See Where Wisconsin Basketball Ranks in Jon Rothstein's Big Ten Power Rankings
By Dillon Graff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
4 days ago
Wisconsin, the reigning Big Ten regular season champions, enters the 2022-23 college basketball season needing to replace a large amount of production yet again and will work to outperform preseason expectations as coach Gard enters his eighth year at the helm.
Gone are Johnny Davis (NBA), Brad Davison (Graduation), and their top three reserves from last season – so minutes are seemingly up for grabs across the board.
UW returns 41.1% of its scoring, 46.5% of its rebounding, 50.1% of its assists, and 37.6% of its made threes from last season.
Thankfully, coach Gard returns a strong nucleus that includes Chucky Hepburn, Tyler Wahl, and Steven Crowl to build the team around and has several others who’ve waited patiently for their chance to make an impact.
Offseason transfer additions Max Klesmit and Kamari McGee both figure to slot into meaningful roles for the Badgers from day one, and newcomer Connor Essegian, who is a sharpshooter, hopes to work his way into the mix as a true freshman.
After playing sparingly last season, Jordan Davis, Jahcobi Neath, Carter Gilmore, Markus Ilver, and Isaac Lindsey are also pushing for expanded roles in 2022-23.
Jon Rothstein, who writes for College Hoops Today, recently published his Big Ten offseason breakdown, featuring his power rankings for the upcoming season.
See where Wisconsin lands in Rothstein’s current Big Ten Power Rankings for the 2022-23 season:
14. Nebraska
13. Minnesota
12. Penn State
11. Northwestern
10. Maryland
9. Iowa
8. Rutgers
7. Wisconsin
6. Illinois
5. Michigan State
4. Ohio State
3. Michigan
2. Purdue
1. Indiana
Contact/Follow us@TheBadgersWireon Twitter, and like our page onFacebookto follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion, and analysis. You can also follow Dillon Graff on Twitter@DillonGraff.
———— Next up is Wisconsin. The Badgers did in 2021-22 what they seemingly always do — win. Wisconsin posted its 23rd season with a .500 or better record in the Big Ten over the last 24 years. They won a share of the Big Ten regular season with a 15-5 record, giving head coach Greg Gard his second league crown in three years. Now entering year eight of the Gard era, the Badgers are 144-78 (.649) overall and 84-50 (.627) during his tenure.
