ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago high school student killed in shooting while rest of family was on vacation, mom says

By Sun-Times Media Wire
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O78zY_0hHhER7500

A Chicago family returned home from vacation to heartbreak after an Urban Prep Academy student was shot and killed.

Loved ones told ABC7 that 16-year-old Andre Smith was caught in the crossfire of two groups when he lost his life at the Altgeld Gardens Homes on the Far South Side near 131st & St. Lawrence.

"I just wish I could've been there with him," said his mother, Candace Washington. "I just want him to know he's not alone. He's never alone."

SEE MORE: Chicago shootings: 44 shot, 8 fatally in weekend violence across city, police say

Smith's family said he had just got done playing basketball when he was caught in the crossfire of two groups and shot and killed while his family was hundreds of miles away on a trip he was supposed to be on.

"I'm mad that he was taken from me, and I couldn't be there with him," his mother said. "They can't go to the park! He was playing basketball."

Andre's mom said he wasn't able to get off work for their family vacation to Florida. Now she is reeling after the bond between her and her oldest son was forever torn apart.

"His step-sister called me and said, 'Andre's shot! He's not moving,'" Washington said. "They went and got his stepfather. They wouldn't let anybody approach him, so he died alone."

Police said someone in a burgundy SUV pulled up and began firing around 4:05 p.m. Sunday near his house at the Altgeld Gardens Homes. Another group then returned fire.

"And he got caught in the middle," Washington said. "He was trying to run home."

"Were they trying to target somebody else? We don't know," Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said. "The people who, obviously, returned fire at the SUV are not cooperating. We don't have them identified. So, it's an open and active homicide investigation with a lot of work to do."

There are possible answers that could lead to an arrest, but they are hidden within this community that residents say is hurting itself from the inside out.

"So, I'll never know, and I'll just be walking amongst the person that killed my baby," Washington said.

"It's heartbreaking because the kids - it's like they don't have a chance at all, man," Altgeld Gardens community member Courtney Lewis said. "They don't have a chance at all. It's like they're in a bowl and it's slowly filling up and nobody's doing anything about it."

Smith's family said Monday they were on their way to identify his body at the medical examiner's office before beginning the heartbreaking task of planning his funeral.

Comments / 56

Sagi
5d ago

My heart goes out to him and his family. This and all this violence needs to stop! We need to take back our streets not later but NOW!

Reply(7)
23
Kenneth Muhm
5d ago

the only people that can stop the violence in the west and south sides of Chicago are the residents. may he rest in Heavenly peace and may God heal the hearts of his family.

Reply(9)
19
David Allen
5d ago

My heart goes out to this young mans family. May God comfort his family and help them to cope during this terrible time. Another young life taken far too soon. Rest in peace.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
State
Florida State
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
WGN News

Man, 22, shot and killed in Gresham, 1 other wounded

CHICAGO —  Two men were in the Gresham neighborhood when they were shot Saturday night. According to police officials, a 43-year-old man and a 22 year-old-man were standing outside on the 600 block of West 89th Street when they were both shot Saturday evening around 11:44 p.m. A 22-year-old man was shot in the face, […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Cpd#Crossfire#Chicago Police#Violent Crime#Urban Prep Academy#131st St Lawrence
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 19, shot in Little Village

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded Friday night in the Little Village neighborhood. The 19-year-old was outside around 10:38 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place when gunfire broke out and she was struck in the thigh, police said. She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

15-month-old girl missing from Marquette Park located: police

CHICAGO — A 15-month-old girl that was reported missing Sunday morning has been found, according to Chicago police. The child was last seen by family members around 10 a.m. Sunday inside her home in Marquette Park and was located around 11:45 a.m. Police did not provide any further information.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Pair wounded in Austin shootout

CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a shootout Friday night in the Austin neighborhood. The men, 26 and 29, were outside around 11:38 p.m. in the 5700 block of West Division Street when they began exchanging gunfire with two other males, according to Chicago police. The 26-year-old was shot...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Couple shot during possible robbery attempt in Rogers Park

A man and a woman were shot in a possible robbery or carjacking attempt in Rogers Park on Saturday morning. The crime may be related to another armed robbery that occurred about a block away just moments earlier. Chicago police said the female victim is in critical condition. At around...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

5 wounded, 3 critically, in mass shooting in Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Five people are wounded following a mass shooting in the Washington Park neighborhood overnight. The shooting happened in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue around 12:01 a.m. Police said officers responded to multiple people shot and confirmed that five victims were shot. A 40-year-old female woman suffered multiple wounds to the body. A 32-year-old man was also struck multiple times throughout the body and a 38-year-old man was struck multiple times in the neck. All three were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. A 31-year-old man was struck once on the thigh and a 32-year-old man was shot in the mouth. Both were transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.No Further Injuries were reported. A witness says nearly one hundred shots were fired. Our crews saw police using nearly that many evidence markers on the ground.One woman who lives nearby, who didn't want to be shown on camera, says she saw people running for their lives. "I just saw the rumbling, everybody running fear for their life. I got kids, so this is ridiculous. I know I'm getting out of Chicago," she said. No one is in custody.Area One detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
14K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy