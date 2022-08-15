See Where Wisconsin Basketball Ranks in Jon Rothstein's Big Ten Power Rankings

Wisconsin, the reigning Big Ten regular season champions, enters the 2022-23 college basketball season needing to replace a large amount of production yet again and will work to outperform preseason expectations as coach Gard enters his eighth year at the helm.

Gone are Johnny Davis (NBA), Brad Davison (Graduation), and their top three reserves from last season – so minutes are seemingly up for grabs across the board.

UW returns 41.1% of its scoring, 46.5% of its rebounding, 50.1% of its assists, and 37.6% of its made threes from last season.

Thankfully, coach Gard returns a strong nucleus that includes Chucky Hepburn, Tyler Wahl, and Steven Crowl to build the team around and has several others who’ve waited patiently for their chance to make an impact.

Offseason transfer additions Max Klesmit and Kamari McGee both figure to slot into meaningful roles for the Badgers from day one, and newcomer Connor Essegian, who is a sharpshooter, hopes to work his way into the mix as a true freshman.

After playing sparingly last season, Jordan Davis, Jahcobi Neath, Carter Gilmore, Markus Ilver, and Isaac Lindsey are also pushing for expanded roles in 2022-23.

Jon Rothstein, who writes for College Hoops Today, recently published his Big Ten offseason breakdown, featuring his power rankings for the upcoming season.

See where Wisconsin lands in Rothstein’s current Big Ten Power Rankings for the 2022-23 season:

14. Nebraska

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 22: Head coach Fred Hoiberg of the Nebraska Cornhuskers looks on in the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Welsh-Ryan Arena on February 22, 2022 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

13. Minnesota

Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers head coach Ben Johnson addresses the crowd during a senior night presentation following the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

12. Penn State

Mar 3, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Micah Shrewsberry directs his players during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

11. Northwestern

Feb 21, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Chris Collins reacts in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

10. Maryland

9. Iowa

Nov 28, 2017; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Frank McCaffery reacts following a technical foul called on his team in the first half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports

8. Rutgers

Dec 29, 2020; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Steve Pikiell coaches during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Rutgers Athletic Center (RAC). Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

7. Wisconsin

Mar 18, 2022; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard watches from the bench in the game against the Colgate Raiders in the first half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

6. Illinois

Jan 19, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood gestures during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at the State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

5. Michigan State

Jan 26, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a shot clock violation during a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

4. Ohio State

Jan 16, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann directs his team during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at the State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

3. Michigan

Jan 6, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard looks on from the bench area in the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

2. Purdue

Purdue head coach Matt Painter reacts during the first half of an NCAA men’s basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. Bkc Purdue Vs Northwestern

1. Indiana

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion, and analysis. You can also follow Dillon Graff on Twitter @DillonGraff.