Edgartown, MA

Search underway for swimmers who jumped from ‘Jaws’ bridge on Martha’s Vineyard

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
EDGARTOWN, Mass. — A massive search is underway for two missing swimmers after a group of people jumped off the “Jaws” bridge on Martha’s Vineyard late Sunday night, officials said.

A total of four people went into the water in Edgartown around 11:20 p.m., according to the Coast Guard. Two of the swimmers were able to make it to shore.

As of Monday morning, two male swimmers had not been located. In a statement, Massachusetts State Police said, “The males did not surface after jumping.”

Coast Guard crews from Woods Hole and Air Station Cape Cod are assisting local fire and police officials with the search.

The American Legion Memorial Bridge, known for its appearance in the iconic 1975 thriller directed by Steven Spielberg, is located on Beach Road. It connects Edgartown and Oak Bluffs.

A young man who jumped from the bridge last summer had to be airlifted to the hospital after suffering a serious neck injury, the Martha’s Vineyard Times reported. Authorities told the news outlet that the man thought he was jumping from a section of the bridge that spans a deeper channel.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

