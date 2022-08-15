ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, TX

ktoy1047.com

Two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning causes delays on interstate

The drivers of both vehicles were treated for minor injuries. Reports indicate that the driver of a black pickup rear-ended a cement truck as they were traveling on the interstate.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Police announce date for Trunk or Treat

The event will be Saturday, October 29, at Spring Lake Park. The police announced that this year will be a walk-up style event instead of drive-through as it was the past two years during COVID. Businesses, churches, and organizations interested in participating should contact Shawn Vaughn with Texas-side police at...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Wellness Alliance to hold Family Health Expo on August 27

The Expo will feature fun, educational activities, health screenings, prizes, and an obstacle course. The Expo begins at 9:30 a.m. with booths and activities for seniors and adults, and children's activities beginning at 1:30 p.m.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Jury selection complete in murder case with stolen infant

A jury of twelve has been selected in the trial of a woman accused of killing a pregnant woman and removing her unborn child from her womb. Taylor Parker, age 29, could face the death penalty in the capital murder case that began in October of 2020 with the death of Regan Hancock.
IDABEL, OK
ktoy1047.com

City board makes changes to animal code

The city’s animal population continues to increase, overflowing the shelters and allowing animals to roam the streets. The shelters frequently must euthanize otherwise healthy animals simply to make room. Animal advocates asked the board to consider amending the animal code to require owners to spay or neuter their pets if they are six months or older, with failure to do so carrying a misdemeanor fine of up to $500. The amendment would also restrict animal rescue groups, humane organizations, and pounds or shelters from releasing pets to owners without the animal being sterilized. Breeders would also require a breeder maintenance permit for $100 per year, and an unaltered animal permit at $250 per animal used for breeding purposes. The amendment also changed the time that animal control holds an animal before adoption or euthanization from three days to five days. Finally, the fines will increase from between $10-$200 to between $145-$500 for violations of the ordinance. The amendment passed after lengthy discussion with a six to one majority vote. The new ordinance will go into effect in 30 days.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Citizens awarded by sheriff after giving chase to manhunt suspect

The couple, Johnny and Victoria Stevens, gave chase to Hector Alejandro Aguilar, 32, who shot a sheriff’s deputy in the face during a manhunt on Saturday, August 6. Aguilar had already shot two people in Hooks, killing one and leaving the other in critical condition. Because of the couple’s...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Bowie County gets approval for countywide voting

The list of locations will be approved by the county commissioners on August 22. Voting at any of the locations will alleviate residents having to rush from work to cast their votes from their home location, making the process more convenient and increasing voter turnout. General and Joint Elections will...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

De Kalb police arrest man after high-speed chase

The vehicle was stolen from a home on FM 1840 before being spotted by an officer near Fulton Street and FM 2735. The suspect, identified as Mason Whillock, fled at a high rate of speed down County Road 3213 and FM 2735, sometimes exceeding 122 miles per hour. Whillock was eventually apprehended by De Kalb police, Bowie County deputies, and New Boston PD’s K9 unit between County Road 3216 and FM 114 on Highway 259 North.
DE KALB, TX
ktoy1047.com

Chandler selected as Little River Chamber of Commerce director

Chandler began her duties on August 1st and says that she is excited to serve the county in her new position. Chandler is a graduate of Ashdown High School and is a licensed cosmetologist and owned her own salon for 15 years in the community. She most recently worked as an educational paraprofessional.
