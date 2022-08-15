Read full article on original website
Related
A Utah high school dug into a student athlete's records to check if she was transgender after she 'clearly outclassed' her opponents in a sports competition
The school looked at records dating back to kindergarten to see if the student athlete was registered as a female without the knowledge of the student or her parents.
The Increasingly Dangerous Variants of the "Most-Favored-Nation" Theory of Religious Liberty, Part III: Misconstruing the State Interest
Here I will consider how the MFN theory was expanded to its present bloated proportions. Recently members of the Court, and sometimes a majority, have developed variants of MFN that are far more far-reaching and skeptical than the modest heightened scrutiny suggested by Lukumi. The key innovation, pioneered by Justice...
Reason.com
Washington, DC
31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.http://reason.com
Comments / 2