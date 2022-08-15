Read full article on original website
Related
How Bicycle Friendly Are Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota?
With the number of summer weekends winding down, time is running out to as Queen put it so well 'get on your bikes and ride'. But when it comes to ensuring the best biking experiences in America, which states offer a smooth ride and which have too many bumps in the road?
Best Thrifting Cities in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
Things have come a long way from the days of 'hand me down' and 'second-hand' clothes and the negative stigma that sometimes came with them. Now, buying gently used fashion is all the rage. And some places are embracing it more than others. In honor of this week's National Thrift...
The 10 Best Towns to Buy a Home in South Dakota Right Now
Home prices in the U.S. are at an all-time high and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. But that doesn't mean you can't find a bargain if you know where to look. According to Niche, the Mount Rushmore State has a number of towns where an affordable home is still a possibility. In fact, many of them are right here in the Sioux Empire.
Are There More Cows Than People In South Dakota?
I assume that most people, when they wake up in the morning, immediately ask themselves three questions. Well, you'll have to find out the answer's to those first two questions yourself. But that third one? Great news...I have the answer for ya!. The days of the cow when I was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How Fat Is South Dakota Compared To Minnesota, Iowa?
In the last ten years, South Dakota residents have been through substantial changes. In health, wealth, careers, and the overall daily challenges. We have been overrun run by social status. Trampled by the changing political climate. Devastated by a pandemic. And, with all of that behind us, we are still standing. But, just a little fatter.
Why Is Minnesota’s Voyageurs National Park Not Visited Like The Rest?
The National Parks in our country is one of the greatest gifts that we have for all to enjoy. Here in South Dakota, there are two; Badlands National Park and Wind Cave National Park. North Dakota has Theodore Roosevelt National Park. About 480 miles from Sioux Falls nestled along the...
Guess The South Dakota Town Named ‘Worst To Visit’ In US
It's always exciting when you're traveling to a new state. You experience new cities, food, and attractions for the first time. Unfortunately, some travelers do not think that some cities are all that great. A recent article even describes 40 cities in the United States that are simply the worst to visit.
Would You Drive 335 Miles To This Iowa Diner?
Grab your keys, fill the tank and discover Iowa's best diner-dive-road trip. If you are a fan of hole-in-the-wall places to eat, enjoy a lengthy day of windshield time, or just like to get out of town then here's a road trip to consider. Almost 5-hours from Sioux Falls is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Get Your First Look At Minnesota Fish/Wildlife Stamps For 2023
When Minnesota anglers prepare for each fishing season the one thing everyone has in common is a fishing license. The license fees support fish and wildlife conservation in the state and walleye for stocking in Minnesota lakes. Also, every year many artists cast their best to be awarded the wildlife...
Most Important Events in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota History
Earlier this summer, the United States celebrated its 246th birthday. And while that was certainly the most significant date in our nation's history, each of the 50 states that have sprung up over the years has their own pivotal moments from the past decades, or in some cases, centuries. To...
How to Vote Early in South Dakota for the 2022 Election in November
We're moving into the homestretch of Election 2022. Election day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Read below for info about how and when you can vote early in South Dakota. To vote in South Dakota you need to be registered. Now is a great time to do it. Here are official links and information from the State of South Dakota on how to register to vote. Remember: The South Dakota Voter Registration Deadline is October 24, 2022.
WARNING: This Creepy Invasive Bug is Now Confirmed in Iowa
This is one bug you don't want to see in your neighborhood. Unfortunately, it's been recently spotted in the Hawkeye State. This summer, Spotted Lanternflies were discovered in one Iowa County, though it's virtually certain they're in other parts of the state as well. What Makes This Insect So Dangerous...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Flashback: South Dakota Lemonade Stand Makes Huge Splash
Do you remember a young kid named Wyatt Dennis who sold lemonade to the bikers during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally? Who would have imagined that one simply lemonade stand would top local and national news?!. Well this year during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Wyatt was back selling lemonade to...
South Dakota, Iowa & Minnesota Community Colleges In Top Ten!
In a world where it has become increasingly more difficult for students and their families to afford traditional four-year university educations, community colleges are stepping up to fill a void. And, they're doing it at a substantially lower cost. Tuition and fees for a full-time student at a public four-year...
Is it Legal to Spread Ashes at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota?
Mount Rushmore is one of those places families go to make memories, passing down the tradition through the generations. It's arguably some of the most hallowed ground in the entire U.S. That's why it's a dream for many to have their final remains laid to rest at this historical landmark....
Here’s Why Babies Born In Minnesota & Iowa Are Really Lucky
Having a baby is both an exciting and a scary journey. However, it's really pretty easy not to be stressed and to smile proudly when you see that precious, newborn face. In fact, a ton of midwestern states are considered to be the perfect place to start a family. Whether...
‘The Band Perry’ to Replace ‘Lady A’ at the South Dakota State Fair
The South Dakota State Fair has announced that The Band Perry will replace Lady A on the grandstand stage on Sunday, September 4. Country music group Lady A was set to perform on September 4th. Unfortunately, the band had to cancel their appearance at the SD State Fair along with the remainder of Lady A's Request Line Tour.
What Food Does South Dakota Binge on during a Breakup?
Love gone bad can be a tough thing to contend with for some. You might remember the Neil Sedaka classic "Breaking Up is Hard to Do?" Old Neil was right, a bad breakup is rough, and many people seek to gravitate to an assortment of comfort foods in search of a little comfort when their heart is bruised and broken.
Minnesota Cops Say Don’t Post Back-To-School Pictures
It's back-to-school time. But before you post any pictures of your sweet kids on social media you need to pay attention to what these Minnesota cops are warning you about. One of the good things about social media is that you can share fun pictures of memorable moments in your life. Like when your kids dress up for the first day of school.
Meet 4 South Dakota-Born Super Scientists
South Dakota has produced its share of famous people over the years. Actors like January Jones and Catherine Bach. Media personalities like Bob Barker and Tom Brokaw. Athletes like Brock Lesnar and Chad Greenway. And don't forget Laura Ingalls Wilder. But, I want to talk about scientists. The super scientists...
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
Sioux Falls, SD
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1