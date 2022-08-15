Summer Murray 31, of Kenton passed away Tuesday August 9, 2022. Summer was born to William “Bill” (Cindy) Howe Jr. and Tonya (Gammon)(Todd) Ray on January 25, 1991 they both survived her. She married John Murray III on February 26, 2015 he survives her with their four sons; Kyle Michael, John Peter Michael IV “J”, Jensen Allen, Elijah Cole and daughter; Danicka Faith. She is also survived by her brothers; Billy Howe III of Forest, Gavin Ray of North Carolina, Isaiah Howe of Marion, and Cameron Howe of Marion sisters; Kala Brown of Kenton, Savannah Cannode of Marion. She is preceded in death by her grandfathers’ William “Bill” Howe Sr. and Donald Andrew “Andy” Gammon. Summer was a loving wife and mother. She loved spending time with her family, making hair bows for her daughter and others. She loved the sight of sunflowers. Summer will be truly missed by her family and friends. A visitation will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm with a service to follow at 1:00 pm at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Burial will be in Wolf Creek Cemetery.

KENTON, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO