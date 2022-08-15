A West Mansfield woman escaped injury following a single-vehicle accident Monday around noon. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports Danielle Carpenter, 33, was traveling eastbound on State Route 540, near Township Road 126 in Jefferson Township, when she traveled off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected back onto the road, and then went off the right side of the roadway again.

WEST MANSFIELD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO