Little Falls, MN

96.7 The River

Farm Picnic in Pierz This Sunday

PIERZ -- The annual celebration of family farms and main street businesses arrives in Pierz this weekend. Minnesota COACT (Citizens Organized Acting Together) and the Morrison County Farmers Union host the 41st annual Farm Picnic Sunday, August 21st at Pierz Park. The traditional picnic of ham, sponsored by the Minnesota...
PIERZ, MN
96.7 The River

Annual Celebration In Rice Returns Under New Name

RICE -- The annual city celebration in Rice is back this weekend, under a new name. Rice Family Summer Festival, formerly Rice Family Fun Day, will debut this Saturday. Organizer Rhonda Jeurissen says following the dissolution of the previous committee, she wanted to make sure the community continued to come together.
RICE, MN
96.7 The River

Pan Towners Car Show This Weekend

SAUK RAPIDS -- The 47th annual Pan-towners car show and swap meet arrives at the Benton County Fairgrounds Sunday. The event is billed as the largest one-day car show and swap meet in Minnesota. The car show and swap meet runs 7:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Benton County...
BENTON COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Sartell Officials Excited About Potential Mill Site Redevelopment

SARTELL -- An exciting time for Sartell, that's what city officials say about acquiring the former Verso Paper Mill site. During Monday night's city council meeting, the council approved an amended purchase agreement with AIM Development to not only obtain ownership of the 167 acre landfill along 4th Avenue South, but also the site where the paper mill once stood.
SARTELL, MN
96.7 The River

Filing Period Closes for More Local Cities, School Districts

UNDATED -- The candidate filing period closed Tuesday for cities and school districts that didn't participate in the recent primary election. In St. Joseph incumbent Mayor Rick Schultz is being challenged by Kelly Bieniek. And, there are three people running for two council seats, the incumbents Kevin Kluesner and Jon Hazen as well as newcomer Adam Scepaniak.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
96.7 The River

742 Teacher Gets Citizen Appreciation Award

WAITE PARK -- It was a special night at the District 742 school board meeting last Wednesday night. Sara Gangle, School Resource Officer for Apollo High School and Madison Elementary, presented a Citizen Appreciation Award to Courtney Guck, the Special Education Academic Coach at North Junior High. So on May...
WAITE PARK, MN
96.7 The River

THC Remains On Sale in Becker

BECKER – A proposed moratorium on THC products in Becker is on hold. At the Becker city council Tuesday night, the council tabled a proposed moratorium on the sale and manufacture of products containing THC. Instead, the council directed staff to create an ordinance as quickly as possible. During...
BECKER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hopkins man, 25, drowns in northern Minnesota lake

AITKIN, Minn. – The body of a Hopkins man was recovered from a northern Minnesota lake Saturday evening three hours after he fell overboard.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Elm Island Lake in Nordland Township at about 4 p.m. after 25-year-old Daniel Thomas Nelson fell into the water while fishing. One of his friends jumped in to rescue him but the "murky water" made it impossible.Friends told investigators "the victim had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat" without a life jacket when he "suddenly fell into the water."The Crow Wind County Dive team found Nelson just before 8 p.m. with the help of marine electronics, and recovered his body.
HOPKINS, MN
96.7 The River

Back to School Health Tips for Central MN Kids/Parents

It is back to school time and a child's health readiness is another item on the checklist for parents. Dr. David Smith from Sartell Pediatrics joined me on WJON. He says sports physicals are something they are doing right now with fall sports beginning. Smith says going into 7th grade they talk with parents about meningitis and HPV vaccines. The meningitis and tetanus vaccine are mandatory for most schools while the HPV vaccine remains optional.
SARTELL, MN
96.7 The River

Wallet Stolen in Waite Park

Tri-County Crimestoppers is reporting a theft from vehicle in Waite Park where a vehicle was parked at a restaurant on the 500 block of Division Street. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says a wallet, some rings and some cash was taken. Mages recommends not leaving your wallet in your vehicle. It is unclear if they vehicle was locked.
WAITE PARK, MN
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

