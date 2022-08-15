Read full article on original website
Lady Raiders open soccer season with a tie
The Benjamin Logan varsity girls team kicked off their season Thursday against Piqua. The Lady Raiders took the lead before halftime on a goal from Rhea Harner, assisted by Kelley Forsythe. Piqua would answer in the second half with two goals to claim the lead. The hard-fought game ended 2-2...
Riverside boys and girls golf in action; Lady Chiefs pick up win – Thursday golf scores
Several local golf teams were in action Thursday. The Riverside varsity boys golf team traveled to Miami Shores and fell to Troy Christian 175-194. For the Pirates, Drew Jones led the way with a 42, Reece Jenkins shot a 49, Gavin Robinson carded a 51, Jaxon Woods had a 52, Ayden Clary finished with a 53, and Hayden McCully recorded a 65.
Lady Falcons beat Northwestern; Chieftain boys fall to Jonathan Alder – Golf stats
A couple of local golf teams hit the links recently. The Graham varsity girls team beat Northwestern 211-262 Tuesday evening at Lakeland Golf Course. Medalist Zoey Merritt led the Lady Falcons with a 45, followed by Bella Odle with a 47. Ryleigh Schafer carded a 58, Kailey Dowty had a 61, and Grace Tyler and Madison Murphy each recorded a 62.
3rd grade racer speaks to Kiwanis Club
The Bellefontaine Kiwanis Club recently hosted Bensyn LeVan. Bensyn goes to Bellefontaine Intermediate School and he is an accomplished motocross rider. Recently, he competed at the Loretta Lynn Monster Energy AMA in Hurricane Mills, TN, and was one of 48 riders to be invited from across the US. He placed...
Cheryl L. Zahner
Cheryl L. Zahner, 76, of Zanesfield, OH, passed away at 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in her home. She was born in Lima, OH on October 9, 1945, the daughter of the late Warren and Peggy (Irwin) Hinkle. She was also preceded in death by three sisters. On...
5 big grocery store moves around the Dayton area in recent weeks
Dorothy Lane Market recently purchased the former PNC Bank building at 2720 Far Hills Ave. in Oakwood, a real estate broker confirmed. The grocery bought the former bank branch for $1.1 million, said Robert Zavakos, senior vice president for commercial real estate firm NAI Global. He declined to comment beyond confirming the sale. Zavakos represented PNC in the sale.
Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes
KJ’s, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Germantown, announced on Facebook Saturday, Aug. 13 they are closing its doors. “I am closing KJ’s as of today (Saturday, Aug. 13). I will try to get on soon and thank and acknowledge all those strong supporters through the years,” the Facebook post said.
Obituary for Summer Murray
Summer Murray 31, of Kenton passed away Tuesday August 9, 2022. Summer was born to William “Bill” (Cindy) Howe Jr. and Tonya (Gammon)(Todd) Ray on January 25, 1991 they both survived her. She married John Murray III on February 26, 2015 he survives her with their four sons; Kyle Michael, John Peter Michael IV “J”, Jensen Allen, Elijah Cole and daughter; Danicka Faith. She is also survived by her brothers; Billy Howe III of Forest, Gavin Ray of North Carolina, Isaiah Howe of Marion, and Cameron Howe of Marion sisters; Kala Brown of Kenton, Savannah Cannode of Marion. She is preceded in death by her grandfathers’ William “Bill” Howe Sr. and Donald Andrew “Andy” Gammon. Summer was a loving wife and mother. She loved spending time with her family, making hair bows for her daughter and others. She loved the sight of sunflowers. Summer will be truly missed by her family and friends. A visitation will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm with a service to follow at 1:00 pm at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Burial will be in Wolf Creek Cemetery.
West Mansfield woman escapes injury in crash
A West Mansfield woman escaped injury following a single-vehicle accident Monday around noon. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports Danielle Carpenter, 33, was traveling eastbound on State Route 540, near Township Road 126 in Jefferson Township, when she traveled off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected back onto the road, and then went off the right side of the roadway again.
School Bus Carrying 32 Students Crashes Into Ohio Home
The bus was carrying middle-and-high-schoolers.
City man attempts to run from police
A city man was arrested after he attempted to run from police Thursday evening, just before 9 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police received a call regarding a large fight in the 100 block of West Brown Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed multiple people pointing toward a male, later identified as Marcus Cobb,...
Section of North Park Road to be closed today
A section of North Park Road in Bellefontaine will be closed today. Service-Safety Director Wes Dodds reports the 500 block of North Park Road, near the Bellefontaine Intermediate School, between Williams Avenue and Seminole Road will be closed during business hours today while city crews trim and remove trees in the boulevard.
Multi-vehicle crash closes I-75 SB in Miami Township
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A highway is shut down in Miami Township after a multi-vehicle crash Monday. Dispatchers with Miami Township said the crash happened at 1:47 p.m. on I-75 southbound, just after Lyons Road and before State Route 725. Five vehicles were involved in the crash. All lanes of I-75 southbound are closed […]
2 hospitalized after vehicle crashes in Dayton
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a vehicle went off the road into a ditch just after 11 p.m. on Sunday.
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
Man found dead by empty Harrison Township home
When medics arrived on the scene, they confirmed that the person had died, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said. No cause of death has been released at this time.
Car crashes into a tree near Riverview Park
According to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews are on the scene of a crash on Negley Place and Edwin C. Moses Boulevard. Regional Dispatch reported that the crash was called in around 7 a.m.
Drunk driver arrested near Indian Lake Schools
A drunk driver was arrested after a traffic stop Wednesday night just before 9 o'clock. Officers from the Washington Township Police Department were notified about a reckless driver in the area of State Routes 274 and 235. Authorities spotted and followed behind the vehicle for a short distance and noticed...
Carnival ride stolen after event in Moraine
"It's a pretty substantial loss if we don't recover it," said Anthony Best with Bluegrass Rides. "This is not just the theft of today, but each day it is on a schedule... It has places to be where people have rented or booked it for their event."
‘Seara is the strongest person I know’: Richmond officer’s fiancée speaks days before the couple was supposed to wed
RICHMOND, Ind. — The fiancée of a Richmond police officer who is fighting for her life after being shot during a traffic stop last week broke her silence early Sunday to post a heartfelt thanks on social media. “I have stayed away from social media for a few days but I wanted to get on […]
