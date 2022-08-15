ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Browns reportedly make decision on Jimmy Garoppolo

Now that the NFL has announced they will suspend Deshaun Watson for 11 games this upcoming season, it was assumed by many that the Cleveland Browns would trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, according to reports, the Browns aren’t interested in making a deal. Jonathan Jones...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Bruce Arians could become Buccaneers' offensive play-caller in 2023 if Byron Leftwich leaves?

Many in the NFL community were shocked to learn in March that Bruce Arians was stepping down as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to become a senior advisor with the organization. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was promoted to Arians' prior role. After all, it was Arians who made it clear earlier that same month while quarterback Tom Brady was "retired" that the club would not simply allow Brady to play for another team during the upcoming season.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Green Cove Springs, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Naples, FL
State
Missouri State
City
Lakeland, FL
City
Orange Park, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins vs. Raiders live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

The Miami Dolphins are set to play the Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 2 preseason battle on Saturday evening at Hard Rock Stadium. Mike McDaniel’s team defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their first contest under his leadership, using a timeout in the last seconds to ice their kicker which resulted in a missed field goal. With rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson playing the whole game, and not many of Miami’s starters playing at all, it’s unclear how much of an indication that is for their future.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Yardbarker

Kenny Pickett to See Increased Workload in Steelers Second Preseason Game

Kenny Pickett has slowly climbed the Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart during training camp. He took practice snaps primarily with the third team during OTAs but has since stepped up to take reps with the second-teamers in recent weeks. His standout debut against the Seattle Seahawks in last weekend's preseason opener seems to have cemented him as the backup to presumed starter Mitch Trubisky.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deion Sanders
Person
Neil Diamond
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Barry Manilow
Person
Travis Etienne
ClutchPoints

NFL Preseason odds: Raiders vs. Dolphins prediction, odds and pick – 8/20/2022

Rejoice football fans! We have made it another week closer to the start of the NFL regular season! However, until then, settling for preseason action is all that we can do. The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to sunny Miami, Florida to take on the Dolphins for an epic Week 2 preseason showdown. It is time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, where our Raiders-Dolphins prediction and pick will be selected.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy