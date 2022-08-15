Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Bridge Inspection Taking Place in Wisconsin Rapids on Monday
-Wisconsin Department of Transportation crews will be completing inspections on the WIS 13/54 bridge over the Wisconsin River in Wisconsin Rapids on Monday, Aug. 22. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day, motorists will encounter single-lane closures. Motorists should drive with caution through the work zone and be alert...
Backups, delays expected on Hwy. 51
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is reminding motorists to expect delays and backups on US Hwy. 51 southbound north of State Highway 29 this week due to road construction. Deputies have reported traffic backing up to County Road WW at times. Motorists are urged to drive with caution in...
cwbradio.com
Neillsville City Council Approves Changes to Ordinances Regarding Cemeteries
The Neillsville City Council approved some changes to ordinances regarding the cemeteries. The Council accepted the recommendation that Ordinance SECTION 4-5-10 VAULTS AND MAUSOLEUMS, be repealed and recreated as Ordinance SECTION 4-5-10 VAULTS, MAUSOLEUMS AND COLUMBARIUMS. Vaults:. Are required for traditional full in ground burials. Are required for decomposable material...
cwbradio.com
DNR Holding Mock Wildfire Exercise in Jackson County on August 27th
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will host a mock wildfire exercise on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Personnel will be simulating a large wildfire starting in the Town of Brockway and spreading northeast. This exercise is a unique opportunity to provide a large-scale, hands-on training for fire departments to practice implementing their tactics for safe and effective wildfire operations.
WSAW
Highway 13 closed several hours following motorcycle crash
UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people riding on a motorcycle were injured Tuesday afternoon following a collision with a UTV. The crash was reported around 2 p.m. The two people on the motorcycle were ejected and suffered injuries. They were transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital. Details about their injuries were not released. The occupants of the UTV were not injured.
WSAW
Restaurant to use a portion of profits to buy school supplies for those in need
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A restaurant with locations in Merrill and Marshfield will donate a portion of profits to helping kids for the upcoming back-to-school year. Owners of Casa Amigos will donate 15% of sales Friday and Saturday to buy school supplies for area kids. Restaurant owner Yareldi Gutierrez said...
onfocus.news
Crash on State HWY 13 Under Investigation
MARATHON COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and UTV that occurred at the intersection of State Highway 13 and Kington Road in the Town of Brighton earlier this afternoon. Highway 13 was closed to traffic yesterday afternoon during the incident.
cwbradio.com
Black River Falls Elementary School Vandalized
A Black River Falls Elementary School was vandalized last week. This will delay the start to the school year in that building. Forrest Street Elementary is undergoing a remodeling project. The renovations to the building were expected to be completed by the September 1st start date, but it will now miss that mark because of the damage.
‘Really disheartening’: Vandalism at western Wisconsin elementary school delays construction into school year
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) — Black River Falls’ Forrest Street Elementary School will be closed for at least a month after an act of vandalism. Last week, vandals caused significant damage, shattering glass doors, poking holes in the roof, trashing technology and spraying fire extinguishers throughout the building.
WBAY Green Bay
Five hurt in Waupaca County crash
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Five people were hurt in a crash in Waupaca County Thursday evening. Just before 9 p.m., dispatchers received a call of a crash on Hillside Road east of Bridge Road in the Town of Union. A report came in that two people were trapped in...
cwbradio.com
Wausau's Taste and Glow Balloon Festival Has Estimated $5 Million Impact to the City and Marathon County
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) It's an estimated five million dollar impact to Wausau and Marathon County, that's the report from the Wausau and Central Wisconsin Convention and Visitors Bureau after the second annual Taste and Glow balloon festival. CVB Executive Director Tim White, addressing the Weston Tourism Commission this week, “It’s...
cwbradio.com
Two People Injured in Motorcycle Accident Near Unity
Two people were injured in a motorcycle accident Tuesday afternoon near Unity. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, around 2pm, two people riding a motorcycle collided with a UTV. They were ejected and suffered injuries. They were transported by helicopter to the hospital. The occupants of the UTV were not injured.
WEAU-TV 13
Phillips-Medisize to lay off hundreds of workers in Wisconsin
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - Phillips-Medisize is in the process of laying off potentially hundreds of workers at its facilities in Hudson and Medford. Citing “an unforeseeable change in Phillips’ business circumstances,” the company said that it already permanently laid off 96 workers on July 12 at the St. Croix Meadows facility in Hudson.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Woman Helping Rabbits Found in Poor Living Conditions
A Marshfield woman has helped save five rabbits from poor living conditions. Brittany Graves went to Manitowoc to help with an effort to relocate 300 rabbits. Graves said the biggest challenge is getting the rabbits medical care. Three of the five rabbits are already up for adoption. She plans on...
WSAW
Phillips-Medisize closing Medford plant by end of 2023
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - A manufacturing plant in Medford, with 170 employees, will close down by the end of 2023. In a release, Phillips-Medisize announced after “careful consideration and analysis of its global footprint” it will end operations at the Medford plant. Production at the Medford plant will shift north to the facility in Phillips. The Phillips location has the size and capabilities to support its customers in the future.
cwbradio.com
Neillsville District Administrator Discusses Items Approved at Recent School Board Meeting
The Neillsville School Board approved a long list of items in preparation for the next school year. I spoke with Neillsville District Administrator John Gaier and he discussed some of the items on the agenda in more detail. Listen Here!. The first day of school for Neillsville is September 1st....
New Weston pet store prompts controversy, request for new ordinance
A new pet store in Weston is prompting some residents to call for a ban on selling dogs in a retail setting. Halo Puppies and Supplies, 4111 Schofield Ave., received a license in June from the Village Board of Trustees to begin July 1. But in late July, several Weston officials were contacted by a resident concerned about the sale of puppies in retail pet stores through brokers, commonly referred to as “puppy mills.”
WSAW
‘It takes a village’: Antigo community comes together to support reopening a reimagined child care center
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - During the summer of 2021 inside a building with green and red striped awnings on Fifth Avenue in Antigo, you would hear the sounds of giggles and wonder coming from 38 children playing, learning, and growing while their parents were away working. A few months later in October, that same building would fall silent as the doors of My Lil Angels child care closed for the last time.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin State Patrol Arrests Man in Jackson County for 7th OWI
The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a man for his 7th OWI in Jackson County. According to a release from the State Patrol, they received a report of a reckless driver swerving back and forth between lanes on I-94 in Jackson County. A trooper located the vehicle speeding in excess of the posted speed limit, nearly striking construction barrels.
Artrageous Weekend fun for all
WAUSAU – The 33rd annual Wausau’s Artrageous Weekend, Sept. 10-11, offers fun for all ages during north central Wisconsin’s art extravaganza, spanning both sides of the Wisconsin River. This weekend favorite includes four admission-free locations – Art in the Park in Marathon Park, the opening of “Birds...
