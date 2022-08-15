ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

The Two Quad-City States Are Some Of 2022’s Best States To Live In

Sometimes it's hard for us to see the good in the state we live in. People have a tendency to find more of the bad things than the good things. The two states that make up the Quad Cities -- Iowa and Illinois -- were just put towards the top of a list of 2022's best states to live in. Hopefully this study and the facts we're about to show you shine a brighter light on the good things about the two states that make up our area.
School Speed Zones Go Back Into Effect In Davenport On Tuesday

Students in the Quad Cities are gearing up for the 2022-2023 school year. With students returning back to school, that means school zones return to make sure motorists slow down and stay alert for the safety of these kids. The Davenport Police Department is helping folks prepare for the return of school zones by conducting special traffic enforcement in those school zones.
Report: Missouri Fisherman are Being Injured by Flying Carp

If you go fishing in Missouri, beware of flying carp. This is a real warning thanks to an invasive species that is apparently in need of being removed from Missouri's rivers. I saw the Kansas City Star share a story based on a press release by the Missouri Department of Conservation. As soon as I found out that flying carp were involved, I had to know more. Here's the lowdown. They have targeted 15,000 pounds of invasive carp that need to go. There are multitudes of reasons, but one key phrase proves I'm not making up this flying fish tale (no pun intended):
The New Name Of The Quad Cities TaxSlayer Center Revealed

For almost 30 years, the Quad Cities has had one major venue where they could see concerts, hockey, football, and more. Since 1993, that venue has had three different names: The MARK of the Quad Cities, the iWireless Center, and the TaxSlayer Center. After being called the TaxSlayer Center for the past 5 years, the Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority announced the new name where you can continue to see concerts, shows, hockey, and football.
Shockingly The World’s Largest Corn Maze Is NOT In Iowa

When people in the Midwest think of Iowa they think of corn. When people anywhere in the U.S.A. think of Iowa they think of corn. When people anywhere in the world think of Iowa, they should think of corn. Iowa is the top corn-producing state in America followed by Illinois. So one would think that the world's largest corn maze would be in Iowa or at the very least Illinois. Unfortunately, it is not.
Iowa Is In The Top 15 Best States To Have A Baby

Becoming a parent is one of the best things you can do in your life. Getting the title of mom or dad really is the best title to receive and those lucky enough to get that title, know the feeling. If you and your significant other want to grow your family by adding a mini you or them into the world, you probably want to know how great your state is to have a baby in. A list shows the best and worst states to have a baby. The Quad-City states didn't do too bad on this list.
A Look Back At The Derecho That Hit The Quad Cities Two Years Ago

It's hard to believe it has been two years since the derecho ripped through the entire state of Iowa and into Western Illinois. Two years ago, more than $11 billion in damages was done due to the powerful storm that most could only describe as an inland hurricane. Thousands were left without power two years ago for weeks but the Quad Cities bounced back, and two years later, we're still thriving.
