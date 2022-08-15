P.B. Bell Welcomes Three New Leadership Team Members to Grow Its Multifamily Development and Management Portfolio in Arizona

Read full article on original website
Related
multifamilybiz.com
Blue Roc Premier Properties Strengthens Position in Southwest Florida Market With Management of 800-Units in Fort Myers
LAKELAND, FL -Blue Roc Premier Properties LLC recently acquired management control for three apartment properties in Fort Myers, adding to the company’s growing property management portfolio throughout Florida. The properties were part of a $152 million recapitalization deal in April between the principals of Blue Roc Premier and Osso...
Comments / 0