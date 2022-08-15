Commanders running back Brian Robinson took advantage of his opportunities

Brian Robinson is working hard to make an impact for the Commanders.

The first-year back out of Alabama was called upon to conclude a 14-play 82 yard drive in the second quarter. When asked how it felt to score on his 1-yard run, he replied, “I don’t know, I can’t really explain it. I feel like I worked so hard up to this point and to finally step into the end zone felt amazing really.”

Playing in his first NFL preseason action, Robinson enjoyed the opportunities he was given. In total, he gained 26 yards in 6 rushing attempts.

“It was just great to get the opportunity to go out there with the first team,” Robinson said. “I didn’t think I was going in as early as I did, but I knew I was going to get an opportunity, and when my number was called I was ready.”

Though he played for the mighty ‘Bama program there is still quite an adjustment, seeing there is a new system to learn, and most players he faced in college will not make an NFL team. “I still don’t feel comfortable. I still don’t feel like I’ve played enough to gain the comfortability that I need to play at this position, but the series that I was in gave me a good feel for what’s to come. The more I continue to get game reps, the more comfortable I’ll get over time.”

Running onto an NFL field for the first time in a preseason game was still quite a thrill for the third-round draft selection in April’s draft. “It just felt like home all over again. I wanted to get a feel for where I’ll spend most of my time playing my games. That was an amazing feeling, just grasping that energy from the crowd.”

Robinson knows he needs to be a double threat to both run and catch the ball out of the backfield if he is to contribute in the NFL. “I feel like I can really catch the ball. I’ve never doubted my catching ability, but I got to continue to prove that I can be consistent with catching the ball out of the backfield. Even though most people wouldn’t think that’s part of my skill set, I continue to show that I can catch the ball. I was just happy I got the chance to do that.”

With the early success, Robinson seems level-headed knowing he has not yet arrived and still has much room for improvement. “Just as far as getting comfortable. Today, I felt like I didn’t time up on some of my reads on some of my runs. Even though they looked good from the outside, I know I could’ve ran some plays a bit better. I just have to be a bit more patient in my run game. I just got to clean it up, and that will help me perform better.”