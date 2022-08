Maxine Ann (Gabrielson) Lind , 86, of Houston, Minn., died on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Valley View Healthcare and Rehab in Houston. Maxine was born on August 20, 1935, in Viroqua, Wis., to Edwin and Inez (Bobst) Gabrielson. Maxine and her sister Carmen grew up near Viroqua in Purdy Valley on a tobacco and dairy farm.

