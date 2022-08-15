ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Former Badgers C Chris Vogt Inks Pro Deal in Austria

By Dillon Graff
 4 days ago
After transferring to the University of Wisconsin last offseason and making a significant impact off the bench, Chris Vogt has officially signed his first professional contract with the Vienna DC Timberwolves in Austria.

Founded in 1957, the DC Timberwolves are an Austrian basketball club playing in the Austrian Superliga, the country’s top-tiered league.

The 7-footer appeared in all 33 games last season, averaging 2.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks in just under 13 minutes per game.

Although Vogt played just one season at UW, his role for the Badgers was invaluable, and I’d argue Wisconsin wouldn’t have won a share of the Big Ten regular season title without him joining the program.

