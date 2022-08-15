Four Wisconsin Badgers Make Bruce Feldman's 2022 CFB Freaks List

The University of Wisconsin football team is known for finding strong, corn-fed, gritty, under-the-radar players and bringing them into their program to develop them physically, get them on the field and give them a shot at playing on Sundays.

Over the years, Wisconsin has produced several athletic physical freaks of nature, such as J.J. Watt, T.J. Watt, Jonathan Taylor, Melvin Gordon, Leo Chenal, and many others.

So, it should be no surprise that four Badgers off this year’s team appeared in Bruce Feldman of The Athletics’ annual college football freaks list for 2022, which celebrates the 100 most impressive athletes in all of college football from a physical/measurable standpoint.

See which Badgers made Bruce Felman’s top 100 freak’s list for 2022:

18. Braelon Allen

Dec 30, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) runs up field against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

“The 6-2, 235-pounder is already exceptionally powerful, power-cleaning 406 pounds, back-squatting 610 and bench-pressing 365 pounds. In addition, his 10-yard split also is freakishly fast for such a big back, going 1.49 seconds. Allen doesn’t even turn 19 until after this season’s over in late January.” – Bruce Feldman

28. Joe Tippmann

Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (75) looks for someone to block during the first quarter of their game against Eastern Michigan Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Uwgrid12 7

“Tippmann is a terrific combination of strength (635-pound back squat and 455-pound bench) and athleticism, clocking a 4.31 pro agility time and a 1.65 10-yard split, which would’ve been faster than any O-lineman at the NFL combine this year.” – Bruce Feldman

58. Isaiah Mullens

Dec 19, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Isaiah Mullens (99) dances between the third and fourth quarters in the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

“He power-cleans 375 pounds, back-squats 741 and bench presses 435. His feet are really good too, clocking a 1.67 10-yard split and a 4.32 pro agility time. He has vertical-jumped 30 1/2 inches.” – Bruce Feldman

80. Andy Vujnovich

Wisconsin punter Andy Vujnovich punts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

“He averaged 46.4 yards per punt on his 49 boots in 2021, resetting the single-season record for punting average at UW by nearly 2 yards. But Vujnovich is on here because of his uncanny athleticism. He has vertical-jumped 35 inches; has a pro agility time quicker than most top defensive backs (4.00 seconds); benched around 400 pounds; and of course, because he can do the Turkish Get-up and make it look easy.” – Bruce Feldman

