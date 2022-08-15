Read full article on original website
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?Evie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida StateAnthony SalazarTallahassee, FL
Popular dessert store chain set to open another location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
Malcom Brown released by Jacksonville Jaguars in surprise move following career year
The Jaguars released one of their most experienced players on Wednesday, jettisoning defensive tackle Malcom Brown in a surprise move.
thecomeback.com
Browns reportedly make decision on Jimmy Garoppolo
Now that the NFL has announced they will suspend Deshaun Watson for 11 games this upcoming season, it was assumed by many that the Cleveland Browns would trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, according to reports, the Browns aren’t interested in making a deal. Jonathan Jones...
Yardbarker
Bruce Arians could become Buccaneers' offensive play-caller in 2023 if Byron Leftwich leaves?
Many in the NFL community were shocked to learn in March that Bruce Arians was stepping down as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to become a senior advisor with the organization. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was promoted to Arians' prior role. After all, it was Arians who made it clear earlier that same month while quarterback Tom Brady was "retired" that the club would not simply allow Brady to play for another team during the upcoming season.
Bucs-Titans practice gets chippy, including dust-up with a Tampa Bay staff member
TAMPA — The Bucs and Titans held their first of two joint practices Wednesday without much incident, except for one that included some unnecessary roughness and a bit of comedic relief. During a pass-rush drill between the Titans’ defensive line and Bucs’ offensive line, Tampa Bay’s vice president of...
Dolphins vs. Raiders live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online
The Miami Dolphins are set to play the Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 2 preseason battle on Saturday evening at Hard Rock Stadium. Mike McDaniel’s team defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their first contest under his leadership, using a timeout in the last seconds to ice their kicker which resulted in a missed field goal. With rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson playing the whole game, and not many of Miami’s starters playing at all, it’s unclear how much of an indication that is for their future.
Bucs HC Todd Bowles on Tom Brady's return: 'We'll see'
While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking part in joint practices with the Tennessee Titans in preparation for this weekend’s preseason matchup, quarterback Tom Brady has been away from the team for personal reasons. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said previously that Brady would return sometime after Saturday’s game...
Yardbarker
Kenny Pickett to See Increased Workload in Steelers Second Preseason Game
Kenny Pickett has slowly climbed the Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart during training camp. He took practice snaps primarily with the third team during OTAs but has since stepped up to take reps with the second-teamers in recent weeks. His standout debut against the Seattle Seahawks in last weekend's preseason opener seems to have cemented him as the backup to presumed starter Mitch Trubisky.
Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars get critical Week 1 update on James Robinson
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot of talent at the running back position. They have two potential stars in James Robinson and Travis Etienne to power them from the backfield. While it’s certainly going to be a bit of an issue figuring out who gets more touches, it’s certainly a good problem to have for this team.
NFL Preseason odds: Raiders vs. Dolphins prediction, odds and pick – 8/20/2022
Rejoice football fans! We have made it another week closer to the start of the NFL regular season! However, until then, settling for preseason action is all that we can do. The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to sunny Miami, Florida to take on the Dolphins for an epic Week 2 preseason showdown. It is time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, where our Raiders-Dolphins prediction and pick will be selected.
Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs exits practice with injury
Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs sustained an apparent core muscle injury during Thursday’s joint practice with the Tennessee Titans, the
