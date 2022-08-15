Read full article on original website
Is It Illegal To Drive With Interior Dome Lights On In Iowa?
We all try our best to drive safely anywhere we go. One thing that has stuck with many people is the idea of how dangerous, and illegal it is to have your dome lights on in Iowa, and any other state. I personally remember my dad getting mad at me...
An Iowa Community College Has Been Named The Second Best In America
The 2022 fall semester is getting ready to begin and many people are gearing up to head back to college or start their college careers. Many people succeed in starting their college careers at a community college and transferring or spending all of their college career earning a degree from a community college.
The Two Quad-City States Are Some Of 2022’s Best States To Live In
Sometimes it's hard for us to see the good in the state we live in. People have a tendency to find more of the bad things than the good things. The two states that make up the Quad Cities -- Iowa and Illinois -- were just put towards the top of a list of 2022's best states to live in. Hopefully this study and the facts we're about to show you shine a brighter light on the good things about the two states that make up our area.
Ex-New York Met Pitcher Got a DUI in Wisconsin. Strike Three!
Ex-baseball star for the New York Mets Jerry Koosman, was hanging in his hometown in Wisconsin...well maybe "hanging" isn't the right word. How about bombed and behind the wheel. SG. Jerry Koosman was used to throwing the heat from the mound. On the night in question, Jerry had been drinking...
School Speed Zones Go Back Into Effect In Davenport On Tuesday
Students in the Quad Cities are gearing up for the 2022-2023 school year. With students returning back to school, that means school zones return to make sure motorists slow down and stay alert for the safety of these kids. The Davenport Police Department is helping folks prepare for the return of school zones by conducting special traffic enforcement in those school zones.
Report: Missouri Fisherman are Being Injured by Flying Carp
If you go fishing in Missouri, beware of flying carp. This is a real warning thanks to an invasive species that is apparently in need of being removed from Missouri's rivers. I saw the Kansas City Star share a story based on a press release by the Missouri Department of Conservation. As soon as I found out that flying carp were involved, I had to know more. Here's the lowdown. They have targeted 15,000 pounds of invasive carp that need to go. There are multitudes of reasons, but one key phrase proves I'm not making up this flying fish tale (no pun intended):
57 Reasons Why Growing up in the Quad Cities Was the Best
We reached out on Facebook and asked for the reasons why you thought growing up in the Quad Cities was awesome. Boy oh, boy did you come through with a tidal wave of nostalgia coursing through our brains. The great part was that we've got people from all different generations...
How Would You Like To Own Illinois’ Most Famous Sweater?
The most famous sweater of all time in Illinois is going up for auction and it could be yours for the right price. There have been many famous in pop culture. They are part of the personality of the celebrity that wore it. Here are some you probably remember. Kurt...
The New Name Of The Quad Cities TaxSlayer Center Revealed
For almost 30 years, the Quad Cities has had one major venue where they could see concerts, hockey, football, and more. Since 1993, that venue has had three different names: The MARK of the Quad Cities, the iWireless Center, and the TaxSlayer Center. After being called the TaxSlayer Center for the past 5 years, the Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority announced the new name where you can continue to see concerts, shows, hockey, and football.
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America
There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
Shockingly The World’s Largest Corn Maze Is NOT In Iowa
When people in the Midwest think of Iowa they think of corn. When people anywhere in the U.S.A. think of Iowa they think of corn. When people anywhere in the world think of Iowa, they should think of corn. Iowa is the top corn-producing state in America followed by Illinois. So one would think that the world's largest corn maze would be in Iowa or at the very least Illinois. Unfortunately, it is not.
Iowa Is In The Top 15 Best States To Have A Baby
Becoming a parent is one of the best things you can do in your life. Getting the title of mom or dad really is the best title to receive and those lucky enough to get that title, know the feeling. If you and your significant other want to grow your family by adding a mini you or them into the world, you probably want to know how great your state is to have a baby in. A list shows the best and worst states to have a baby. The Quad-City states didn't do too bad on this list.
A Look Back At The Derecho That Hit The Quad Cities Two Years Ago
It's hard to believe it has been two years since the derecho ripped through the entire state of Iowa and into Western Illinois. Two years ago, more than $11 billion in damages was done due to the powerful storm that most could only describe as an inland hurricane. Thousands were left without power two years ago for weeks but the Quad Cities bounced back, and two years later, we're still thriving.
Delta Stops A Regional Flight Route From Quad Cities International Airport
Business Insider shared the news yesterday that a direct flight out of the Quad Cities has been dropped by Delta Airlines. The airline, based in Atlanta, announced that they're going to be making changes to flight schedules in the form of the dropping of five regional routes. Flights between Detroit...
Is It Legal In The QC To Drive With A Dog On Your Lap?
It's not unusual these days to see someone driving around with a pupper in their lap. But is it technically legal in the QC?. In short, it depends on what part of the QC you're in. Iowa and Illinois have different stances on this. Illinois. If you're on the Illinois...
Clinton County Man Wins $10,000 Prize From The Iowa Lottery
The luck of the Quad Cities continues! After many Iowa Lottery winners in June and one in July, the winning continues in August as a man from Clinton County claimed another large cash prize. Officials from the Iowa Lottery announced that a Clinton County man has won a $10,000 lottery...
Save The Date & Have A Beer For Oktoberfest Quad Cities
If you want to start the pregame early, consider this your warning: Oktoberfest QC 2022 is coming up in Rock Island!. Tickets are on sale now for the Quad Cities' second annual Oktoberfest which will be on October 22nd from 12:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island. That's at 1300 24th Street.
Centennial Bridge Repairs Start Now & You’ll Be Dealing With It For Weeks
Is it really a week in the Quad Cities without more road work?. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that work will begin on August 18th on Centennial Bridge. They're doing structural steel repairs on the bridge. It will result in lane closures over the bridge for a few weeks....
New QC Restaurant Is Ready To Help You Get Your Thai BBQ Fix
A brand new restaurant in the Quad Cities is here to help satisfy your Thai barbecue cravings. It's called TukTuk Thai BBQ and it opened last week in Moline. It has moved into what used to be Exotic Thai, just off John Deere Road across from Walmart. It's at 3922 38th Avenue in Moline.
Disney On Ice Is Bringing The Magic Back To The Quad Cities
The most magical show returns to the Quad Cities before the end of the year. Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, IL this December. Your kids will be wanting tickets as an early Christmas present. The good news is that they go on sale very soon.
