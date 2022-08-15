Creation of bike program at Dennison Memorial provides opportunity to connect children throughout the community. During the summer school recess, kids across Greater New Bedford have been building friendships and lifelong memories thanks in part to the Senator Montigny Children’s Fund established at the Southcoast Community Foundation in partnership with Northstar Learning Centers. Montigny created the fund through the annual state budget in 2017, issuing grants to local non-profits and programs providing children with access to arts, culture, recreation, education, and wellness. The New Bedford Senator has earmarked state funding for the program each year since its inception.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO