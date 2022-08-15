ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Mix 97-3

Would You Drive 335 Miles To This Iowa Diner?

Grab your keys, fill the tank and discover Iowa's best diner-dive-road trip. If you are a fan of hole-in-the-wall places to eat, enjoy a lengthy day of windshield time, or just like to get out of town then here's a road trip to consider. Almost 5-hours from Sioux Falls is...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Flashback: South Dakota Lemonade Stand Makes Huge Splash

Do you remember a young kid named Wyatt Dennis who sold lemonade to the bikers during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally? Who would have imagined that one simply lemonade stand would top local and national news?!. Well this year during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Wyatt was back selling lemonade to...
STURGIS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Mix 97-3

Did You Know that Sioux Falls has 2 Sister Cities?

Did you know that Sioux Falls has two Sister Cities? Yep, our town is partnered with cities in Germany and Northern Ireland. The Sister Cities program was founded by President Eisenhower in 1956. The goal is people-to-people citizen diplomacy through cultural exchanges and relationship building. Through the Sister Cities Association...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

LOOK! What Has Changed In Sioux Falls Since 2011?

The landscape of Sioux Falls is ever-changing. Where the emptiness of vacant lots once appeared stagnant, now occupied by multi-use buildings, mega housing developments, and the always ever-present corner convenience store. Our city has expanded in all directions. Some of the changes are right in front of us each day...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Sioux Falls Child Care Provider Of 60 Children Closing

If you were asked the reason for quitting your job after having a child, would the answer have anything relating to the shortage of childcare facilities? Sounds like you live in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. With over 225 licensed providers in Sioux Falls, you'd think that should be a sufficient...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Opening Act Announced for Sam Hunt Concert in Sioux Falls

The 2022 Sanford International is right around the corner and one of the cool events surrounding this year's golf tournament is an awesome concert featuring Sam Hunt. Now, the Sanford International folks have announced who the opening act will be for Sam Hunt's concert at Great Shots in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Super Mario Crashes Into Wall at Sioux Falls Business

Dakota News Now is reporting that a new piece of huge artwork is hitting a wall in Sioux Falls. This huge new mural was commissioned by the owner of Stan Houston and Super Mario fans will absolutely love it!. Fargo artist Lauren Starling was contacted by Stan Houston Equipment's owner...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

An American Tradition: The Small Town Summer Celebration

Many small towns across America have that one day of the year where they grow. I mean, they really grow. For many, it's an ethnic celebration. Perhaps celebrating your Italian roots, Czech roots, German or French, Hispanic or Russian. Or maybe it's Dutch like they do in the town where I went to High School, Edgerton, Minnesota.
LEOTA, MN
Mix 97-3

Next Fantastic All-You-Can-Eat Sioux Falls Pancake Breakfast Coming!

Don't Pancakes, Sausage & Eggs sound good about now?. It's a Sunday morning and you're craving a "Sunday Breakfast" with all the trimmings, but have absolutely no ambition to get out of bed and whip it up in your kitchen. No problem. Just throw on some clothes, (yes, you can leave on the jammie pants) & head over to the Sioux Falls American Legion Post 15 All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Crane Collapses at Sioux Falls Construction Site

No one was injured when a crane collapsed early this morning (Tuesday) at a downtown Sioux Falls construction site. Sioux Falls Business is reporting the 200-foot crane toppled over at about 7:30 AM on the north end of the site of the Steel District. According to Lloyd Companies, the project developer, the incident occured as the crane was lifting a precast column at a nine-story office tower under construction as part of the multi-use development.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Mix 97-3

Sioux Falls, SD
