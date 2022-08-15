FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Humane Fort Wayne is receiving 25 beagles at its shelter in Fort Wayne, Indiana as part of the group of beagles to be removed from a mass-breeding facility riddled with animal welfare concerns. The Humane Society of the United States is coordinating the removal of approximately 4,000 beagles housed at an Envigo RMS LLC facility in Cumberland, VA which bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO