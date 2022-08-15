Read full article on original website
Three Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
upstatebusinessjournal.com
On the Move: Lauren Bradshaw
Lauren Bradshaw joined DP3 Architects Ltd. as a member of its community studio design team. She is a graduate of Clemson University.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Holding firm: Craig Gaulden Davis draws on 65-year architectural legacy
In a firm that sees itself as a multigenerational family, a typical day at the office finds freshly minted architects and longtime principals dropping in on each other to bounce around design ideas. David Dixon joined the venerable Craig Gaulden Davis practice 35 years ago and these days gets a...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
On the Move: Carlo Mellone
Carlo Mellone joined DP3 Architects Ltd. as a member of its hospitality studio design team. He is a graduate of Clemson University.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
SCTAC landing new clients, deepening partnership with old ones
Whereas many of South Carolina’s business hubs were only recently constructed, South Carolina Technology and Aviation Center got its start during World War II as Greenville Army Air Base. From military to civilian. The base was constructed in 1942 and served the military until 1963. Now it’s one of...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
On the Move: Suzanne Aultman
Suzanne Aultman was promoted to vice president of engineering at Metromont, a precast concrete engineering and manufacturing company based in Greenville. She has been with Metromont for 19 years. Aultman is a Precast, Prestressed Concrete Institute Fellow and was the inaugural award winner of the Irwin J. Speyer Young Professional...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Riley Institute picks 41 leaders for its 32nd Upstate Diversity Leaders Initiative program
The Riley Institute at Furman University announced August 18 it has chosen 41 leaders to participate in its 32nd Upstate Diversity Leaders Initiative program. Engage in intensive discussions and scenario analyses to allow them to openly examine sensitive issues related to diversity and inclusion with fellow leaders. Explore “blind spots.”...
thesmokies.com
The surprising Cherokee history behind Devil’s Courthouse in NC
They say the Lord works in mysterious ways but so, too, must the Devil. It stands to reason, right? He’s in Georgia inexcusably losing fiddle contests and in Mississippi luring Blues men to their eternal fate. But as much as it appears the Devil enjoys having a hand in...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Planning commission approves Village of West End townhomes but hits pause on Cleveland Street apartments
Here’s a recap of the August meeting of the city of Greenville’s Planning Commission:. The Conestee Foundation was approved to be rezoned on Mauldin Road from a C-2, making it a commercial district, to C-3, a regional commercial district. The C-3 zone establishes the area for regional retail shopping centers as opposed to its original zoning as a commercial district.
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
PHOTOS: Boat catches fire on South Carolina lake
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Williford Volunteer Fire-Rescue said a fire erupted on a boat Wednesday on Lake Hartwell in Anderson County. The Center Rock Fire Department also assisted with extinguishing the fire.
Another earthquake rocks South Carolina
An earthquake was reported early Thursday morning in Anderson County.
Unity Park damaged by ‘makeshift sleds’, city says
"Slide, scoot and roll, but keep the cardboard at home," the City of Greenville said.
my40.tv
WNC's first new continuing care retirement community in 20 years to be built in late 2024
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — The Town of Mills River on Wednesday, Aug. 10, approved the building of a continuing care retirement community. Legacy at Mills River, projected to open in late 2024, will be the first continuing care retirement community to be built in western North Carolina in more than 20 years.
FOX Carolina
Former Spartanburg firefighter killed in crash
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A former firefighter with the Spartanburg Fire Department was killed in a crash on Sunday in New York. Officials said James Dotter began working for Spartanburg Fire Department several years ago but recently moved back to New York to be closer to his 3-year-old son, Henry.
FOX Carolina
Judson Mill Shooting Investigation
Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. James Dotter was killed in a car crash after recently moving back to New York to be closer to his 3-year-old son.
FOX Carolina
Upstate residents among those charged in multi-million dollar fraud scheme
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Eight people were indicted by a federal grand jury in Tennessee on charges involving an alleged Medicare and Medicaid fraud conspiracy, including several people from the Upstate of South Carolina. Mark H. Wildasin, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, announced the indictments...
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Donations are being taken right now for an Asheville police officer whose family has been displaced from their home due to a devastating fire. Lt. Russ Crisp of the Asheville Police Department and his family "suffered a devastating fire in their home because of malfunctioning junction box" on Aug. 7. Fortunately, the fire department was able to respond in time and keep the home from becoming a total loss. But Crisp's family will be displaced for the next six months, at least, while repairs are made.
FOX Carolina
NC Truck driver recognized for decision that may have saved lives
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) announced that a truck driver from North Carolina was recently recognized for wearing a seat belt during a crash in 2021 that could have been worse. Officials said North Carolina resident Donald Maines was given the North Carolina...
Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
This Is North Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Mashed found the best breakfast spot in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
