(UPDATE) Missing Elderly Owatonna Man Found Safe
Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Owatonna Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating a missing elderly man. A news release says 84-year-old Glenn Schnittger was last seen leaving his residence in Owatonna this morning. He was headed to a store but has not returned home and has not been heard from since.
Helicopter Crashes into Powerlines in Wabasha County
Elgin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Florida man was unhurt after crashing a helicopter he was piloting into power lines in Wabasha County. 21-year-old Tyler Williams was operating a crop-dusting helicopter near Elgin Tuesday afternoon when he crashed into the powerlines near the intersection of County roads 2 and 8 between Elgin and Millville, a news release from the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office says. The 911 call came in shortly before 3 p.m.
Rochester Man Loses $168,000 to Scam
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly Rochester man has been scammed out of $168,000. A Rochester Police Spokesperson said the scam started on Aug. 8 when the man received a receipt that indicated he had renewed a computer security subscription for $399. The man told officers he was unsure whether or not the subscription automatically renewed and called the number displayed on the receipt to resolve this issue. Police say the victim was told he had to download a program on his computer that would take the machine over to get a refund.
Driver Killed, Passenger Severely Burned in Olmsted County Motorcycle Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fiery motorcycle crash that left a Kellogg man dead and a Millville woman severely burned. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman says deputies responded to the report of a motorcycle in the north ditch on 75th St....
Major Rochester Drug Bust Results in 10 Arrests
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - An announcement today concerning the federal crackdown on violent criminals in Minnesota included news of a major drug bust in Rochester. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger, who was joined by federal, state, and local law enforcement officials, announced the arrests of 10 people in connection with an alleged methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy based in Rochester. The federal Drug Enforcement Administration, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team led a coordinated operation that involved more than 60 federal, state, and local law enforcement officers. Luger says the operation also resulted in the seizure of drugs and firearms.
Minnesota Man Sentenced to Prison for Meth Distribution and Firearms Violation
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has been sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for methamphetamine distribution and multiple firearms violations. Prosecutors said 48-year-old John Juneau of Fridley, was inside a detached garage with two other people when law enforcement executed a search warrant at a residence in Columbia Heights in February 2019.
Motorcyclist, Passenger Strike Median in Winona County
Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcyclist and his passenger were brought to a hospital after crashing into a median in Winona County Sunday morning. The State Patrol says 64-year-old Keith Hurst of New Paris, MN was traveling west on Interstate 90 near the Lewiston exit when he attempted a lane change and collided with the median shortly after 9 a.m. Hurst and his passenger, 61-year-old Denise Hurst also of New Paris, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Rochester Fire Responds to Cooking Fire at Northwest Rochester Apartment Complex
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester firefighters responded to a cooking fire at an apartment complex Friday night. The Rochester Fire Department said crews arrived at The Villages at Essex Park apartments in the 1100 block of 41st Street NW just before 9:00 p.m. to a sprinkler head that had been activated to keep a cooking fire on a stove contained.
Man Accidently Shoots Himself at Rochester Area Shooting Range
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says a man accidentally shot himself in the hand over the weekend. Lt. Lee Rossman says the 44-year-old man told deputies he and a friend were at the Southeast Minnesota Sportsman’s Club Sunday afternoon. The man said he was firing a .22 caliber rifle that he was unfamiliar with when he lost track of his right-hand placement and put his right pointer finger at the end of the barrel and fired a round.
Charges Brought in Two Rochester Check Forgery Cases
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors brought charges Wednesday in two different check forgery cases. 29-year-old Joseph Gehring of Ashland City, TN is accused of cashing a $2,475.10 check on the account of Hiller’s Flooring America that was intended to go to a supplier. Surveillance video from Sterling State Bank in Rochester shows Gehring cashing the check at the bank on Dec. 23, 2021. The bank also shared a copy of a photo ID Gehring used to cash the check, the complaint states.
Phone Scam Costs Rochester Woman $1,600
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester woman fell victim to a phone scam and is out $1,600. Rochester Police said the 69-year-old woman reported the scam Thursday afternoon. The woman said she received a voicemail from who she believed to be a representative of Spectrum cable and internet, who said that her monthly bill could be cut by as much as 50 percent.
First Court Appearance For Rochester Man Charged in Woman’s Death
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester man charged with causing a deadly traffic crash in April made his first court appearance this morning. 20-year-old Deng Kwel was charged last month with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death of 22-year-old Cynthia Gomez on April 11th. The criminal complaint states the Rochester woman was driving north on East Circle Drive near the entrance to Quarry Hill Park when a southbound car driven by Kwel crossed the median and smashed into her minivan.
Thousands of Dollars Worth of Tools Stolen from Rochester Construction Site
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)-The Rochester Police Department is investigating a burglary reported at a north-Rochester construction site. Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the site north of Park Place Motors around 6 a.m. Monday morning. Crews at the site reported someone had broken into the construction area and stole an estimated $5,000 worth of tools and equipment.
Minnesota Man Drowned After Falling Off Boat
Aitkin, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in northern Minnesota have identified the victim of an apparent weekend drowning. A news release issued today by the Aitkin County Sheriff's Office indicates 25-year-old Daniel Thomas Nelson of Hopkins was with a group they had been fishing on Elm Island Lake Saturday afternoon. The initial report on the deadly incident says Nelson had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat when he suddenly fell into the water.
Body Found Near Northfield Leads to 40 Year Prison Sentence
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for murdering a man whose body was later found in a culvert near Northfield. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 41-year-old Ivan Contreras-Sanchez was convicted of a second-degree murder charge in the case in late July. The jury that found him guilty also determined the were aggravating factors that supported an upward departure from state sentencing guidelines. A news release says the 480-month sentence is the maximum allowed for a second-degree murder conviction.
Minnesota Man Indicted For Multiple Armed Robberies of Grocery Stores
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A St. Paul man has been indicted in federal court for three armed robberies of grocery stores in St. Paul. Prosecutors said on 38-year-old Nicholas Dancy robbed three grocery stores located on University Avenue on three separate occasions between May 27th and June 5th, 2022. During...
Lawsuit Over Partially Built SW Rochester Luxury Home Dismissed
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A push by Rochester Township to force the demolition of an unfinished multi-million-dollar home has been dropped for the time being. The Rochester Township Board recently voted to dismiss the legal action against the owners of the property at 2630 Wild Rose Lane Southwest. Township Clerk/Treasurer Randy Staver says the resolution approved by the board indicates the lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice, which means it could be reinstated in the future.
Rochester Police Arrest Armed Felon Following Traffic Stop (Update)
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department says officers brought an armed felon into custody following a traffic stop over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said an officer on patrol saw a vehicle with a male driver and male passenger run a red light at the intersection of Civic Center Dr. and 6th St. Northwest shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday. The officer stopped the vehicle and reported seeing drug paraphernalia in plain view and searched the vehicle.
Scammer Posing as Police Victimizes Rochester Business
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Another Rochester business has been victimized by a scammer posing as a member of law enforcement. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said an 18-year-old employee at the business received a call from an individual posing as a detective with the Rochester Police Department last week. The caller reportedly gave the employee a false badge number and case number while telling the worker their boss, who the caller mentioned by name, was in debt. The caller instructed the employee to take over $2,000 from the business and purchase gift cards from Walmart or the employee and boss would be arrested.
One Killed, One Injured in Minneapolis Shooting
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting Sunday in Minneapolis. Police responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue at 12:50 p.m. Officers located two men in their 20s suffering from gunshot wounds.
