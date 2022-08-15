Read full article on original website
Bicyclist and car collide on Pufferbelly Trail near Wallen Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police say that a bicyclist had to be hospitalized after she was hit by a car near the Pufferbelly Trail by Wallen Road and Hunters Knoll Run. Officials say she has life-threatening injuries. Officers responded to the crash around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.
FWPD looking for help in finding missing woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Police say that 21-year-old Abigail Swager was last seen in the early hours of Friday morning in downtown Fort Wayne. The following was released along with her picture:. The...
Humane FW opens doors to 25 beagles from mass breeding facility
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Humane Fort Wayne is receiving 25 beagles at its shelter in Fort Wayne, Indiana as part of the group of beagles to be removed from a mass-breeding facility riddled with animal welfare concerns. The Humane Society of the United States is coordinating the removal of approximately 4,000 beagles housed at an Envigo RMS LLC facility in Cumberland, VA which bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation.
FWACC suspends cat, kitten adoptions and intake due to virus outbreak
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Effective immediately Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control says it is suspending the adoption and intake of adolescent cats and kittens due to a recent outbreak of feline panleukopenia. Feline panleukopenia, also known as the feline distemper or feline parvo, is a highly contagious...
Two responses come in for bulk collection contract in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne has received two bids for a new bulk collection contract. GFL Environmental, the city’s current residential trash and recycling hauler, and Republic Services of Indiana each submitted proposals on Thursday. The two responses were submitted to the City...
OPSB approves solar energy facilities in Van Wert, Harrison counties
COLUMBUS, Ohio (ADAMS) – On Thursday, the Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) approved applications filed by Wild Grains Solar, LLC and Nottingham Solar LLC to construct solar‑powered electric generating facilities in Van Wert and Harrison counties, respectively. The 150 megawatt (MW) Wild Grains Solar facility will occupy 818...
