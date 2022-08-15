JOHNSTOWN — Opening night at Northridge High School did not go as planned for the Vikings. East Knox won 26-13, spoiling the debut of head coach Tod King. On the Vikings' second drive, a 75-yard touchdown run was called back on a holding call, leading to a fumble on a jet sweep the next play. The Bulldogs were set up with great field position, and running back Cole Delaughder got into the end zone on a 3-yard toss.

HOWARD, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO