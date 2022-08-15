The city’s animal population continues to increase, overflowing the shelters and allowing animals to roam the streets. The shelters frequently must euthanize otherwise healthy animals simply to make room. Animal advocates asked the board to consider amending the animal code to require owners to spay or neuter their pets if they are six months or older, with failure to do so carrying a misdemeanor fine of up to $500. The amendment would also restrict animal rescue groups, humane organizations, and pounds or shelters from releasing pets to owners without the animal being sterilized. Breeders would also require a breeder maintenance permit for $100 per year, and an unaltered animal permit at $250 per animal used for breeding purposes. The amendment also changed the time that animal control holds an animal before adoption or euthanization from three days to five days. Finally, the fines will increase from between $10-$200 to between $145-$500 for violations of the ordinance. The amendment passed after lengthy discussion with a six to one majority vote. The new ordinance will go into effect in 30 days.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO