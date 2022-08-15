Read full article on original website
Related
cwbradio.com
Neillsville District Administrator Discusses Items Approved at Recent School Board Meeting
The Neillsville School Board approved a long list of items in preparation for the next school year. I spoke with Neillsville District Administrator John Gaier and he discussed some of the items on the agenda in more detail. Listen Here!. The first day of school for Neillsville is September 1st....
WSAW
Stevens Point Mayor provides updates about Goerke Park, Business 51 and way to honor veterans
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There’s a lot going on this summer in Stevens Point. Mayor Mike Wiza stopped by Sunrise 7 to sit down with Tony Langfellow and provide some updates. Mayor Wiza said one of the most exciting projects is going on at Goerke Park. “Years ago, about...
cwbradio.com
Clark County Health Department Has Grant Opportunity for Area Non-Profit Organizations
Calling all Clark County non-profit organizations, the Clark County Health Department has an exciting announcement. The Clark County Health Department has established their Big Dreams, Better Communities grant opportunity, in which a maximum of $15,000 may be awarded per non-profit organization. They are looking for initiatives that will promote the...
Kilian resigns from Wausau committee, citing concerns over city policies
Dist. 3 Alder Tom Kilian resigned last month from Wausau’s Liberation and Freedom Committee amid concerns over city actions and policies that he says are contrary to the group’s mission. Kilian was one of nine members of the group and the sole representative from the City Council. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Mosinee teacher accuses board president of bullying, intmidation
A former Mosinee teacher is accusing School Board President Kevin Hermening of bullying and intimidation, while blaming staff resignations on the district’s prevailing culture. Hermening, in a July 22 email to former high school math teacher Lisa Kennedy, rejected the assertion that job satisfaction or pay was behind staff...
cwbradio.com
Bridge Inspection Taking Place in Wisconsin Rapids on Monday
-Wisconsin Department of Transportation crews will be completing inspections on the WIS 13/54 bridge over the Wisconsin River in Wisconsin Rapids on Monday, Aug. 22. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day, motorists will encounter single-lane closures. Motorists should drive with caution through the work zone and be alert...
WEAU-TV 13
Phillips-Medisize to lay off hundreds of workers in Wisconsin
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - Phillips-Medisize is in the process of laying off potentially hundreds of workers at its facilities in Hudson and Medford. Citing “an unforeseeable change in Phillips’ business circumstances,” the company said that it already permanently laid off 96 workers on July 12 at the St. Croix Meadows facility in Hudson.
cwbradio.com
DNR Holding Mock Wildfire Exercise in Jackson County on August 27th
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will host a mock wildfire exercise on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Personnel will be simulating a large wildfire starting in the Town of Brockway and spreading northeast. This exercise is a unique opportunity to provide a large-scale, hands-on training for fire departments to practice implementing their tactics for safe and effective wildfire operations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Weston pet store prompts controversy, request for new ordinance
A new pet store in Weston is prompting some residents to call for a ban on selling dogs in a retail setting. Halo Puppies and Supplies, 4111 Schofield Ave., received a license in June from the Village Board of Trustees to begin July 1. But in late July, several Weston officials were contacted by a resident concerned about the sale of puppies in retail pet stores through brokers, commonly referred to as “puppy mills.”
wglr.com
‘Really disheartening’: Vandalism at western Wisconsin elementary school delays construction into school year
Forrest Street Elementary was under construction all summer. Crews planned to be wrapped up with work in time for the first day of school in September. Because of the vandalism, that start date is no longer possible. Black River Falls Superintendent Shelly Severson calls it a frustrating setback. “The idea...
cwbradio.com
Former Osseo-Fairchild Teacher Accused of Inappropriately Touching a Student
A former Osseo-Fairchild teacher has been accused of inappropriately touching a student. According to court records, a 15-year-old emailed the principal stating that inappropriate touching occured in Nicholas Bergeron’s classroom between September of 2021 and January of this year at the Osseo-Fairchild High School. Several other students reported that...
wglr.com
Western Wisconsin homicide case delayed as suspect can’t find public defender
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — A Monroe County homicide case is being delayed again. The suspect, Shawn Hock, can’t find an attorney. Hock is charged with the May 2022 battery and homicide of 32-year-old Sara Latimer. Hock qualifies for a public defender, but Judge Todd Ziegler says there are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cwbradio.com
Man Charged with Homicide of Clark County Highway Worker Appears in Court
The man that struck and killed a Clark County Highway worker appeared in Clark County Court. On August 8th of last year, at about 1:18 AM, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of an accident on CTH G by Mann Road in the Township of Hendren. The initial investigation indicates that at about 12:00 AM, two Clark County Highway Workers were sent to a tree that was across CTH G by Mann Road.
WSAW
Restaurant to use a portion of profits to buy school supplies for those in need
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A restaurant with locations in Merrill and Marshfield will donate a portion of profits to helping kids for the upcoming back-to-school year. Owners of Casa Amigos will donate 15% of sales Friday and Saturday to buy school supplies for area kids. Restaurant owner Yareldi Gutierrez said...
WSAW
Phillips-Medisize closing Medford plant by end of 2023
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - A manufacturing plant in Medford, with 170 employees, will close down by the end of 2023. In a release, Phillips-Medisize announced after “careful consideration and analysis of its global footprint” it will end operations at the Medford plant. Production at the Medford plant will shift north to the facility in Phillips. The Phillips location has the size and capabilities to support its customers in the future.
947jackfm.com
Mosinee School Administration Faces Complaints
MOSINEE, WI (WAOW-WSAU) — A contentious school board meeting at the Mosinee High School cafeteria Tuesday night. Some allege a hostile work environment, lack of communication, and growing concerns on staff turnover. Several educators both current and former, and parents within the district claiming there is a disconnect between...
947jackfm.com
Attempted Homicide Case Against 17-Year-Old Wausau Teen to Move Forward
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) — A 17-year-old from Wausau accused of attempted homicide will go to trial. On Wednesday a Wood County Judge found probable cause against Christopher Stevens in connection with an incident at the Motel 6 in Wisconsin Rapids. That’s where officers found a man face-down in the parking lot bleeding from his head.
Car hauler catches fire, closes West Salem I-90 exit ramp
An exit ramp on Interstate-90 was blocked off earlier Wednesday evening because of a fire on a car- hauler.
947jackfm.com
Wausau Man Charged With Embezzlement
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man faces charges of theft in a business setting in a case dating back to 2021. 47 year old Christopher S. Gustafson is accused of writing thousands of dollars of checks to himself at the Wausau health care clinic where he worked. The checks were written between April & September of 2021.
wwisradio.com
Purple Benches Placed in Chippewa Falls for 10 Year Old Murder Victim
(Chippewa Falls, WI) — Purple benches in Chippewa Falls are being placed there in memory of 10-year-old murder victim Lily Peters. Two women – Samantha Haas and Erica Bertrand of nearby Boyd, Wisconsin – started the fundraising effort to pay for placing a bench at Valley Vineyard Church. K-S-T-P/T-V reports the idea was to create something lasting to remember the girl. Enough money was raised that there will be four purple benches set up across Chippewa Falls. Purple was Lily’s favorite color. The 14-year-old suspect in her killing is charged with first-degree intentional homicide.
Comments / 0