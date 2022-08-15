ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Rochester nonprofit to build fully-accessible indoor park

A Rochester nonprofit serving people with disabilities throughout southeast Minnesota is close to breaking ground on the region’s first fully-accessible indoor recreation center. Southeastern Minnesota Center For Independent Living, Inc. plans to build a nearly 40,000-square-foot indoor park just west of West Circle Drive, at the intersection of Badger...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Lawsuit Over Partially Built SW Rochester Luxury Home Dismissed

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A push by Rochester Township to force the demolition of an unfinished multi-million-dollar home has been dropped for the time being. The Rochester Township Board recently voted to dismiss the legal action against the owners of the property at 2630 Wild Rose Lane Southwest. Township Clerk/Treasurer Randy Staver says the resolution approved by the board indicates the lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice, which means it could be reinstated in the future.
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

25 arrested in federal violent crime crackdown in Twin Cities, Rochester

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More than two dozen suspects were arrested Thursday in connection to the U.S. Attorney's Office's effort to crackdown on violent crime in the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger, as well as other federal, state and local officials, held a news conference Friday...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester woman falls prey to 5th reported scam this week

(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester woman fell prey to the fifth phone scam reported this week, according to city police. Capt. Casey Moilanen said people should understand that if a caller asks them to buy and send gift cards for any reason, the person is a scammer and they should not comply.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Fraud cases continue to hit the elderly in SE Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A rash of fraud cases targeting the elderly continues in Olmsted County. Police said a 69-year-old Rochester woman received a voicemail claiming to be from Spectrum about lowering her monthly bill. They claimed she needed to send gift cards in order to get a deal on lower...
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Extra! Extra! Rochester Landmark Shoe Repair Shop for Sale

Is Rochester's Shoe Repair Shop count ready to drop from one to none?. Back in April, Boston Shoe and Boot Repair in the Apache Mall, announced they were closing their doors. Boston Shoe and Boot Repair has been open in Rochester for 104 years, the last 50 at the mall. Now another shoe repair shop's building has popped up for sale.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Minnesota Frontline Worker pay

The appeals process for Minnesota's Frontline Worker Program started this week after hundreds of thousands applicants were denied. KIMT News 3's Alek LaShomb spoke with one Rochester resident who isn't sure if he'll see the money.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Two Southern Minnesota Residents Killed in Head-On Crash

The State Patrol has released the names of the two people who were killed in a crash yesterday in the Hutchinson area. The deadly head-on collision occurred on a rural highway near the town of Silver Lake, about 5 miles east of Hutchinson. The State Patrol says a car traveling west on the roadway crossed the centerline and collided with an eastbound SUV.
HUTCHINSON, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Costume Shopping Now Ready at Halloween Store in Rochester

How's that back-to-school shopping going? Well, hopefully, you are all done because Halloween has officially arrived in Southeast Minnesota. Yes, one of the Halloween stores is now open in Rochester. (Psst...there is a secret way to score a free $500 below too!) Halloween Store Has Officially Opened for the Season...
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Thousands of Dollars Worth of Tools Stolen from Rochester Construction Site

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)-The Rochester Police Department is investigating a burglary reported at a north-Rochester construction site. Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the site north of Park Place Motors around 6 a.m. Monday morning. Crews at the site reported someone had broken into the construction area and stole an estimated $5,000 worth of tools and equipment.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Marings to Lead 2022 Kenyon Rose Fest Parade

Tuesday at the Kenyon VFW it was announced Matt and Michele Maring of Maring Auction fame were the Grand Marshals of this year's Rose Fest Parade. The Marings have donated their talents, equipment and more to benefit the community on the west end of Goodhue County. The Parade was moved...
KENYON, MN
KIMT

Rochester man out $168K in online fraud case

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 76-year-old Rochester man is out $168,000 in an online fraud case. Police said the man had a subscription for antivirus software and received a fake receipt with a phone number on it. He called the number to resolve the issue. The person he talked to said...
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
