Granton, WI

cwbradio.com

Bridge Inspection Taking Place in Wisconsin Rapids on Monday

-Wisconsin Department of Transportation crews will be completing inspections on the WIS 13/54 bridge over the Wisconsin River in Wisconsin Rapids on Monday, Aug. 22. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day, motorists will encounter single-lane closures. Motorists should drive with caution through the work zone and be alert...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Phillips-Medisize to lay off hundreds of workers in Wisconsin

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - Phillips-Medisize is in the process of laying off potentially hundreds of workers at its facilities in Hudson and Medford. Citing “an unforeseeable change in Phillips’ business circumstances,” the company said that it already permanently laid off 96 workers on July 12 at the St. Croix Meadows facility in Hudson.
HUDSON, WI
cwbradio.com

DNR Holding Mock Wildfire Exercise in Jackson County on August 27th

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will host a mock wildfire exercise on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Personnel will be simulating a large wildfire starting in the Town of Brockway and spreading northeast. This exercise is a unique opportunity to provide a large-scale, hands-on training for fire departments to practice implementing their tactics for safe and effective wildfire operations.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

New Weston pet store prompts controversy, request for new ordinance

A new pet store in Weston is prompting some residents to call for a ban on selling dogs in a retail setting. Halo Puppies and Supplies, 4111 Schofield Ave., received a license in June from the Village Board of Trustees to begin July 1. But in late July, several Weston officials were contacted by a resident concerned about the sale of puppies in retail pet stores through brokers, commonly referred to as “puppy mills.”
WESTON, WI
cwbradio.com

Former Osseo-Fairchild Teacher Accused of Inappropriately Touching a Student

A former Osseo-Fairchild teacher has been accused of inappropriately touching a student. According to court records, a 15-year-old emailed the principal stating that inappropriate touching occured in Nicholas Bergeron’s classroom between September of 2021 and January of this year at the Osseo-Fairchild High School. Several other students reported that...
OSSEO, WI
cwbradio.com

Man Charged with Homicide of Clark County Highway Worker Appears in Court

The man that struck and killed a Clark County Highway worker appeared in Clark County Court. On August 8th of last year, at about 1:18 AM, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of an accident on CTH G by Mann Road in the Township of Hendren. The initial investigation indicates that at about 12:00 AM, two Clark County Highway Workers were sent to a tree that was across CTH G by Mann Road.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Phillips-Medisize closing Medford plant by end of 2023

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - A manufacturing plant in Medford, with 170 employees, will close down by the end of 2023. In a release, Phillips-Medisize announced after “careful consideration and analysis of its global footprint” it will end operations at the Medford plant. Production at the Medford plant will shift north to the facility in Phillips. The Phillips location has the size and capabilities to support its customers in the future.
MEDFORD, WI
947jackfm.com

Mosinee School Administration Faces Complaints

MOSINEE, WI (WAOW-WSAU) — A contentious school board meeting at the Mosinee High School cafeteria Tuesday night. Some allege a hostile work environment, lack of communication, and growing concerns on staff turnover. Several educators both current and former, and parents within the district claiming there is a disconnect between...
MOSINEE, WI
947jackfm.com

Attempted Homicide Case Against 17-Year-Old Wausau Teen to Move Forward

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) — A 17-year-old from Wausau accused of attempted homicide will go to trial. On Wednesday a Wood County Judge found probable cause against Christopher Stevens in connection with an incident at the Motel 6 in Wisconsin Rapids. That’s where officers found a man face-down in the parking lot bleeding from his head.
WAUSAU, WI
947jackfm.com

Wausau Man Charged With Embezzlement

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man faces charges of theft in a business setting in a case dating back to 2021. 47 year old Christopher S. Gustafson is accused of writing thousands of dollars of checks to himself at the Wausau health care clinic where he worked. The checks were written between April & September of 2021.
WAUSAU, WI
wwisradio.com

Purple Benches Placed in Chippewa Falls for 10 Year Old Murder Victim

(Chippewa Falls, WI) — Purple benches in Chippewa Falls are being placed there in memory of 10-year-old murder victim Lily Peters. Two women – Samantha Haas and Erica Bertrand of nearby Boyd, Wisconsin – started the fundraising effort to pay for placing a bench at Valley Vineyard Church. K-S-T-P/T-V reports the idea was to create something lasting to remember the girl. Enough money was raised that there will be four purple benches set up across Chippewa Falls. Purple was Lily’s favorite color. The 14-year-old suspect in her killing is charged with first-degree intentional homicide.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI

Community Policy