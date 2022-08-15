The Miami Dolphins are set to play the Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 2 preseason battle on Saturday evening at Hard Rock Stadium. Mike McDaniel’s team defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their first contest under his leadership, using a timeout in the last seconds to ice their kicker which resulted in a missed field goal. With rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson playing the whole game, and not many of Miami’s starters playing at all, it’s unclear how much of an indication that is for their future.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO