owen says the extra signatures show broad support for legalization. Submitting petitions to put a question on the ballot is not an option in Minnesota. Legislation has passed the D-F-L-controlled Minnesota House but was blocked by leaders in the Republican-controlled Senate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kvrr.com
Minnesota’s Hero Pay Bonuses Shrink Due To Popularity
ST. PAUL — The number of Minnesotans in line for a frontline worker bonus this fall will be much larger than state officials originally expected, even after issuing denials to more than 214,000 people on Tuesday. Nearly 1.2 million people applied this summer, meaning the state has deemed nearly...
Announcing dozens of arrests, U.S. Attorney notes rise in 'militaristic' weapons on MN streets
Federal prosecutors and local law enforcement announced Friday that recent raids targeting armed offenders and drug dealers has yielded multiple arrests, and seen dozens of high-powered firearms seized. In a press conference, United States Attorney Andrew Luger said that as well as 35 "high-risk violent offenders" having been charged in...
KCCI.com
Iowa parents react to school district making ransom payment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Like many families, Derek Jones was spending the last few days of summer with his daughter Aniyah before she returned to the classroom. While he gets her ready to start her first day of first grade at Garfield Elementary, the Cedar Rapids School district said it had paid a third party to protect information that was accessed: Social Security numbers, bank account information, medical information, and other personal information.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
18% of Minnesotans who applied for "Hero Pay" checks will not receive them
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Roughly 18% of people who applied won't be getting a hero pay check from the state of Minnesota. Minnesota's Department of Labor yesterday denied nearly 215 thousand applications for checks for people who worked during the worst of the coronavirus. The state says most of the rejected requests were because people didn't fill-out the forms properly, but people were also told 'No' because they maxed-out their unemployment benefits or simply didn't qualify.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Northeast Iowa Grain Distributor Loses License
A northeast Iowa grain dealer’s license was suspended until further notice after it failed to meet financial obligations set by the state. On Friday, August 19th, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship suspended B & B Farm Store’s grain dealer license. This means that B & B Store Inc “shall not operate as a warehouse operator or grain dealer within Iowa until further order of the Department and must surrender any warehouse and grain dealer certificates to the Department.”
boreal.org
Many were denied Minnesota 'hero pay,' advocate says there were barriers
Photo: Lynn Avery protests April 27 during a car rally outside the Caribou Coffee store in Roseville. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News 2020. More than 214,000 applications for Minnesota’s “hero pay” were denied. That’s 18 percent of all who applied. While some were issues of duplicates, identity verification or income limits, Matt Riley says the process still had barriers for some communities.
winonapost.com
Another fish kill vexes public
As the investigation into a fish kill on one of Winona County’s premier trout streams continues, local residents expressed their frustrations at last week’s County Board meeting. It is the third major fish kill in the county since 2015, and some residents criticized the state and county for failing to identify the causes or hold anyone accountable for past fish kills, while others said the government needs to do more to prevent the next fish kill. Also last week, state agencies announced they are contacting over 100 neighboring landowners as part of the investigation.
dakotafreepress.com
Noem Still Shutting out Local Press, Breaking Gubernatorial Tradition of Openness
KELO-TV notes that the Noem Administration continues to distinguish itself in shutting out the local press. Angela Kennecke, one of KELO-TV’s most experienced and respected reporters, has had trouble getting interviews with state officials since 2020. Yesterday Kennecke tweeted that she apparently remains in the Governor’s doghouse:. Long-time...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Verdict is in already in almost all judge contests in Minnesota
The Nov. 8 ballots in Minnesota will be crowded with candidates for governor, attorney general, Congress, the Legislature and county offices. One thing they won’t have in nearly the entire state: a contested race for judge. There are two Supreme Court seats on the ballot, 10 for the Court of Appeals and 94 for District Court. In only one race — a District Court race in Shakopee — is there more than a single choice for voters.
KIMT
Detour Wednesday on Avenue of the Saints in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa – A portion of the Avenue of the Saints will be closed to traffic Wednesday. The Iowa Department of Transportation says US 18 eastbound between County Road B30 near Floyd and IA 14 near Charles City will be shut down for construction work. The closure is expected to last from 9:30 am until 2:30 pm Wednesday.
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
Iowa could forfeit millions of dollars in federal rent assistance
Iowa has yet to spend nearly $80 million of federal emergency rent assistance it received in late 2020, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC).Why it matters: Millions of dollars could be forfeited if it's not allocated by Sept. 30.Catch up fast: Iowa received just over $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance program.Des Moines and Polk County were separately awarded nearly $15 million.Context: Iowa has struggled to spend the money and was granted federal permission to reallocate $65 million to Polk and Linn Counties earlier this year.Of the remaining $130M, less...
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa ends rent and utility assistance program
A federally funded program that kept Iowans housed with their lights on ends after August. The Iowa Finance Authority’s Rent and Utility Assistance Program gave more than $170 million – including Gov. Kim Reynolds' $36 million allocation of CARES Act funds – to an estimated 17,000 Iowans. This assistance could be used for utilities, rent and back rent. The program had higher income thresholds meaning it was open to many more Iowans than comparable rent assistance programs.
KELOLAND TV
Minnesota nurses authorize strike against 7 health systems
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike against seven health systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, union officials say. The vote Monday gave nurse negotiators the ability to call a strike, with a 10-day notice to employers. The union represents...
FOX 21 Online
St. Louis Co. Sheriff’s Office Primary To Have Partial Recount
ST. LOUIS CO., Minn. — A “partial discretionary recount” will happen for the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office this Thursday. The county board clerk says the auditor will hold this recount for votes cast on primary election day last Tuesday. The 3rd, 6th, and 8th precincts...
Best Thrifting Cities in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
Things have come a long way from the days of 'hand me down' and 'second-hand' clothes and the negative stigma that sometimes came with them. Now, buying gently used fashion is all the rage. And some places are embracing it more than others. In honor of this week's National Thrift...
Comments / 0