Middle East

Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
MILITARY
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
POLITICS
Connecticut Public

China's ties with Sri Lanka raise concerns about control of global trade

China has built ports, highways and bridges around the world, and that makes some Western governments suspicious. They worry China could use infrastructure to control global trade or even to advance its military. One example is Sri Lanka, where Beijing has invested billions. NPR's Lauren Frayer reports from the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo about worries that China could now take advantage of the Indian Ocean nation as its economy collapses.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Militant#Politics#Gazans#Palestinian#Islamic Jihad#Npr#Fatma#Israeli
Connecticut Public

How the new CHIPS Act could ease supply constraints

For most of us, it required a global supply chain disruption to realize that semiconductors power nearly everything. From cellphones to cars, to refrigerators, small silicon transistors keep the global economy running. But Taiwan, China and South Korea dominate manufacturing of the most advanced microchips. So Congress recently passed the $260 billion CHIPS and Science Act, with more than $50 billion to build new manufacturing facilities called fabs. I spoke with research analyst Will Hunt of Georgetown University's Center for Security and Emerging Technology about the U.S. dependency on tech from abroad and how that relates to the tensions between China and Taiwan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsBreak
Middle East
Connecticut Public

How a journalist and an aspiring writer in Ukraine grew while working on a news site

Watching the war in Ukraine play out in real time over social media, there's been this odd closeness with strangers an ocean away. You can order a drawing from a tattoo artist in Kyiv or follow the Instagram feed of a soldier on the front. You can help a refugee find housing or a job, almost like we're all long-distance neighbors. Well, this next story is about the bond between two people - a local journalist in small town New York and an aspiring writer in Eastern Ukraine. They discovered they had a lot more to learn from each other than either expected. Gregory Warner from NPR's podcast Rough Translation has the story.
WORLD
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

