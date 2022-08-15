Former Badgers DL Target Ashton Sanders Re-opens His Recruitment

In June, 2023 three-star defensive lineman Ashton Sanders committed to the University of California Berkeley after previously announcing a final two that included Wisconsin.

On Sunday night, Sanders de-committed from Cal and officially re-opened his recruitment, saying, “This has nothing to do with the program at Cal nor my relationship with the coaches. I feel this is what’s best for me right now and will be re-opening my recruitment.”

Per the 247Sports composite, Sanders is the No. 658 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, the No. 74 DL in the country, and the No. 53 player in California.

The Cathedral High School standout also holds offers from Arizona State, Colorado, Fresno State, Kansas, Nevada, Notre Dame, Utah, Washington, and Washington State.

With UW being so firmly in the mix the first time around, it’ll be interesting to see if the Badgers throw their hat back in the ring after experiencing a rough patch on the recruiting trail as of late.

The California native announced his de-commitment to the University of California via his Twitter account:

