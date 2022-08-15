ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Browns reportedly make decision on Jimmy Garoppolo

Now that the NFL has announced they will suspend Deshaun Watson for 11 games this upcoming season, it was assumed by many that the Cleveland Browns would trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, according to reports, the Browns aren’t interested in making a deal. Jonathan Jones...
CLEVELAND, OH
Newark Advocate

Northridge football slips into early hole against East Knox

JOHNSTOWN — Opening night at Northridge High School did not go as planned for the Vikings. East Knox won 26-13, spoiling the debut of head coach Tod King. On the Vikings' second drive, a 75-yard touchdown run was called back on a holding call, leading to a fumble on a jet sweep the next play. The Bulldogs were set up with great field position, and running back Cole Delaughder got into the end zone on a 3-yard toss.
HOWARD, OH
FOX40

Final Quarter: High school football Week 0 recap

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — High school season opened in the Sacramento region Friday night. In FOX40’s game of the week, the Folsom Bulldogs defeated the Monterey Trail Mustangs 47-18 at home. The Bulldogs (1-0) will welcome the Serra Padres of San Mateo (0-0) to Folsom High School next Friday night. As for the Mustangs (0-1), […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
