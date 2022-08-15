Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Browns reportedly make decision on Jimmy Garoppolo
Now that the NFL has announced they will suspend Deshaun Watson for 11 games this upcoming season, it was assumed by many that the Cleveland Browns would trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, according to reports, the Browns aren’t interested in making a deal. Jonathan Jones...
Northridge football slips into early hole against East Knox
JOHNSTOWN — Opening night at Northridge High School did not go as planned for the Vikings. East Knox won 26-13, spoiling the debut of head coach Tod King. On the Vikings' second drive, a 75-yard touchdown run was called back on a holding call, leading to a fumble on a jet sweep the next play. The Bulldogs were set up with great field position, and running back Cole Delaughder got into the end zone on a 3-yard toss.
Prep Football: Defense prevails as Silverado beats Villa Park in a thriller
Running back and middle linebacker D’mariya Thomas only ran the ball twice last season as a sophomore for Silverado. Head coach Keron Jones said Thomas was not in the best shape last season but worked hard this offseason to get into football shape. He sure looked to be in...
Final Quarter: High school football Week 0 recap
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — High school season opened in the Sacramento region Friday night. In FOX40’s game of the week, the Folsom Bulldogs defeated the Monterey Trail Mustangs 47-18 at home. The Bulldogs (1-0) will welcome the Serra Padres of San Mateo (0-0) to Folsom High School next Friday night. As for the Mustangs (0-1), […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scorebook Live
Watch: Orange Lutheran overcomes 17 point deficit to beat Gardena Serra 27-26
Orange Lutheran sophomore quarterback TJ Lateef threw two touchdowns in the win.
Comments / 0