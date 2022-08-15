Read full article on original website
Related
Farm Picnic in Pierz This Sunday
PIERZ -- The annual celebration of family farms and main street businesses arrives in Pierz this weekend. Minnesota COACT (Citizens Organized Acting Together) and the Morrison County Farmers Union host the 41st annual Farm Picnic Sunday, August 21st at Pierz Park. The traditional picnic of ham, sponsored by the Minnesota...
Local Sunflower Grower Says “Spread The Sunshine, Bloom Time Is Almost Here!”
Big Lake-based sunflower grower, Fish Sunflowers, just posted that their fields that have been planted in different parts of the state are just about ready to bloom, and as they put it, "spread the sunshine". According to a post from Fish Sunflowers those waiting to see the fields that were...
Love Gardening? Register Now For Local Minnesota Gardening Expo ‘Season Of Change”
AUTUMN GARDENING EXPO - SEASON OF CHANGE. You are invited to register now to join the Sherburne County Master Gardeners for a great day of garden information, which will be held on Saturday, October 1st from 8:15 am to 2:15 pm at The Oliver Kelley Farm, located at 15788 Kelley Farm Road NW, in Elk River. Minnesota 55330.
Annual Celebration In Rice Returns Under New Name
RICE -- The annual city celebration in Rice is back this weekend, under a new name. Rice Family Summer Festival, formerly Rice Family Fun Day, will debut this Saturday. Organizer Rhonda Jeurissen says following the dissolution of the previous committee, she wanted to make sure the community continued to come together.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pan Towners Car Show This Weekend
SAUK RAPIDS -- The 47th annual Pan-towners car show and swap meet arrives at the Benton County Fairgrounds Sunday. The event is billed as the largest one-day car show and swap meet in Minnesota. The car show and swap meet runs 7:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Benton County...
Let’s Make The “Toaster Tree” Minnesota’s #1 Attraction
You have to admit, there is so much to see in Minnesota. The abundance of beautiful lakes, beautiful Lake Superior, Paul Bunyan Statue, the world famous Mall of America, Target Field, US Bank Stadium and isn't the famous giant ball of twine somewhere in Minnesota? So much to see, it's difficult to choose.
Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions
UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
Holdingford in Pictures [GALLERY]
WJON's small town series takes us to Holdingford, Minnesota. Holdingford is an incorporated town of 743 people in Stearns County about 25 miles north and west of St. Cloud.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sartell Officials Excited About Potential Mill Site Redevelopment
SARTELL -- An exciting time for Sartell, that's what city officials say about acquiring the former Verso Paper Mill site. During Monday night's city council meeting, the council approved an amended purchase agreement with AIM Development to not only obtain ownership of the 167 acre landfill along 4th Avenue South, but also the site where the paper mill once stood.
Emerald Ash Borer Discovered in Another Central MN County
ELK RIVER -- Emerald Ash Borer has been found in another central Minnesota county. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has confirmed EAB in Sherburne County. It's now the 36th county in Minnesota with the invasive species. The infestation came to light when a professional tree care company suspected a tree...
Yum! This Family Run Food Truck From Clear Lake Just Opened Up
We did get some positives from when the world stopped in 2020, one of those positives we got was more food trucks across the #BoldNorth. One of the newest food trucks to come along hails from Clear Lake, MN, and is a family-run business. Get to know Buddy's Burritos and Bowls!
Filing Period Closes for More Local Cities, School Districts
UNDATED -- The candidate filing period closed Tuesday for cities and school districts that didn't participate in the recent primary election. In St. Joseph incumbent Mayor Rick Schultz is being challenged by Kelly Bieniek. And, there are three people running for two council seats, the incumbents Kevin Kluesner and Jon Hazen as well as newcomer Adam Scepaniak.
IN THIS ARTICLE
742 Teacher Gets Citizen Appreciation Award
WAITE PARK -- It was a special night at the District 742 school board meeting last Wednesday night. Sara Gangle, School Resource Officer for Apollo High School and Madison Elementary, presented a Citizen Appreciation Award to Courtney Guck, the Special Education Academic Coach at North Junior High. So on May...
THC Remains On Sale in Becker
BECKER – A proposed moratorium on THC products in Becker is on hold. At the Becker city council Tuesday night, the council tabled a proposed moratorium on the sale and manufacture of products containing THC. Instead, the council directed staff to create an ordinance as quickly as possible. During...
Sartell School’s Changing Open House Format For Younger Students
SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen School District is changing how they hold open house this year. Families of PreK-5th grade students will be able to sign up for a time to meet with your child's teacher instead of the old come and go format. Zach Dingmann is the Principal at...
Sartell Officials Amend Purchase Agreement to Include Mill Site
SARTELL -- The former Verso Paper Mill site in Sartell will soon be under city control. During Monday's city council meeting the council approved an amended purchase agreement to acquire the former Paper Mill site in addition to the 167 acre landfill along 4th Avenue South. Both properties are currently...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hopkins man, 25, drowns in northern Minnesota lake
AITKIN, Minn. – The body of a Hopkins man was recovered from a northern Minnesota lake Saturday evening three hours after he fell overboard.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Elm Island Lake in Nordland Township at about 4 p.m. after 25-year-old Daniel Thomas Nelson fell into the water while fishing. One of his friends jumped in to rescue him but the "murky water" made it impossible.Friends told investigators "the victim had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat" without a life jacket when he "suddenly fell into the water."The Crow Wind County Dive team found Nelson just before 8 p.m. with the help of marine electronics, and recovered his body.
Back to School Health Tips for Central MN Kids/Parents
It is back to school time and a child's health readiness is another item on the checklist for parents. Dr. David Smith from Sartell Pediatrics joined me on WJON. He says sports physicals are something they are doing right now with fall sports beginning. Smith says going into 7th grade they talk with parents about meningitis and HPV vaccines. The meningitis and tetanus vaccine are mandatory for most schools while the HPV vaccine remains optional.
Wallet Stolen in Waite Park
Tri-County Crimestoppers is reporting a theft from vehicle in Waite Park where a vehicle was parked at a restaurant on the 500 block of Division Street. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says a wallet, some rings and some cash was taken. Mages recommends not leaving your wallet in your vehicle. It is unclear if they vehicle was locked.
No Immediate Plans to Bring Another Referendum To ROCORI Voters
COLD SPRING -- It's back to the drawing board for the ROCORI School District. Residents voted against a $72-million bond referendum during last week's primary. Superintendent John Thein says despite the outcome they are please that so many residents voiced their opinions. The community should be proud that so many...
96.7 The River
St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://river967.com/
Comments / 0