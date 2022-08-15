Read full article on original website
Dartmouth Fire Department responds to elderly man found unresponsive in roadway
“Yesterday afternoon, Dartmouth Fire Rescue 3 was dispatched for an unresponsive person on Horseneck Rd. The crew on Rescue 3 requested Fire Department assistance due to the remote location of the call. The Chief responded in his cruiser and the on-duty crew responded with Engine 6. The Chief arrived on scene to find an elderly man down in the roadway with bystander CPR being performed.
Dartmouth Police, Fire Department, EMS locate and rescue missing hikers
“On Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at approximately 8:45 p.m., Dartmouth Police received a call from two (2) hikers who were lost in the woods off of Collins Corner Road. As their cell phone was extremely low on battery, Dartmouth Police dispatchers were eventually only able to communicate with the hikers via text, during which time they advised them to remain calm, and stay put at their current location.
Woman wanted by New Bedford Police arrested after found squatting in Framingham home
At approximately 9:10am Wednesday morning, Framingham Police Department responded to a call about a “group living in a vacant home” at 153 Irving Street, in Framingham. Upon arrival, police discovered a couple living inside and a background check showed the woman, 24-year-old Kaitlin R. Ciccarone, with no known address, was wanted on a warrant from the New Bedford Police and two from the Seekonk Police. Ciccarone was subsequently arrested.
Massachusetts State Police investigating wrong-way fatal crash on I-495
“At approximately 12:15 a.m., today Troopers from the State Police Barracks in Millbury responded to reports of a wrong-way driver southbound on Interstate 495 northbound in Hopkinton. While Troopers responded to the area the wrong-way vehicle struck two vehicles traveling northbound. Preliminary investigation indicates that the wrong-way vehicle, a 2018...
Middleborough Police Department announces passing of retired K9 “Phaelan”
“It is with deep sadness that the Middleborough Police Department announces the passing of our K9- Phaelan. Phaelan retired this spring after several years of dedicated service to Middleborough, its citizens and the community. Phaelan will be missed by all of us at the PD and our thoughts and prayers are with his partner and handler Sergeant Donahue.
New Bedford has roadwork sites for the upcoming week of August 22, 2022 – August 26, 2022
The City of New Bedford has roadwork sites for the upcoming week of August 22, 2022 – August 26, 2022, and they are as follows. Eversource will be working on the street milling from gas main relays on:. • Main Relay on Phillips Rd. from Holly Tree Lane to...
Bristol County Sheriff’s Office leads training program for Fall River School security guards
City students will be more safe this year thanks to a continuing partnership between the School Department and the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office. The BCSO recently completed two training classes for security guards at city schools. It’s the 12th year the BCSO Homeland Security team has trained city school security guards during the summer.
New Bedford’s Abolition Row Park to include Douglass homage, gallery, waterwall, gazebo
“ICYMI: Abolition Row Park is planned for completion this fall and will fill vacant lots directly across Seventh Street from three buildings on the National Register of Historic Places: the Nathan and Mary (Polly) Johnson Properties, which are documented Underground Railroad sites and include the first home in freedom for Frederick Douglass; and the 1820 Friends Meeting House.
Children’s Fund enriches summer experiences for greater New Bedford youth
Creation of bike program at Dennison Memorial provides opportunity to connect children throughout the community. During the summer school recess, kids across Greater New Bedford have been building friendships and lifelong memories thanks in part to the Senator Montigny Children’s Fund established at the Southcoast Community Foundation in partnership with Northstar Learning Centers. Montigny created the fund through the annual state budget in 2017, issuing grants to local non-profits and programs providing children with access to arts, culture, recreation, education, and wellness. The New Bedford Senator has earmarked state funding for the program each year since its inception.
New Bedford accepting applications for program supporting privately owned cultural facilities
The City is accepting applications from privately owned, nonprofit cultural facilities that are seeking support for capital investments to revitalize their buildings, equipment, and outdoor spaces. Arts & Culture is a vital segment of New Bedford’s economy and community that has huge impacts on quality of life and job creation,...
U.S. Attorney Rollins statement regarding alleged threats made to Boston Children’s Hospital
“News about the alleged threats directed at Boston Children’s Hospital transgender health program is disturbing to say the least. Children deserve an opportunity to thrive and grow as their own authentic selves. Parents/guardians and health care providers who support them in that journey should be allowed to do so free of threats and harassment. I want to make it clear that the Department of Justice will ensure equal protection of transgender people under the law.
New principals appointed to New Bedford’s elementary schools
Hayden McFadden, Renaissance and Rodman Schools welcome new leaders for SY2022-2023. New Bedford Public Schools welcomes three new principals for the 2022-2023 school year at Hayden McFadden, Renaissance and Rodman Schools, Superintendent Thomas Anderson announced recently, stating, “It is a pleasure to welcome these accomplished leaders; they bring a wealth of educational and administrative experience to their schools.” The three were introduced at the New Bedford School Committee August 15 meeting.
