peakofohio.com
Lady Raiders open soccer season with a tie
The Benjamin Logan varsity girls team kicked off their season Thursday against Piqua. The Lady Raiders took the lead before halftime on a goal from Rhea Harner, assisted by Kelley Forsythe. Piqua would answer in the second half with two goals to claim the lead. The hard-fought game ended 2-2...
peakofohio.com
Lady Pirates beat Bethel; Pirate boys fall to Bethel – Tuesday golf scores
Several local golf teams were in action Tuesday. The Riverside varsity girls team defeated Bethel 237-248 at Homestead Golf Club. For the Lady Pirates, Reaghan McDaniel was medalist with a 43, Emma Saylor had a 61, and Cassie May shot a 63. The Triad varsity girls team lost to Greenon...
peakofohio.com
Lady Chiefs lose two straight on the tennis court
The Bellefontaine varsity girls tennis team hosted Fairmont in a non-league matchup Monday afternoon and lost 5-0. 1st Singles: Maddie Watkins def Julia Easton (B) 6-1,6-2 2nd Singles: Katie Drake def Jenna Snyder (B) 6-2,6-0 3rd Singles: Maggie Ellis def Arrisa Carver(B) 6-0,6-0 1st Doubles: Lucy Bruzzese/Audrey Lundgren def Kinsley...
peakofohio.com
Cheryl L. Zahner
Cheryl L. Zahner, 76, of Zanesfield, OH, passed away at 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in her home. She was born in Lima, OH on October 9, 1945, the daughter of the late Warren and Peggy (Irwin) Hinkle. She was also preceded in death by three sisters. On...
peakofohio.com
West Mansfield woman escapes injury in crash
A West Mansfield woman escaped injury following a single-vehicle accident Monday around noon. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports Danielle Carpenter, 33, was traveling eastbound on State Route 540, near Township Road 126 in Jefferson Township, when she traveled off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected back onto the road, and then went off the right side of the roadway again.
peakofohio.com
Drunk driver arrested near Indian Lake Schools
A drunk driver was arrested after a traffic stop Wednesday night just before 9 o'clock. Officers from the Washington Township Police Department were notified about a reckless driver in the area of State Routes 274 and 235. Authorities spotted and followed behind the vehicle for a short distance and noticed...
peakofohio.com
Findlay man arrested for assault
A Findlay man was arrested after an altercation in the 14,000 block of Basswood Avenue in Lakeview, Wednesday evening, around 8:40. The Logan County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding a male, later identified as Curtis King, 40, chasing a female and then fighting another male in the middle of the street.
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine man charged with felonious assault
A Bellefontaine man was arrested for felonious assault Tuesday evening around 6 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police were called to a residence in the 800 block of Heritage Court for a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the female victim and Damian Deyo, 28. Deyo stated he started arguing with the...
peakofohio.com
City man attempts to run from police
A city man was arrested after he attempted to run from police Thursday evening, just before 9 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police received a call regarding a large fight in the 100 block of West Brown Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed multiple people pointing toward a male, later identified as Marcus Cobb,...
